Coronavirus Roundtable - Still Some Dancing To Be Done

Markets have settled and recovered from the initial shock of the coronavirus spread and the response of governments around the US and the world to lock down the economy. But while the major US indices have approached, if not quite matched, the fabled v-shaped recovery, there are still plenty of questions left for investors.

The disconnect between the markets and the economy has become a cliche, which doesn't change its validity. The size of stimulus in the US has been unprecedented. As governments start to reopen, it's to be seen whether we will see a second wave of cases. And we don't yet know how quickly people will go back to spending, and what the engine of the economy will be in this uncertain period.

To suss out all these uncertainties, we're doing a second round of our coronavirus roundtable series. We'll be looking at some of the major sectors of the market that are in the market, overall market and macro outlooks, and niches that may deserve investors' attention.

Today we're shifting our gaze to shorter-term strategies with a traders roundtable. If anyone would seem to be positioned for a fast-changing market, it would be traders. At the same time, if anyone would be more at risk of getting run over by a move in the wrong direction, it would be traders. So, is it a runaway train or a steamroller market, and how to get on the right side of that? Our panel for today's conversation:

Questions were sent out June 2nd and answers sent in by June 4th. Seeking Alpha's questions are in header font, with answers following, and a disclosure is available at the end of the article.

What do you make of the market in early June, to start?

Stock Waves: Many of the stocks we track are completing their initial rally patterns off the March low, which we feel was a significant low. But, there is still potential for another 2-3% higher in the S&P and even more potential in some select names. Yet, we do expect a local top to start to round out in June.

Tom Lloyd: The Bear market bounce continues trying to get above and stay above the 200-day moving average. The bounce looks to be fading on a low volume breakout that just happened. This is a big surprise considering all the bad news of riots, China and unemployment. Obviously the market is ignoring fundamentals and moving higher based on money flow from fiscal and monetary stimulus as well as the opening from lockdown. Eventually the market will turn down because of the recession. I expect the market to retest the bottom between now and October as we move into the worst six months of the market.

Cestrian Capital Research: We think the market is reacting to the near-term probability of earnings increases, given the gradual release of lockdown around the globe. Investors' fear of missing out has been amplified by the insurance policy provided by the unprecedented degree of monetary and fiscal stimulus that the Fed and other DC bodies are applying to risk assets.

Quad 7 Capital: Don't fight the tape. We expect reopening names to do well, travel, lodging etc. We continue to expect a rotation our of high flying tech. We are probably more overbought than we ever have been in our trading lifetimes, but the massive liquidity that flooded markets in March and April and continues to this day, and is a prime reason we can stay overbought for a long time. The one bearish data point to really watch for is big spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations as well as failed trial data from operation warp speed names. Will the buyers eventually be exhausted? That is what we are questioning right now. We can never remember a time where bulls and bears both wanted a pullback as bad as they do now.

Bull & Bear Trading: Our market in early June is the result of a historic confluence of events. Record amounts of federal government stimulus and liquidity have been infused into the U.S. economy during a very short time frame. Concurrently, a coordinated global action from other central banks and G20 governments has occurred in an effort to mitigate the economic damage from the global pandemic of coronavirus. Clearly, a significant percentage of this capital has found its way into the U.S. market and lifted stocks higher. Importantly, it has turned out that the tech sector overall has been a primary beneficiary of the paradigm shift that has occurred during the stay-at-home trade. Furthermore, the larger cap stocks and major indices gained momentum coming off of the bottom on 3/23/20 in a massive melt-up trade the likes of which nobody has ever witnessed before. Truly historic. Looking ahead, Senator McConnell has stated the upcoming 5th stimulus bill will be, "the final one." This bill may be more targeted and smaller in size. With valuations stretched already, a much diminished economy ahead for the U.S. and the world, as well as the increased chances for a Biden presidency, and a second wave of the virus likely ahead, traders will be keeping one eye on the exits.

Are you seeing increased trading opportunities amidst a market that has trended hard downwards through mid-March and then back up since?

Stock Waves: We think that it will very much be a "stockpickers" market in the coming 2-3 years, and we expect to continue to use our Elliott Wave analysis to identify the best opportunities.

Tom Lloyd: Traders are coining money because they use technicals, not fundamentals and there is no major technical sell signal yet. The 8 day moving average turned down recently for the first early indication of a fading bounce. Unfortunately, I jumped in to short the market by going long the SDS. I continue to hold a losing position in the SDS. Like all shorts, I am being squeezed as the market overlooks the bad news and continues higher for technical reasons, ignoring fundamentals. The traders love this market, but have trigger fingers and will short once the market flashes a major sell signal like the 8-day moving average turning down and crossing below the 20-day uptrend. Also a drop below the 200-day moving average on the SPY will encourage traders to switch from trading long to trading short. Robots operate the same way.

Cestrian Capital Research: Yes. Our DNA is in fundamental analysis but right now we are mainly using that toolset to baseline a likely floor to the stock prices of the companies we like. Doing the work on company fundamentals gives us the confidence to trade highly-rated and/or badly beaten-up stocks. It's hard to have a long-term view right now because of the disconnect between perceived risk in the market, and actual risk in real life. Markets are risk-on; real life is risk-off. At some point that will resolve one way or the other - it's hard to call when and in which direction and so long-term investing is much more difficult than short-term trading at the moment, in our view.

Quad 7 Capital: We have made more money in the March 1 to June 1 period than we have made in any 3 month period before. On Feb 24th we made a call to protect yourself by moving to cash and opening shorts, put options, and levered inverse funds to the market. We explained a week into March that people were only losing if they didn't understand the game. We hit homeruns on the downside and then peeled off nearly all of our shorts in the first week of April. We bought the bottom in banks, silver, and energy. We have had a few day trade shorts since then. Now that the market is operating more like it used to, we are spotting traditional "bad beats" where the market creates select opportunity or misprices assets. Recently names like Genius Brands (GNUS) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) both in the $1 and change levels. Any asset on a major exchange is fair game. This is a stockpickers' market still and we are thriving.

Bull & Bear Trading: Definitely yes. This has been a trader's market and Trader's Idea Flow is a short term / swing trading marketplace service. As an all-weather fund we stated in previous Roundtables in this forum that we came into 2020 short the Biotechnology Index as a proxy trade for what we believed would be a correction in the overall market. Clearly, the pandemic created a bear market and we received the market decline we were seeking on that short call. Also documented in our marketplace service, on 3/25/20 we called for a "treatment drug rally" on the overall market and selected the Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares ETF (HIBL). This long trade to the upside has been successful. Unfortunately, we cut this winning trade short as we have been surprised by the longevity of the current rally. We are now in the converse side of the overall market trade owning the same Direxion ETF that is the S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS). This bearish market trade expresses a belief that the economic reality both domestically and abroad will not support current market valuations. The cessation of government infused liquidity and the mis-placed economic optimism for what is ahead will both prove ephemeral as the extent of the economic damage will be with us for the next 24 months, at least.

Even for long-term investors, it gets very easy to get locked into a viewpoint (mid-March - the world is ending; mid-May - everything's fine). How do you manage this when trying to move in and out of trades?

Stock Waves: There is a delicate balance between maintaining confidence in one's initial analysis and adapting to what price is telling you. Elliott Waves trains you to recognize that the market does not move in straight lines, and that there is an ebb & flow of #sentiment. We are focus a lot on degree, understanding the trend at a larger degree can remain very bullish but see opportunities to "fade" in the shorter term. We use this to enhance our trading, trimming profits, tightening stops, setting re-entry targets and overall just managing risk.

Tom Lloyd: Traders just watch the technical signals. They have automatic buy and sell signals. Our service provides such signals for swing trading, but not for day trading. Our major buy/sell signal is for investors. Our system uses both fundamental and technical buy signals and we publish them every day for every stock in the 500 Index, Dow and NASDAQ stocks. Just “follow” us to see some of these stocks with trading and/or investing signals.

Cestrian Capital Research: We focus almost entirely on the company fundamentals and the market action for that particular stock. As a macro backdrop we believe the Administration will continue to take measures to try to support the market in the run-up to the election; so we think that at least until November the general direction of the market is likely up - that we believe buys us some insurance for our trades.

Quad 7 Capital: We actively encourage our members have two real distinct portfolios. One that is a truly long-term, multidecade account where dividend growth investing, dollar cost averaging, strong mixes of growth and value should be focused on. Astute investors, and we mean investors, should not have batted an eye and continued buying and adding each week. We think 80-90% of your money should be treated that way, but you can pad that account with a team like ours to spot rapid-returns. We did not think the world was ending in March, we though the market would tank, as mentioned in February. We thought that the writing was pretty clearly on the wall. When the Fed and the Federal government took huge action to prop up markets, it was time to buy. If you are trading, a lot of that macro stuff matters only for medium-term trades. Week to week and daytrading is more sector specific or company specific.

Bull & Bear Trading: The last 4 months have created a number of historic market firsts. In February / March investors witnessed the most rapid onset of a bear market ever experienced. The inflection point came on 3/23/20 as the market bottomed and began the most robust bear market rally ever experienced. This whip-saw trading action first to the short side of the market, then followed by a historic rebound to the long side caught many of the top traders on the Street off sides. As an all seasons trading service, Trader's Idea Flow profited from the IBB short coming into 2020, as mentioned above in this Roundtable. This IBB short was covered for a profit into the bear market decline, but in retrospect the trade was covered too soon, which left money on the table. On 3/25/20 Trader's Idea Flow initiated a long position on expectations for a continuance of the rally begun on 3/23/20. This long entry was solid and delivered a profitable trade to the upside. However, the strength of the bear market rally was sold too early. Hindsight is clear that both of these profitable trades to the short side and long side had further to run. Even in my 34 years of market experience, I had no point of reference for the rapidity and strength of these counter-directional moves. This new trading experience may prove useful during the increasingly problematic sovereign debt scenarios now emerging in the U.S. and abroad.

For short selling, this feels like a classic bear trap - things worked great through mid-March, but then the market defied pessimism. How have you managed in that climate?

Stock Waves: We felt that the price action at the end of 2019 and early 2020 was what "defied pessimism,” as we remained quite skeptical of many names and sectors. Moreover, we also felt that the extreme pessimism at the March low was the exact reason the market rallied in a manner which seems to have surprised most others. But, as many are now turning towards optimism, we are on the lookout for a local top as many investors begin to turn too optimistic in the near term.

Tom Lloyd: Yes, I am short and squeezed by this surprising move up and recent breakout above 300 on the SPY. I am in options so my risk of loss is limited.

Cestrian Capital Research: No complaints, we called Buy in our service on 26 March which turned out to be pretty good timing. Since then we have held some short positions in SPY and QQQ as hedges to offset long positions in single stocks - the single stocks pretty much made money and the hedges pretty much lost money but that's in the nature of a hedged portfolio in an up-market. We've had many wins along the way in space-sector stocks like Iridium Communications (IRDM), Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Northrop Grumman (NOC), together with tech names like Veeva Systems (VEEV) and PagerDuty (PD).

Quad 7 Capital: We definitely moved our members away from shorts in April, and showed folks how they could leverage single to multi-day pullbacks. We also highlight names that seem like they are very likely to pullback, but frankly, it is all about the specific company and stock, and what is a target one day for shorts we can quickly turn around and take profit, then start buying. One example was Harley-Davidson (HOG), which we shorted from ~$25 to ~$18, then rode it higher, and encouraged another short at $27 back down to the low $20s. If you are looking to hedge, we offer ways to hedge against your long positions, and encourage it to be kept small. Some of our members remained very bearish in late April and May, and they got hammered fighting the tape. Momentum is a powerful thing and it is a key in our trading, unless we are spotting a contrarian reversal opportunity.

Bull & Bear Trading: I am a bear on this market and I have been trapped, so unfortunately this question applies. Traders find risk management techniques that serve them well over the years. Breaking down positions into smaller entry sizes will enable a trader to employ cost-averaging. I try to limit any single trade to a maximum of 5% of my risk capital. Oftentimes, I will scale into a trade in 1% increments. This cost averaging can help to reduce my risk. Currently, I am struggling with a short trade on the S&P 500 Index that is clearly under water. My most recent, and final, 1% addition to this bearish position was entered during the last week. Admittedly, I am now overweight this bearish call on the market. To further mitigate the potential losses on this trade I have used a simple hedging technique that has improved my cost basis, whenever possible. If these initial risk management techniques fail, then I have a stop loss that is set as a percentage of capital applied in the total trade. I have found that this set of techniques is much more forgiving of my errant trading calls, albeit less profitable when I am correct. This methodology may require daily attention to the market and your portfolio, I think.

What are the key factors you're watching for your positioning? Is it stock specific, sector-level, macro, other?

Stock Waves: We follow both a top down & bottom up approach. We track the broad index charts and the sector ETFs, but we also maintain up-to-date analysis on hundreds of individual names.

Similar to other significant lows in the past (such as Feb 2016 for example), we saw hints from many individual names that March 2020 was significant low as well. A lot of the "leaders" off that March low are now showing signs of a "local top" approaching. For most stocks we track, we are expecting a constructive retrace of the rally, which we feel will set us up for much higher stock prices in the years to come.

Tom Lloyd: We keep track of every sector and every stock in every sector. We publish these stock buy/sell signals with a daily list for each sector. We like to select best stocks in the best sectors.

Cestrian Capital Research: The timing of the Presidential election and the consequent actions taken by the Administration and its related agencies; beyond that, stock specific factors underpinned by fundamental company analysis.

Quad 7 Capital: We watch all of this, but which factor weighs more than the other depends on what we are trading. Are we scooping a name that got crushed after good earnings because the next quarter outlook was slightly below consensus? Are we scooping a name that had a flash crash following a direct offering (e.g. GNUS). Are we picking up shares in a high quality sector because the market was simply behind schedule (i.e. banks like JP Morgan (JPM) or New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) )? Is it so timely that we do not have time to write an analysis and we mention it in our chat because it can move in literally hours? These are the things that need to be considered. Timing is everything. The one thing we will NOT do is gamble ahead of earnings. You are better off going to a real casino. Oh, also, casino stocks remain a buy in the medium-term by the way. Maybe you are looking to ride an option on a commodity, but rather than buy futures, you can buy companies in that sector, like the precious metal miners Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK). It really depends on the goal (other than making money)

Bull & Bear Trading: The concise answer is, "Yes." Yes, to macro, yes to sector, and yes to stock specificity. Overall market direction is of course key on the macro level. I currently have a bearish call on the market via the Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares. This 3X leveraged inverse ETF is a high risk / reward trade that is only suitable for aggressive traders able to sustain a loss of capital. Direxion offers a 2X leveraged inverse ETF and also a market tracking ETF to smooth your risk / reward as you determine appropriate for your portfolio. Being an opportunistic trader allows me to seek short term trades when they present themselves.

For example, the tech sector has clearly been working so today we entered into an initial long position during the day one IPO session of ZoomInfo (ZI). Today's IPO debut of ZI has no relation to Zoom Video Conferencing (ZM), other than ZOOM is actually a customer of ZI. This top-down approach has this ZI trade acknowledging the window of opportunity available now in the IPO market with the IPO ETF currently at record highs. The book on this hot IPO was 20X oversubscribed today. Strong revenue growth and 88% margins are likely to attract a number of investors to ZI who are seeking growth that is not yet astronomically over-priced, as in ZM. There seems to be a whole lotta zooming going round these days.

What characteristics are you looking for when trading individual names?

Stock Waves: We attempt to highlight the most clearly defined price patterns within an established trend.

Tom Lloyd: For our subscribers we emphasize stocks that qualify for our model portfolio and are listed every day on our Daily Index Beaters list. Here are stocks recently selected by our SID computer system: MSFT, FB, EA, ATVI, BMRN, CDNS, FTNT, HD, LLY, LOW, NVDA, PYPL, REGN, SNPS and VRTX.

Cestrian Capital Research: Generally speaking the we think the market right now is characterized by companies with Covid-compromised fundamentals but Fed-fuelled stock prices. Where possible we try to find names with solid fundamentals and beaten-down stocks, to make long-equity trades. That combination can be found more often than you might think, and when the market discovers the anomaly, those stocks can correct upwards pretty quickly. A current example that we've had success with is Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), which achieved a huge increase in backlog from a big NASA order, but remained a moribund stock; that's just started to move upwards and we think there is more to come.

Quad 7 Capital: Momentum, volume, value, and probability of a positive return. We employ our own algorithm to identify written recommendations, while names that meet some of our criteria may be highlighted in our chat. Ultimately, what we look at depends on sector, but the technicals matter, whether it is simple RSI, MACD, Money flow etc. We cannot give away the formula, but it is a combination of fundamentals, technicals, and sometimes, simple timing. If trading in options we like to watched implied volatility, which can be great if raising money by selling puts/defining entry, or looking to sell calls for income against positions.

Bull & Bear Trading: Volatility is of course key for traders and there has been plenty of that in recent months. We are an opportunistic trader across the broader market so we have had several profitable trades in the treatment drug / vaccine / testing space recently. Co-Diagnostics (CODX) was a good trade for us recently as we were early ahead of the very significant upside move in that stock. A quick word about the value of the Seeking Alpha comments section for those who have the time and stamina to persevere in that forum: MONEY. Was that word quick enough? I cannot count the number of times that other astute SA community members have handed me money in the comments section of SA articles. Anecdotally, Trader's Idea Flow marketplace members received a buy recommendation on Gilead (GILD) at $71. In the comments section of another SA contributor's article on Gilead one of the readers commented on CODX. A closer review of that idea results in a posting on my new long position in CODX at $15 on 5/4/20 in our community. 9 days later we posted again on CODX at $28.80. This trade was handed to me because I spend many hours perusing the SA comments sections. Not a great activity for my social life, but pretty helpful when it comes to trading stocks. Rotation into smaller cap stocks, especially financials, has been working lately.

Any sectors you like more than normal for trading opportunities? Why?

Stock Waves: There are some very interesting opportunities in the Cannabis sector, in addition to some Tech names that comprise a new "FAANmG". (we have not come up with a new acronym yet though)

But, there are plenty of great opportunities everywhere we look, as even the "boring industrials" have great setups.

Tom Lloyd: Healthcare, XLV, and Technology, XLK. We select sectors that are outperforming the Index. Then we select stocks that have our most important buy signal and are outperforming the Index.

Cestrian Capital Research: In the worlds we cover, we like space and tech a lot, telecom, not so much. Space and tech are both long-run growth sectors and that means that many stocks in those sectors have a basis of long-run support - a rising tide that given time can lift all boats. It means that beaten-down stocks in these sectors rarely stay down for long. In telecom, company economics continue to be challenging due to per-bit price compression hitting revenue growth, and since the pending round of 5G capex will also hit cashflow performance, we see relatively little appeal in the sector. The exception in telecom is Iridium Communications (IRDM) which is likely to experience very low capex for a number of years, is growing revenues well and deleveraging, but whose stock was hammered by the market when management had the audacity to actually say on their Q1 earnings call that 2020 would have some problems (as opposed to the near-universal cant from other companies of "we have no idea how 2020 will look"). We think plenty of upside remains there.

Quad 7 Capital: Gambling names: we still like e-sports after recommending DraftKings (DKNG) at $22 and encourage reentry under $40. Another is Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL). We also like smaller media names. We think the cruise line sector still has legs after we hammered them short. Finally, there is opportunity in restaurants still. While we made a lot of the easy money, there is room. Sectors we are moving away from are some of tech, social media, and stay at home names in general.

Bull & Bear Trading: Finding a tech laggard, or an IPO, is a good strategy now. The tech sector is so fully valued right now that normally we would steer clear of this trade. However, there is still a short term window of opportunity for the nimble, short-term trader in tech. Two of the driving factors that have pushed the Nasdaq to retest new highs have been: the government's infusion of liquidity into the economy, much of which has found its way into the stock market; and the new paradigm of the stay at home trade. Obviously, traders want to have one eye on the exits here as it is very possible that the Nasdaq chart may now be putting in a classic double topping pattern. Again, the opportunities in tech are likely to be short-lived as we are bearish longer term on the overall market and expecting the next leg for the market to be lower.

What's a trade you like at today's prices, and what's the set-up/outlook?

Stock Waves: We see most things needing a retrace and that fade can potentially drag into Sep/Oct. The S&P can easily draw-down 15-20% and still be well with-in a normal Fibonacci retracement region

Tom Lloyd: Regeneron (REGN) just had an enormous volume and price confirming buy signal. We regretted taking 26% profits recently in our model portfolio. Facebook (FB) just had a trading buy signal and we are interested in a swing trade to a new high.

Cestrian Capital Research: Long Virgin Galactic (SPCE). The company and its stock are misunderstood in our view. Knee-jerk critics see a zero-revenue luxury travel startup that keeps delaying its revenue flights and which has a spotty safety record. Blind optimists see the ticker as a proxy for space exploration in general, or indeed for hypersonic air travel. We see a serious company run by serious people, with a small but growing NASA order book, with sophisticated capital markets folk among the shareholders and board, and a stock price beaten down by the Virgin Group's need to raise money to fund its airline business after the Covid-19 impact. That is a combination we like. The stock has moved in a generally up-and-to-the-right fashion since the reverse IPO was completed, and as long as one is reasonable in estimating the likely trading range of the stock, sound short-term gains are available even on a simple long equity trade. (We don't cover any kind of derivatives or short strategies within our service).

Quad 7 Capital: Smartsheet (SMAR) is oversold and a great buy in the low $40's following a good earnings but weak Q2 outlook. Cloudera (CLDR) is another under $11 but especially if you can get it single-digits, strong outlook for them. We liked the airlines in late May and they have made their run as bookings improve and new flights added. Probably time to close the shorts on volatility though.

Bull & Bear Trading: As mentioned above, ZoomInfo is our newest long position for a SAAS / Cloud play. Today's IPO debut spiked at $42, then dipped to $32 where Trader's Idea Flow members received a real-time trade alert via email. I am long ZI with an initial position in this idea that is delivering strong revenue growth and 88% margins currently.

For a short idea, I believe GSX Techedu, Inc. (GSX) is a candidate for a Luckin Coffee (LK) type of price collapse. LK collapsed from $50 to $2 during the first four months of 2020 on the discovery of fraudulent accounting practices. Chinese companies will likely be receiving closer scrutiny from regulators as announced by President Trump during his recent presser on China's bad actor status. Three notable short-sellers: Grizzly Research, Citron Research, and Muddy Waters Research have all published scathing research reports on GSX calling this Chinese online education company, "a near complete fraud." Who would have thought that giving communists a blank check book without requiring the transparency of GAAP standards on their corporate activities, with many of the corporate directors residing in China and out of reach of U.S. authorities, would result in massive fraud schemes? Shocker.

Thanks to our panel for sharing their outlook and current strategies in the market. Check out their work at the links above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tom Lloyd: We are long SDS using call options.

Cestrian Capital Research is long personal account positions in AJRD, IRDM, NOC, SPCE and short QQQ and SPY.

Quad 7 Capital is long SLV, SMAR, CLDR, GNUS, JPM, NYCB, SLB, HAL, GLD, EXK, and UAL. We are currently short UVXY

Bull & Bear Trading is long HIBS and ZI, short GSX and ZOOM.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.