AT&T - Growth Isn't Needed To Justify Its Valuation
About: AT&T Inc. (T), Includes: T.PA, TBB, TBC
by: The Value Portfolio
Summary
AT&T doesn't need growth to justify its valuation - it's drop in share price means it's still undervalued.
The company is a FCF machine. Even with a drawn out recovery, double-digit returns are likely for shareholders.
The company has recently announced that HBO Max won't count to user's data, once again supporting potential growth.
A recent article about AT&T (NYSE: T) was published on Seeking Alpha discussing how the company's minimum runway to growth justifies its current low valuation. However, in an environment where the 30-year treasury yields