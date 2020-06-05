The net interest margin will likely decline slightly in the remainder of the year due to March rate cuts. Fixed-rate loans will mitigate the impact of rate decline on margin.

Independent Bank Corp. has deferred the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, CECL. The eventual adoption later this year will likely lead to above-normal provision expense.

Earnings per share of Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) plunged by 66% sequentially in the first quarter to $0.21 due to a surge in provision expense. I’m expecting earnings to recover in the remainder of the year from the first quarter’s low but to remain below the 2019 level. I’m expecting the upcoming adoption of the new accounting standard, CECL, to lead to above-normal provision expense in the remainder of the year, which will decrease earnings for the full year compared to 2019. Moreover, lower average net interest margin this year compared to last year will likely pressurize earnings. On the other hand, expense control efforts will likely support earnings in the remainder of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings per share to decline by 24% year over year to $1.53. There are chances that actual results will miss estimates because the provision expense under CECL is difficult to forecast. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price, but due to the high risk of an earnings surprise, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on IBCP.

CECL Adoption to Keep Provision Expense High

IBCP’s provision expense surged to $6.72 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $0.66 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The company chose to defer the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, to later this year. Company management used the incurred loss model to determine the loan loss provisioning for the first quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. Moreover, management added a qualitative component to the provisioning in order to incorporate the impact of the ongoing economic crisis. If IBCP had adopted CECL at the beginning of the year, the provision expense would’ve been higher by between $1.5 million to $2.5 million, as mentioned in the conference call. As a result, I’m expecting the CECL adoption later this year to result in another big loan loss reserve build.

The company has material exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, which will drive provision expense in the remainder of the year. As mentioned in the first-quarter investor presentation, hotels made up 1.6% of total loans, food service made up 1.5%, and arts and entertainment made up 0.7% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Moreover, essential and non-essential retail made up 2.8% of total loans, and health care made up 2.1% of total loans. Based on the CECL adoption and exposure to high-impact industries, I’m expecting additional reserve build to lead to a provision expense of $8 million in the remainder of the year. Consequently, I’m expecting IBCP to post provision expense of $15 million in 2020, up from $0.8 million in 2019.

Fixed-Rate Loans to Mitigate Impact of Interest Rate Decline

IBCP’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 11bps in the first quarter. I’m expecting the decline to slow down in the remainder of the year because of the downward stickiness of average yields. The majority of the company’s loan portfolio comprises loans that have fixed rates, which will keep the yield from declining. As mentioned in the presentation, mortgages made up 38% of total loans as of the end of the first quarter. Moreover, commercial loans, which made up 42% of total loans, were majority fixed-rate. As mentioned in the presentation, fixed-rate loans made up 51% of commercial loans as of March 31, 2020. Management expects NIM to remain stable or decline slightly in the remainder of the year, as mentioned in the conference call. Based on the guidance, I’m expecting NIM to dip by 2bps in the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting average NIM to be 20bps below the average for 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

IBCP’s loans declined by 0.5% sequentially in the first quarter due to the securitization and sales of mortgages worth $28.7 million, as mentioned in the conference call. The loans will likely recover in the second quarter due to the company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. As mentioned in the presentation, IBCP got $172 million worth of PPP loans approved by the Small Business Administration. These PPP loans will drive up loan balances in the second quarter and then drag down loan balances in the third quarter when a majority of the loans are forgiven. Apart from the PPP, management does not expect much loan growth, as mentioned in the presentation. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to increase by 6.5% in the second quarter and then decline by 6.0% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting IBCP to end the year with a loan balance of $2.7 billion, up 0.6% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Expense Control Efforts to Support Earnings

I’m expecting the management’s cost-cutting efforts to keep non-interest expense growth subdued. The management is planning to close eight branches in the third quarter that will result in annual savings of $1.3 million, as mentioned in the presentation. However, the closure will result in one-time closing costs of $0.8 million. Additionally, management mentioned in the conference call that IBCP will continue to move forward on its previously announced strategic initiatives. These initiatives include the hiring of new sales professionals and the modernizing of technology and systems, which I believe will lead to higher expenses. Considering these factors, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to increase by only 0.7% year over year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Decline by 24%

The high provision expense and lower NIM will likely lead to an earnings decline this year compared to last year. Consequently, I’m expecting IBCP’s earnings per share to decrease by 24% year over year to $1.53 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There are chances of an earnings surprise mostly because provision expense under CECL is difficult to forecast. Once IBCP adopts CECL and reports provision expense under the new accounting standard, then it will become easier to forecast provision expense. The uncertain economic environment also makes the future provision expense difficult to predict. The unusually high probability of an earnings surprise makes IBCP a risky investment.

Risks Tarnish Attractive Valuation and Decent Dividend Yield

I'm using the historical price-to-book-value multiple, P/B, to value IBCP. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.45 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the forecast book value per share with the average P/B multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $22.3. This target price implies an upside of 46% from IBCP's June 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the high price upside, IBCP is also offering a modest dividend yield of 5.3%. The yield is based on the expectation that IBCP will maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.2 per share throughout the remainder of 2020. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 52%, which is sustainable.

As discussed in the previous section, the probability of an earnings surprise is unusually high this year, which makes IBCP a high-risk investment. In my opinion, the high level of risk tarnishes the attractive valuation and decent dividend yield. As a result, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on IBCP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.