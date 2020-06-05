The Russell Reconstitution Could Dial Up ETF Ownership For These Select Stocks

The annual reconstitution of the Russell Indices is just around the corner and could be responsible for some of the recent moves in select names.

The wave of civil unrest, unlike anything this nation has seen since 1968, may still be going on, but you couldn’t tell that by watching the stock market as all major indices continue to push towards their pre-COVID-19 highs. There are certainly no shortages of explanations for the market’s continuing advance, the most popular being the hope that a rapid re-opening and government largess will blunt the recession, but we think a simpler explanation is always better. We think active traders are preparing themselves for a major market milestone that’s just around the corner, the annual reconstitution of the Russell Indices that define the investment universe for more than $9 trillion in assets benchmarked to their U.S. indices.

Resist the urge to yawn, being part of the Russell universe means inclusion in the ETFs and mutual funds that are passively linked to their indices, not to mention the legions of active managers who use them as benchmarks, formally or otherwise. That can mean billions in added liquidity for a large-cap stock, and a desperately needed base of support for smaller ones and the annual reconstitution of those indices with trillions in AUM involves billions in trades, all of which will take place on June 26th with FTSE Russell announcing the preliminary index composition on June 5th.

Russell’s strict adherence to a calendar approach has led to the development of a strategy of front-running index announcements, principally among ridiculously small and thinly traded stocks. Front-running can be a dangerous strategy but it may be one reason why a handful of stocks mentioned in a recent Reuters article (Explainer: The Russell index reconstitution is coming up. What is it?) have seen their share prices surge to record highs including Zoom Video (ZM), Slack (WORK) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD). All three stocks went public in 2019 and now finally have a chance to join one of the biggest indices in the world. No wonder investors have been snapping them up:

Zoom may be the big winner as the COVID-19 shutdown forced everyone in America to take their video conferencing software on an extended test drive, but their share price has continued to surge even as life returns to “normal” in America. Even with these great returns, the question you have to ask yourself is whether these stocks, all of which are now trading at peak valuations and are heavily overbought according to the relative strength index, have come too far for the boost being added to the Russell 3000 (parent of the index of the Russell 1000 large cap and 2000 small-cap index) might give them?

We decided to put this to the test and do our own calculations on how many shares of each company could be taken down by ETFs linked to the Russell 1000, especially the biggest prize of them all, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) which has over $52 billion in AUM. Our estimates show that each company would see a substantial increase in their ETF ownership but not large enough to justify a further move higher without a clear catalyst. In fact, investors determined to front-run the reconstitution might want to set their sights on a smaller stock that could get a vital lifeline of support from expanded ETF ownership.

Just the Facts:

Front-running the index reconstitutions has a long history although the actual bonus to your share price is somewhat debatable and we believe stocks get a more defined boost from higher ETF ownership via more liquidity through broader ownership instead. Plus, there’s the fact that Russell follows a strict calendar for their annual reconstitutions with set dates to determine eligibility for joining an index by looking at market capitalization followed by a strict cutoff for other criteria like share classes, domicile and liquidity. That initial ranking based on market capitalization was May 8th so if you were too small then, you’re not going to be in the index now. To quote the Ink Spots, “it’s all over but the crying” for those small companies.

FTSE Russell is now in their “query” period where they compile all the relevant data points and follow up on some of the more nebulous or quickly changing metrics like the voting power held by publicly traded shares or liquidity requirements. That period runs through June 12th although they will publish an initial list of changes on Friday, June 5th, which could explain some of the heavy volatility we’ve seen in the market, especially around technology stocks. Regular weekly updates will follow as we close in on the actual trade date.

Still there is no denying that 2020 overall has been kind to these three companies nor that investors are more than just a little enthusiastic about their prospects. Just look at this chart showing their ten-day returns broken down into 30-minute increments:

All three are up by double-digits just since the back half of May! And the fever shows no signs of slowing down now with all three seeing a major surge in their daily volumes with CRWD being the clear favorite, with more than 20 million shares trading hands on June 3rd compared to just over 5 million per day over the past three months. What is even more remarkable is that these stocks have seen such a surge on relatively low ETF ownership:

Given the size of each company, with CrowdStrike being the smallest with a market cap of $21 billion to WORK’s $22 billion and that of ZM at over $60 billion, we would expect their average ETF ownership (measured in shares held) to be closer to 10-15% of their outstanding stock or even higher depending on their sector orientation. Because of their relative newness to the market, their largest owners are typically Vanguard funds which have a different index provider and tend to take a more expansive view of the equity universe. The Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI), a $140 billion dollar giant with over 3500 holdings, is currently the largest holder of WORK among ETFs with over 6 million shares as well as the second-largest holder of ZM and CRWD. Even then, each stock is no more than a tiny allocation in the VTI.

That low ETF ownership rate could be about to change as we approach the Russell reconstitution as each of these stocks is likely to be included in the large-cap Russell 1000 index, part of the Russell 3000 which joins it and the small-cap Russell 2000 index. All three companies will also be eligible to join other indices focusing on specific sectors, styles or even size like the Russell 200 where ZM should find a home given their rapid advancement towards the upper end of the large-cap range. In fact, ZM is now larger than some legacy industry titans like Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) or CSX! And with a history of positive earnings, it will likely find a home in the S&P 1500 index when that next rebalances although S&P’s committee approach makes that difficult to determine.

For now, we’ll focus on just the Russell and looking specifically at the largest funds with an explicit link to the Russell 3000. If included, all three stocks will join a series of common funds but none more important than IWF which we mentioned earlier. Why IWF? Because it has a strict focus on growth stocks, which will winnow the Russell 1000 universe down to a relatively more concentrated pool, currently 532 holdings, thus giving each a larger share in the fund.

Zooming in on Potential Flows:

Zoom is a good company to start with, as their size should make them eligible for the Russell 200 Index depending on where the final market-cap bands were set by Russell. As you can see, joining just a handful of ETFs linked to the Russell funds could result in a big jump in shares held by ETFs:

We arrived at these estimates by comparing ZM’s market cap to current holdings in each fund and used the AUM of each fund from late May and each stock's closing price as of 6/2/20 to determine the potential allocation. ZM could see an additional 1.18 million shares taken down by different ETFs with the clear bulk of that going into IWF where the smaller pool of constituents means ZM gets a much bigger slice of the pie.

Smaller WORK would also see a significant boost in ETF ownership:

As would slightly smaller CRWD:

As we pointed out, these are rough calculations looking at only a handful of funds, but all three would see a significant bump in ETF ownership after joining the index, but the question to ask is, is it worth buying these stocks now in anticipation of those additions later this month?

There’s the important question investors need to be asking themselves before buying at these levels as even inclusion in Russell investment universe may not significantly increase their ETF exposure, which would improve liquidity while hopefully allowing the slowly rising tide of ETF ownership by individual investors to lift prices higher. Or at least that’s the theory. Other ETFs with links to the Russell universe will surely add these three companies resulting higher ETF ownership, but our rough calculations show only a minor improvement in the number of shares held by the large Russell ETFs that matter:

As you can see, adding these hypothetical share purchases still leaves the estimated ETF ownership levels remain relatively subdued, even when compared to other stocks which are in the Russell but not S&P 1500 index. Lululemon (LULU) is an excellent example and has ETF ownership of approximately 11% of their outstanding shares. For the three stocks in question, it would require a substantially larger investment by various ETFs to get them to the same ownership levels as LULU, meaning they will like continuing to trade with more stock-specific risk, thanks to their low ETF ownership going forward.

Nor is that the only reason investors should be cautious. Not only are these stocks entering into overextended territory, they are also missing a catalyst that could help propel them higher. None of the three has significantly high short interest or a rumored merger partner or some other factor that could help them continue their rally. For that reason, we’d suggest investors who are determined to play the front-running game should set their sights on smaller stocks that could see more of a potential benefit from joining the Russell, even in the less visible small-cap segment.

iHeart Fund Flows:

Finding the right stock for this exercise was a challenge, especially given that most companies not currently in the Russell 3000 are excluded for a reason like being too small, having too much voting power in a special share class, being a limited partnership, LLC, etc. Screening out those stocks takes time, especially the voting power where the publicly-traded shares control at least five percent of the voting power of the company, which helps eliminate many recent technology IPOs. Then there’s the fact a certain overlap exists between the small and large-cap universes with that same article from Reuters carrying an estimate from Jefferies that the lower band of the large-cap universe could be around $1.5 billion in market cap while the upper band of the small-cap could be as much as $4.1 billion.

The best way to work around this dilemma was to find a recent IPO with a market cap under $1 billion and do some fact-checking to make sure the common shareholders had the voting power they need to be in the Russell. We also looked for stocks with relatively high short interest as a percentage of the float for an additional catalyst for a further move higher. And one stock immediately jumped off our spreadsheets.

iHeart Media (IHRT), which re-emerged from bankruptcy last year and claims to be the largest “audio” company in America thanks to their network of radio stations and digital platforms, would be a strong candidate for inclusion in the Russell small-cap universe. Their stock price could also use a win as they languish after a disappointing first-quarter earnings release that saw their bottom line take a hit, thanks to impairment charges even as the company continues to be a strong cash generator.

Having only recently returned to the market means that currently just 3.3 million shares of IHRT are held by various ETFs with VTI again being the single-largest holder. That gives IHRT an ETF ownership level of just 2.2% based on outstanding shares or 5.7% based on the float reported by FINVIZ.com. Meanwhile, they estimate the short float at 13.5% and the days-to-cover ratio at over 9. What could IHRT expect if it joins the Russell small-cap universe?

Focusing just on the broad indices, the Russell 2000 and 3000, and not the Value Style funds where IHRT will likely be included thanks to their low P/B ratio, the company could see over 1.3 million shares taken down by joining the Russell universe, which would increase their ETF ownership to 3.1% based on outstanding shares and nearly 8% by float. Would that be enough to trigger some short-covering? ETF reconstitutions tend to be very calm affairs but with more than 8 million shares short, it might not take a bigger impetus to lift the stock high enough to trigger that.

Additionally, there are two principal ETFs that cover the value style of the Russell 2000 that could offer even more fund flows for IHRT. The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) is the largest with over $7.6 billion in assets compared to their Vanguard alternative, VTWV with a combined $8 billion in AUM. Based on their current market cap, if IHRT joins the value ETFs which is probable based on their P/B (the metric used by FTSE Russell), an additional 731,900 shares could be added to the company’s ETF ownership total. Clearly, iHeart loves ETF Flows!

Conclusion:

Front-running index updates may have a long history, but the key to success is knowing not just the biggest names or the Russell calendar by heart. Instead, focus on where your capital can have the best chances at succeeding. Big names like Zoom may get all the publicity, but smaller stocks might offer more bang for the buck!

