On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Canadian pipeline and midstream giant Pembina Pipeline (PBA) gave a presentation to its investors. The basic point of this presentation appears to be to comfort its investors about the company's ability to weather the current economic conditions until a sense of normalcy returns. It is largely successful in this, and indeed, there are many reasons to believe that Pembina Pipeline is in a much stronger position than many of its peers, and this should help the company to make it through the problems facing the energy industry without seeing its business too adversely impacted. This is something that any investor should appreciate, and in fact, this may present us with some opportunities.

Without a doubt, the biggest story that has affected the energy markets this year is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak resulted in many nations around the world, essentially shutting down their economies and implementing quarantine procedures that discouraged or required people to refrain from non-essential travel. This reduced the demand for both oil and natural gas and resulted in an oversupply of both problems. This problem was exacerbated in March when Russia refused to go along with Saudi Arabia's plan to reduce production and lessen the glut. As I discussed in an earlier article, this glut was as large as twenty to thirty million barrels per day during the worst of the crisis. As might be expected, it caused the price of oil to decline significantly due to the economic law of supply and demand. As we can see here, the price of a barrel of Brent crude has fallen from $66.00 at the start of the year to $39.93 today:

Source: Business Insider

We have already seen this have a devastating impact on the energy industry. As I discussed in a previous article, we have already begun to see upstream companies, both large and small, reduce their capital spending plans and cut their dividends. We have also begun to see midstream companies cut back on their own growth programs. This is due to the fact that production growth will no longer be as high as it once was, reducing the need for new midstream infrastructure, and the fact that some of these companies are facing higher counterparty risks and they need to strengthen their balance sheets to compensate. Fortunately, though, Pembina Pipeline is no stranger to navigating the cyclical nature of the energy industry. As we can see here, the company has a long history of delivering adjusted EBITDA growth consistently no matter what oil prices do:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

One of the reasons for this is the company's business model. As is the case with most midstream companies, Pembina Pipeline acts much like a toll road in that it receives a fee or similar payment from its customers based on product volumes transported. This fee is not dependent on the value of the resources, which provides the company with some insulation against fluctuations in commodity prices. In addition to this, the company performs this service for its customers under relatively long-term contracts that have a minimum volume of resources that its customers have to transport through its infrastructure. This has the effect of giving Pembina Pipeline a relatively safe and consistent source of revenue over an extended period of time. This is exactly the kind of this that we like to see with an income investment. As we can see here, approximately 85% of the company's adjusted EBITDA came from these contracts last year, and that figure is increasing:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

Thus, Pembina Pipeline has been actively working to increase the safety of its cash flows. This should provide some comfort to investors in the company. Of course, these contracts do not mean very much if the counterparty to them is unable to remain solvent. As such, we want to examine the financial strength of its customers. Fortunately, Pembina Pipeline appears to be well-positioned here. As we can see, the overwhelming majority of its contracts are with investment-grade companies:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

This is something that we like to see in the current environment. This is because investment-grade companies typically have much stronger balance sheets and more diversified cash flows than non-investment grade ones do. This positions them much better to weather the current climate and avoid a bankruptcy than their weaker peers. In addition, investment-grade companies have a reputation for financial strength and stability, and it seems likely that they will want to protect this reputation. Thus, they may also be less inclined to arbitrarily cancel a contract and will do whatever they can to continue to honor their commitments under them. Hence, the fact that the overwhelming majority of Pembina Pipelines' contracts are with such solidly financed companies should increase the safety of the company's cash flows and its ability to sustain its dividend.

As I have discussed in a few past articles, it is upstream exploration & production companies that are most vulnerable to financial stress or bankruptcy right now. A company like a utility is much less vulnerable. This is because both the revenues and cash flow are directly dependent on energy prices. Thus, when the price of these commodities declines, these financial metrics do but the company's commitments (such as debt) do not. Thus, the company's ability to meet these commitments declines, putting it under stress. For this reason, then, it is nice to see that the portion of the company's contracts that is with non-investment grade companies is fairly well-diversified. We can see this here:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

As we can see, only about 50% of the company's non-investment grade counterparties are upstream exploration & production companies. The remainder of these counterparties are firms that should be able to better weather the low energy price environment because their incomes are not dependent on commodity prices to the same degree. In fact, some companies such as utilities actually benefit from lower commodity prices, as their input costs decrease. In addition to maintaining a diverse portfolio of customers, Pembina has been taking other steps to mitigate its risks. For example, it may require its non-investment grade customers to provide either a guarantee from a large corporate parent, a letter of credit from a bank, or a payment in advance. These steps effectively ensure that Pembina Pipeline will receive payment for the services that it provides even if the counterparty does encounter financial problems, which helps to increase the safety of its own cash flows.

Pembina Pipeline also has a reasonably strong debt maturity profile. We can see this here:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

As we can see here, Pembina Pipeline has very little debt maturing this year and staggered debt maturities going forward. This is important because it minimizes the amount of debt that the company needs to pay off in any given year. This may be important in an environment like the one that we see today. The market has been fearful of the debt of many companies lately but has been especially concerned about the debt of energy companies, since it is worried that the low energy prices will increase the risk that they will not be able to repay the debt. While Pembina Pipeline appears to have reasonably safe flows, this fear could easily extend to it and make it difficult for the company to refinance a large amount of debt in a given year. The fact that the company does not need to refinance a substantial amount at any one time thus reduces its risks, which is something that any investor should appreciate.

Despite all that the company has going for it, Pembina Pipeline has been devastated by the market along with pretty much every other stock. With that said though, it has perhaps not been as punished as some other companies in the midstream space. As we can see though, the firm is still approximately 36% off of its 52-week high of $40.65 per share:

This may present an opportunity for investors. At the current level, the stock boasts an impressive 6.95% dividend yield. As we have just established, the company should be at least relatively stable going forward and should be able to maintain this dividend. Thus, investors are being presented with an opportunity to collect a reasonably high dividend yield while waiting for the industry to recover.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.