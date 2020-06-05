Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: May 2020 Update

Another month, another step towards financial freedom. I'll tell you what, it never gets old saying that.

I just finished tallying up my May dividend income, and I'm pleased to announce that my dividend growth portfolio produced 15.6% y/y growth when it comes to my passive income stream. Considering that this 15.6% result was produced 100% organically, I couldn't be more proud.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis and now recession, I've seen numerous dividend cut announcements. However, I've only experienced 3 thus far in my portfolio: Boeing (BA), Disney (DIS), and Invesco (IVZ).

I expected BA to happen due to the ongoing 737 Max issues that the company has had. As soon as the COVID-19 issue arose and made it clear that airlines weren't going to be spending on new planes in the short term, it became clear that BA was going to have to cut back significantly on capital spending to maintain its balance sheet. I have to admit, I was a bit surprised by DIS's and IVZ's suspension/cut announcements. Obviously, these two companies are suffering in today's COVID-19 environment, but I thought that they had the wherewithal to continue to make their payments. However, I suppose when DIS froze its dividend in Q4 2019, I should have read the writing on the wall that the Fox acquisition had put the balance sheet under more pressure than I suspected.

Anyway, let's get back to the positive news. May's results push my year-to-date y/y dividend income growth up to 12.7% when compared to the first 5 months of 2019. This keeps me on track for a double-digit annual growth year yet again in 2020. Hitting this dividend growth result throughout this recessionary period would be an amazing achievement, in my opinion.

When looking at my long-term monthly dividend chart, I thought it was pretty cool to see that in the first 5 months of 2020, my portfolio has produced more dividend income than it did in the entire year of 2016. As you can see on the graphic below, my monthly income began to spike a bit in 2017 due to the cash influx in 2016 (I sold some real estate and used the proceeds to super-charge my dividend growth back then). This chart, especially, shows the amazing compounding performance of buy-and-hold dividend growth investing over time.

2016 also happens to be the last year that I added money to my brokerage accounts. My wife began graduate school in 2017, and while we were a single-income household, I was not able to generate enough cash flows to support the household, make tuition payments, and contribute to savings. Heck, I couldn't even pay the bills and all of the tuition on my own. With that in mind, for the last 3 years or so, we haven't been able to add to our investment accounts. This has forced me to be a bit more aggressive when it comes to trading to make sure that I achieve my goal of double-digit annual dividend growth (this double-digit annual passive income growth pace is what I am basing my long-term retirement plans off of).

I've been able to produce that double-digit annual dividend growth figure organically via a combination of active portfolio management (buying low, selling high, and buying low again... rinse and repeat) and re-investing the dividends that my holdings generate. Thankfully, my wife has returned to work, and now that we're finally generating some excess savings, we should be able to start adding to the portfolios again in the near future. I have some cash building up in my checking account that I'm getting ready to transfer over to the brokerage, I'm just waiting for an attractive opportunity to take advantage of in the market because I'd rather do the entire transfer at once to make keeping track of time-weighted returns easier at the end of the year.

Total Returns

Although my focus is always on my passive income stream (my dividends are what I am basing my plans for financial freedom on, after all), I know that many of my readers who follow along like to hear my capital gains results as well, so here they are.

From 5/1/2020 to 5/31/2020, the value of my portfolio increased by 6.93%. The S&P 500 rose roughly 4.5% during this same period of time.

I had underperformed the market slightly during the prior two months, so this big outperformance was nice and set up my year-to-date figures through 5/31/2020 to look very attractive (on a relative basis to the broader markets, at least).

At the end of May, the year-to-date performance of my portfolio was negative 3.7% compared to negative 5.8% from the S&P 500.

So, not only am I on track to hit my double-digit dividend growth for 2020, but I am also staying ahead of the S&P 500, which is an ancillary goal of mine each year. All in all, I certainly can't complain.

May Trades

May was a pretty uneventful month in terms of my trading activity. In just about every article that I've written in recent months, I've touched upon my belief that the current market rally is irrational. I think the broader markets are due for a significant pullback, and with that in mind, I am being very conservative with my remaining cash pool. However, in late May, I did dip into my cash position for the first time since March 23rd, adding to my Realty Income (O) position. At $52.84, I increased my O weighting by roughly 33%. I wrote about that trade in more detail here, in this focus ticker article.

Outside of that O purchase, the only other trades I made were my monthly selective re-investment purchases. On 5/5/2020, I used my April dividend income to purchase shares of Microsoft (MSFT), Honeywell (HON), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC), for a nice mix of best-in-breed names across a wide variety of sectors/industries as well as nice yield diversification across the dividend growth spectrum.

I added to MSFT at $182.96, HON at $136.21, FRT at 78.58, and BIPC at $43.27.

Nick's Portfolio

Core Dividend Growth 45.03% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $103.78 12.77% Microsoft MSFT $53.17 4.37% Cisco CSCO $32.95 3.55% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY $48.43 2.94% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $113.07 2.70% BlackRock BLK $413.84 2.53% Qualcomm QCOM $60.29 1.89% PepsiCo PEP $92.39 1.62% Amgen AMGN $130.50 1.40% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 1.29% Honeywell HON $123.87 1.28% Intel INTC $30.55 1.19% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 1.14% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 1.06% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 1.01% Pfizer PFE $31.94 0.95% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $33.66 0.88% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.70% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.58% McCormick MKC $71.43 0.45% 3M Company MMM $148.84 0.43% Raytheon Technologies RTX $62.13 0.30% High Yield 16.98% AT&T T $37.77 3.61% Altria MO $50.31 1.98% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 1.60% International Business Machines IBM $128.95 1.39% AbbVie ABBV $71.19 1.39% Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP $32.81 0.93% Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. BIPC $39.19 0.91% Dominion Energy D $63.65 0.79% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $119.87 0.76% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.76% Realty Income O $51.85 0.72% STORE Capital STOR $22.91 0.67% Verizon VZ $44.42 0.59% National Retail Properties NNN $36.17 0.50% Enbridge Inc. ENB $31.07 0.38% High Dividend Growth 15.75% Visa V $72.45 3.36% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.71% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 2.66% Comcast CMCSA $37.70 2.41% Nike NKE $58.75 2.06% Mastercard MA $81.40 1.41% Lowe's LOW $95.77 0.58% Home Depot HD $184.52 0.56% Non-Dividend 7.49% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 4.59% Amazon AMZN $849.74 2.11% Facebook FB $162.99 0.79% Special Circumstance 8.17% Walt Disney DIS $94.94 5.07% Nvidia NVDA $110.55 1.13% ViacomCBS VIAC $28.27 0.66% Boeing BA $135.63 0.48% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.44% Invesco IVZ $23.72 0.18% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.12% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.09% Cash 6.58%

Conclusion

Due to my cautious stance with regard to the broader markets, I suspect that June will end up looking a lot like May in terms of my relative inactivity (unless we get a significant sell-off).

As equities rally, the relative size of my cash position continues to shrink. This is a good problem to have, but it means that I will become more and more risk averse as the stock markets rise.

As always, I will stay vigilant, looking for single stock opportunities. It's important to remember, always, that the market is just that: a market of individual stocks. I won't allow my macro concerns to prohibit me from taking advantage of irrational discounts that I see in the market. However, I will be seeking very wide (and clear) margins of safeties when putting my remaining cash to work moving forward. This is the luxury that I have due to my ~93.5% equity weighting.

Historically, my June dividend income is larger than May's, so I obviously look forward to seeing where this month's tally will end up. I look forward to putting that passive income to use and continuing my slow and steady march towards eventual financial freedom.

Best wishes all. Peace and love to everyone!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AMZN, AVGO, BA, BAM, BEP, BIP, BLK, BMY, CMCSA, CSC, O, D, DEO, DIS, DLR, ENB, FRT, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, ITW, IVZ, JNJ, KO, LOW, MA, MDT, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NVDA, NVO, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SBUX, STOR, STZ, T, TXN, RTX, V, VZ, IBM, VIAC, OTIS, CARR, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.