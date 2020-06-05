A short position might yield decent short-term returns. Investors should be patient and wait for momentum to taper off before building a position.

Despite the ugly outlook, momentum traders have started to chase the shares in after hours alongside peer Seacor Marine Holdings and some other evergreen momentum favorites.

Should creditors decide to pull the plug and sell the company's fleet, equityholders would likely end up holding the bag.

On Thursday, Hermitage Offshore Services (PSV) or "Hermitage" reported rather weak Q1/2020 results with revenues down 15% sequentially and adjusted EBITDA turning negative again despite the business not yet affected by the massive reductions in on- and offshore capex announced by supermajors in response to OPEC and Russia's initial failure to agree to additional production cuts in early March. While the fallout from COVID-19 has resulted in OPEC+ finally coming to terms, the damage to exploration and development budgets of the world's leading oil and gas companies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), ExxonMobil (XOM), BP (BP), Chevron (CVX), Total (TOT), Equinor (EQNR), Petrobras (PBR) and ConocoPhillips (COP) has been material as supermajors and even NOCs try to protect balance sheets and preserve liquidity in uncertain times.

Photo: PSV "Hermit Guardian" (under its old name "NAO Guardian") - Source: FleetMon

The company will start to feel the pain in the current quarter with two of its ten platform supply vessels ("PSVs") now warm-stacked and average effective dayrates for PSVs that have been fixed thus far in the second quarter down another 30% sequentially. While some of the pricing pressure will be offset by two recently commenced, lucrative time charter contracts, all PSV term charters will expire roughly six months from now. Under a worst case scenario, the company's entire PSV fleet might sit idle for the upcoming North Sea winter season (emphasis added by author):

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") coupled with the abrupt deterioration in the price of crude oil has resulted in a significant reduction of both current and planned capital expenditure outlays from major oil producers throughout the world. Consequently, the markets in which the Company's vessels operate, particularly in the North Sea, have come under significant pressure in the form of reduced spot market rates and utilization, higher lay-up activity, and contract cancellations and renegotiations. In light of these adverse market conditions, and as previously disclosed in the Company's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F, the Company has engaged financial advisors to provide consultation and has commenced discussions with its lenders. These circumstances give rise to substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Hermitage reported cash and cash equivalents of $8.4 million on June 3, down $2.4 million from the end of Q1. In addition, $10 million remain available under an equity line of credit provided by the company's principal shareholder, Scorpio Services Holding ("SSH") which also owns substantial stakes in exchange-listed Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT). That said, Hermitage is precluded from issuing shares under the facility if the price of its common stock (calculated on a daily volume weighted average basis over the preceding five days) is below $0.60 per share.

Remember also, the company already included a bold warning in its annual report on form 20-F filed with the SEC in late April (emphasis added by author):

(...) These conditions have caused management to revisit its cash flow projections for the next 12-month period under revised assumptions. Under these revised assumptions, the Company projects that it might breach certain financial covenants under its credit facilities within 12 months from the date of the financial statements included herein. Additionally, under the terms of the New Equity Line of Credit, the Company is precluded from issuing shares under the New Equity Line of Credit if the price of the Company’s common stock (calculated on a volume weighted average basis over the preceding five days) is below $0.60 per share. In March and April 2020, the price of the Company’s common stock fell below this threshold on certain occasions and for sustained periods of time. Additionally, as described in Item 3. Key Information D. Risk Factors, we have received two deficiency notifications from the NYSE that could result in suspension or delisting of our common shares. We have until November 2020, and August 2021, subject to certain conditions, to cure each of these deficiencies. If our stock is delisted, then the Company is precluded from issuing shares under the New Equity Line of Credit. If additional liquidity under the New Equity Line of Credit is unavailable, the Company might breach covenants under its credit facilities, or face liquidity constraints, sooner than would otherwise occur under the revised projections. The Company has commenced discussions with its lenders in an effort to find possible solutions and is also considering other strategic alternatives to meet the Company’s obligations, such as the sale of some or all of the vessels in the Company’s fleet. The Company has also engaged an advisor to provide consultation throughout this process. There can be no assurance that these or other measures will be successful.

Particularly the statement regarding a potential sale of the company's fleet is concerning as under current market conditions, proceeds would likely be insufficient to cover Hermitage's $141.6 million in long-term debt.

With the offshore services industry likely to remain pressured by massive oversupply for years to come, simply amending debt covenants in return for additional liquidity injections by SSH might not do the trick here. Debt needs to come down substantially in order to reduce or even stop ongoing cash outflows.

On the flipside, the company's entire debt is with European banks which won't be exactly eager to become equityholders in a small, money-losing offshore services business.

In FY2019, Hermitage recorded negative free cash flow of $17.1 million. Free cash flow for Q1/2020 was negative $6.8 million.

Apparently, Hermitage will be at the mercy of lenders for the time being - should banks decide to pull the plug and liquidate the company's fleet, equityholders will likely end up holding the bag.

But even if lenders agree to kicking the can further down the road by amending debt covenants, outside shareholders would likely experience massive dilution due to the ongoing need to fund operations and debt service by issuing new shares to SSH.

Despite the bleak outlook and the very real chance for equityholders to end up holding the bag, momentum traders picked up the company's shares in after hours alongside peer Seacor Marine Holdings (SMHI) and some evergreen momentum crowd favorites like Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) and TopShips (TOPS).

With an estimated free float of just over five million shares, the company's stock has experienced some usually short-lived but nevertheless violent momentum rallies on a number of occasions in the past but given the very real chance for equityholders to suffer outsized dilution or even a complete wipe-out, a short sale should yield decent short-term results.

That said, betting against the momentum crowd is not for the faint of heart, so investors should rather wait for momentum to abate and trading volume to come down over the course of Friday's session before initiating a short position. Unfortunately, shares might be hard to borrow at that time already.

Bottom Line:

Like its much larger U.S. exchange-listed peers Tidewater (TDW) and Seacor Marine Holdings, Hermitage Offshore Services is facing very difficult times after key customers have recently shifted their focus to liquidity preservation and balance sheet protection.

With debt covenant violations looming, the company has proactively engaged in discussions with lenders and also retained an advisor.

Should Hermitage's European banks come to the conclusion that it's better to make a painful break than draw out the agony and start liquidating the company's assets, current equityholders will likely end up holding the bag.

But even under a best case scenario, if lenders and the company's principal shareholder agree to kick the can further down the road, outside equityholders might experience very substantial dilution as creditors will likely require SSH to inject additional equity to fund ongoing losses from operations and debt service requirements.

Against this backdrop, expect Friday's momentum rally to be rather short-lived. Speculative investors should consider a short position once momentum abates and trading volume starts to taper off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PSV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.