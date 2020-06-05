The Month In Closed-End Funds: May 2020

Summary

For the second month in a row, equity CEFs on average posted positive returns, rising 4.44% on a NAV basis for May.

Meanwhile, also for the second month running, fixed income CEFs witnessed returns in the black (+4.69%, their strongest one-month return since September 2009).

Only 15% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 17% of equity CEFs and 13% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs (+10.33%, its strongest one-month return since April 1995) posted the strongest plus-side return in the CEF universe.

For the first month in three, the municipal bond CEFs (+4.77%) macro-group posted returns in the black, with all nine classifications in the group posting plus-side returns for May.