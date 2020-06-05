The Month In Closed-End Funds: May 2020

For the second month in a row, equity CEFs on average posted positive returns, rising 4.44% on a NAV basis for May.
Meanwhile, also for the second month running, fixed income CEFs witnessed returns in the black (+4.69%, their strongest one-month return since September 2009).
Only 15% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 17% of equity CEFs and 13% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs (+10.33%, its strongest one-month return since April 1995) posted the strongest plus-side return in the CEF universe.
For the first month in three, the municipal bond CEFs (+4.77%) macro-group posted returns in the black, with all nine classifications in the group posting plus-side returns for May.
Photo Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. Workers celebrate the during closing bell, as they prepare for the return to trading, on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 22, 2020.
For the month, 93% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with 85% of equity CEFs and 98% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the first month in five, Lipper’s world equity CEFs macro-group (+5.22%) outpaced its two equity-based brethren: mixed-assets CEFs (+4.49%) and domestic equity CEFs (+4.20%). For the second month in a row, the Energy MLP CEFs classification (+8.75%) outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Convertible Securities CEFs (+8.39%) and Developed Markets CEFs (+7.50%). Once again, Real Estate CEFs (+0.88%) was the relative laggard of the equity universe.
For the first month in five, world income CEFs moved to the top of the charts, posting a 5.55% return on average, followed by municipal bond CEFs (+4.77%) and domestic taxable fixed income CEFs (+4.51%). Investors remained more risk seeking during the month, pushing High Yield CEFs (Leveraged) (+5.66%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the month, followed by High Yield CEFs (+4.85%) and Loan Participation CEFs (+4.73%).
For May, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 26 bps to 9.11%—wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (7.12%). In this report, we highlight May 2020 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.