Big Banks Review: Tough Quarter, But Is The Worst Behind Us?

by: TD Wealth
Summary

Lessons from Canadian bank's first full quarter since COVID-19.

Focus on credit and capital, not earnings.

More pain in store for Canada's big banks?

Anthony Okolie recaps the news of the day including the latest COVID-19 updates, followed by Kim's conversation with Mario Mendonca, Managing Director, TD Securities, about Canadian banks' first full quarter since COVID-19 crisis began. With earnings and profits plummeting, is the worst behind Canadian financials or could there be more pain to come?

