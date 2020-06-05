The company should continue losing far more entertainment customers while not replacing them with the lower value streamers.

My last article on AT&T (T) highlighted the easy dividend income from owning the stock below $30. My biggest concern was with the likely failed launch of HBO Max, which appears to be playing out here. Without the catalyst of the streaming video service, the wireless and media giant is likely to struggle regaining lost revenue from the economic shutdown as cord cutting accelerates. The stock still offers an exceptional 6.6%, but the upside for AT&T could be very limited here.

Confusing Launch

The whole problem with having an existing HBO product is the confusion between the existing product and the addition of HBO Max despite the product not costing more. Disney (DIS) had a much easier path to launch a new streaming video service. All the media company had to do was pick a name, price and decide the distribution options.

AT&T on the other hand had existing HBO products in HBO Go and HBO Now. If these products weren't confusing enough, HBO added Max to the mix due to the original goal of adding WarnerMedia content to the HBO service for a premium price. Once figuring out the service couldn't charge in excess of $15, AT&T should've dropped the whole Max concept and slowly added the WarnerMedia content to the HBO services and already be done with this launch experiment.

For those still confused on these various different services, here is the short version of the difference between Go, Now and Max.

Over a week after launch, HBO Max new subscription details have been very sparse with only SensorTower discussing a meager 90,000 mobile downloads. Within a day of Disney+ launching on November 12, the service had already signed up 10 million subscriptions.

AppAnnie is showing some decent HBO Max app download numbers, but the 34 million existing HBO subscribers needed to download the service in order to gain access to the Max content. The numbers won't necessarily highlight new subscribers, though the grossing figures would suggest some new signups via iOS.

On top of all of the confusion, AT&T doesn't have deals with Roku (ROKU) and Amazon (AMZN). These streaming media players account for the majority of the US household streamers. The media suggests AT&T doesn't want to compromise on price with Roku and data control with Amazon. Either way, HBO Max has limited distribution outside of the exiting channels that failed to generate growth for the existing HBO products.

Revenue Slump

The crazy part about the AT&T story is that analysts have very negative views on revenue trends beyond 2020. The wireless and media giant reported 2019 revenues of $181.3 billion.

Understandably, analysts forecast AT&T generating disappointing revenues this year as Premium TV subs fall, wireless customers fail to pay bills and media revenues dip on lower advertising. With the economy rebounding, the market should expect revenues to improve by 2021, but analysts actually have revenues only rebounding to $174.7 billion next year. Maybe AT&T has room for upside here, but the forecast has 2021 revenues dipping a large $6.6 billion from 2019 levels with limited improvements in 2022.

Remember, AT&T presented a plan last year for 1% to 2% annual revenue growth through 2022 with reduced costs leading to substantial EPS growth. The reality is that the virus shutdown has accelerated cord cutting. In Q1, consumers cut 2 million TV subscriptions to double the rate of Q4 and far exceed past quarters.

The issue here is that AT&T is adding HBO Max customers at $15/month or $180/annually while losing DirecTV and wireless customers spending $100+ a month on their services. The company has been able to cut promotional DirecTV customers for the last couple of years without hurting profits, but those customers are now gone and the sector still has $1.3 billion in quarterly operating profits.

Operating income in the entertainment group was down nearly 10% from $1.5 billion last Q1 while video connections were down 19% to 19.4 million. The company still has 788K AT&T TV Now subs with 18.6 million premium TV subs.

While the dividend is covered with the updated free cash flow target at $24 billion this year, the hope for a snap back to the $28 billion level doesn't appear possible with failed growth objectives. HBO Max was already expected to sap cash flow this year and the lack of subscription growth from HBO while losing video connections and wireless subs isn't a winning combination for free cash flows.

The nearly $2.6 billion in quarterly operating cash flows from the entertainment group are at risk of accelerating losses while the HBO Max launch has failed to capture the shifting consumer spending. AT&T still has the free cash flows to cover the $15 billion dividend payouts, and investors will increasingly have to deal with a higher payout ratio here in the 60% range, making the market unwilling to pay meaningfully higher prices for the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T missed the window to launch HBO Max when consumers were stuck at home. The implication of shrinking entertainment revenues while not obtaining the corresponding streaming video revenues is likely impaired cash flows.

AT&T will continue paying the large dividend, but the market will not be pleased with the reduced cash flow profile due to persistently weak revenues.

