Citrix Systems (CTXS) has witnessed super-strong accumulation trends the past year and is a real beneficiary of the work-from-home shift resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. It is a solid Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) choice, after some price consolidation since early April. Digesting large gains from heightened investor interest earlier in the year, Citrix today holds its best value proposition since the first days of COVID-19 arriving in America.

Citrix provides workspace and networking solutions worldwide through software and internet connected computers. The company offers digital working environments; a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; mobility and device management capabilities; and workspace intelligence, customizing and streamlining user workflows. It also markets a microapp creation with low-code tooling to automate tasks and functions. Plus, Citrix provides networking products that deliver flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace, including analytic and security software.

Image Source: Company Website

Sharply Improving Earnings

The company is a leading work-from-home software and network access provider for government customers and businesses of all sizes. So, the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders have been a boon for its business operations, as you might have guessed. During the March quarter, revenues rose +20% and cash earnings +65% versus the same 2019 period. Below are graphs of the last four quarters of earnings against analyst estimates, and projections for 2020-21 income per share taken from Seeking Alpha.

My read of the situation is the pandemic may last longer than expected, perhaps with a major second wave starting in October. If this prediction proves correct, earnings estimates may be on the low side for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021. It is quite possible investors are paying multiples in the low-20s on cash earnings for this year and less than 20x basis next year’s operating results. In contrast, the U.S. stock market is richly valued with P/Es in the 20s as the norm, on falling sales and income during the 2020 recession. In a relative valuation comparison, Citrix’s mid-20s trailing multiple on the prospect of 10-15% annual income gains during this year and next seems well worth the price of admission for investors.

Citrix is becoming a bigger player in the quickly growing cloud storage market, and has engaged in a concerted push to move all customers (including workspace and networking) to long-term subscription plans. Both of these efforts should help to generate steadier growth and improved margins over time. The company, nonetheless, has been quick to respond to the short-term demand surge from our coronavirus pandemic work-from-home reality with simple digital downloads and more pay-as-you-go type options. Below are a graph and table of Citrix’s progress in high-growth cloud offerings and overall subscription selling.

Image Source: Company Q1 Earnings Report

Fundamental Valuation

Citrix has a clean balance sheet, although missing significant cash assets or net tangible equity. Still, it owns a relatively flexible and conservative setup, with a theoretical 3x years of cash flow able to pay off all net liabilities (after subtracting current assets). In comparison, the S&P 500 average business holds a greater-than-5x ratio of net long-term liabilities to trailing cash flow.

The company borrowed $1 billion in early 2020 to help repurchase common shares, and jump reported per share results. Overall, Citrix has bought back about 30% of its outstanding float the last decade. Another return of shareholder capital, the company started an owner dividend a few years ago, today standing at 1% for annual yield on a $1.40 payout.

Gross profit margins have been stable at a sky-high 85%. Citrix’s net after-tax profit margin is approaching 24%, a decade high currently. Both numbers are roughly triple the S&P 500 averages. Large share buybacks have stretched the return on equity into a top-tier position, and the return on assets calculation is at 10-year record. You can review the noteworthy margin and return picture below on a 5-year chart.

In the end, Wall Street is pricing this strong profit margin, better-than-average growth prospect at more expensive valuations versus its recent past. Below, you can review the basic financial valuation story of price-to-trailing 12-month sales, cash flow, book value and free cash flow. While Citrix is at the upper end of its 10-year range for valuation, remember, the S&P 500 is priced in the nosebleed section on a similar decade-long snapshot, with declining operating numbers. If you are going to pay abnormally high valuations, you should require super profit margins and returns, plus sharply expanding results like the Citrix proposition.

Technical Evidence of Buying

The best part of the Citrix bull story is the robust accumulation trends in a number of momentum indicators I follow. The Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator have all been in steep uptrends over the last 12 months. The ADL measures intraday buying using the closing print against the daily range (green arrow on chart below); the NVI looks at buying/selling trends on falling volume, quieter news days (red arrow); and the OBV is a record of price changes multiplied by daily volume (blue arrow). In unison, these three are highlighting about as positive an argument as exists in the U.S. stock market in early June. In particular, the Citrix NVI condition may be the most bullish of any equity in the peer S&P 500 index on a trailing 52-week basis, similar to the Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL) 2020 charts. Please review the 1-year and 2-year Citrix charts measuring the strong momentum that has continued throughout the last nine weeks of price consolidation.

Final Thoughts

Putting the whole investment argument together, Citrix appears to be a unique GARP selection with plenty of buy momentum. The stock price is high, but not inordinately so. If underlying business growth continues and/or accelerates, another price gain in the stock of 20-50% may occur into 2021.

A Price-to-Earnings Growth (PEG) valuation around 1.5x is not the same bargain you can capture at the end of a long bear market in stocks. However, it’s about as good as you can find in June 2020 (after a 40% market gain off the March lows) from any company expected to generate rising income levels this year and next.

Outside of normal competitive risks, the only critical issue the company may have to face is a weaker economy overall into 2021. If we get a new black swan economic shock from a geopolitical war, or record Federal Reserve money printing fails to support main street USA, or the coronavirus comes back uglier and meaner than April during the winter months, Citrix could hypothetically sustain a meaningful equity price drop. However, under these circumstances I would expect the S&P 500 to decline as much or more than the company in percentage terms.

A Citrix position may fit best as a minor holding in a diversified portfolio construction. A 1-2% size in your portfolio would be enough to add Citrix exposure, without risking much capital if an unexpected period of underperformance versus the general stock market appears. The elimination of nearly all commissions and trading costs at online brokers makes buying small positions a breeze, even for traders/investors with limited capital.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

