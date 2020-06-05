Gold's Safety Factor Is As Strong As Ever

A new bull market in equities has removed some of the sheen from gold, leaving some to wonder if the gold bull is dying. But while worries over the U.S. economic outlook are dwindling, worries over U.S. and global social unrest have emerged to keep gold’s safety factor intact. At the same time, continued central bank stimulus is keeping interest rates low, which in turn bodes well for gold’s intermediate-term outlook. Here we’ll take a closer look at the main evidence which supports higher yellow metal prices this summer.

The last few weeks have tested the patience of gold investors, as the precious metal fell 4% below its April high and went nowhere in May. Gold’s price peak occurred at around the same time as the height of the coronavirus panic, and safety-related gold interest subsequently waned as investors’ risk appetite increased and equity prices rebounded.

An improved economic backdrop was a major reason for the recent gold slump. The latest ADP private-sector employment data, for instance, showed that 2.76 million jobs were shed in May - far fewer than the 8.66 million anticipated by most economists. The implication behind the report is that the re-hiring process among states now opening back up is accelerating, implying that the unemployment rate has likely bottomed out. While equity investors cheered this news, gold investors panned it by dumping gold and pushing it to its biggest one-day decline in over a month on June 3.

Yet in spite of the improvements seen in the economy, there’s no shortage of worries to keep gold’s safety component from completely failing. An argument can also be made that the safety factor has never been stronger. Indeed, with tensions still high from riots and protests in several U.S. cities, investors remain on edge, giving them every incentive to maintain long positions in gold as a hedge against further social and political uncertainty.

In response to the latest social turbulence, gold prices have hovered above $1,700/ounce, refusing to break decisively below this benchmark psychological level. Additionally, continued central bank stimulus in both the U.S. and Europe serves as an advertisement for gold as an alternative to negative-yielding sovereign bonds. In the latest development on this front, it was announced that the ECB has authorized $676 billion in new stimulus measures - far more than the market expected - in the name of supporting the eurozone economy from the effects of the coronavirus shutdowns.

One result of unmitigated central bank intervention is the continued downward trend in interest rates. This in turn means that gold no longer has any meaningful competition from bonds as a safety asset, with investors clearly preferring the former to the latter right now. The extraordinary decline in inflation expectations is perhaps best illustrated by the following graph, which shows the progression of the 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield so far this year.

I would point out that whenever inflation-protected Treasury yields are falling, it tends to be bullish for gold since it means investors are more likely to seek protection against the threat of a weak or underperforming economy (which falling rates typically reflect). As you can see here, the TIPS yield collapsed into decisively negative territory in February, illustrating the deflationary environment the world was entering in the face of plunging oil prices and the spreading coronavirus panic earlier this year.

Source: Treasury Department

The TIPS yield fell to a record low of -0.61% on March 6, but remains in negative territory as of early June in a sign that investors aren’t the slightest bit worried about inflation. This also tells us that gold is still quite attractive as a safety asset when compared against ultra-low bond yields.

Contrariwise, many investors regard gold as primarily serving a role as protection against inflation. And while this is certainly true whenever inflation threatens to severely erode the economy’s performance, gold is primarily a protection against geopolitical and economic uncertainty - a point the negative TIPS yield adequately reflects. Gold prices also tend to move in the opposite direction to the TIPS yield, so the low level of real yields definitely supports a bull intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook for the metal.

A final - but equally important - consideration is that gold’s currency component is once again strengthening. The U.S. dollar in which gold is priced is showing decisive weakness (below), which should eventually push gold prices out of the April-June trading range and to higher levels this summer. More than perhaps any other factor, the sharp drop in the dollar index (DXY) argues for an optimistic outlook on gold.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the technical outlook, the front-month gold futures contract remains within reach of its previous high from early April, despite being stuck in a multi-week trading range. As previously discussed, as long as the gold price remains above its 50-day moving average (at around the $1,700 level) on a weekly closing basis, I regard the intermediate-term trend for gold as still being bullish.

Source: BigCharts

In closing, gold’s safety factor remains very much intact despite recent improvements in the U.S. economic outlook. While the unemployment rate has likely bottomed out, investors still have plenty of worries at hand to support safety-related gold demand, including social unrest and unrelenting central bank stimulus that is keeping interest rates at extremely low levels (in turn reducing competition from bonds). An improvement to gold’s currency component should also push gold prices higher in the coming weeks. A bullish posture toward the metal is therefore still justified based on the evidence discussed here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.