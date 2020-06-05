Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF;OTCPK:CFRUY), the Swiss luxury group controlled by the Rupert family, has been lagging behind its larger, more diversified rivals in recent years. Then came the virus. While the entire luxury sector has been hit hard, I believe that for Richemont there could also be opportunity. The company has a strong balance sheet and is a leader in luxury e-commerce. Both are very helpful in dealing with this crisis. The current situation could also offer a chance to make one or several strategic acquisitions at an attractive price and thus reduce the dependence on watches and jewelry. Below, I will explain my thesis in more detail.

Strong Balance Sheet

Richemont has the most solid balance sheet among the large players in the luxury sector. At least as far as data is available. Closely held Chanel might have a stronger balance sheet but I doubt that based on the 2018 figures (the company does not report any financials on a regular basis).

The most important figures under the current circumstances are liquidity and indebtedness. Backward looking ratios such as debt/EBITDA are less relevant at the moment as they do not factor in the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (or more precisely the adverse effects of related countermeasures) and a reliable forward looking prognosis is near impossible due to the unpredictable nature of the outbreak. As of March 31st, Richemont had a net cash position of almost €2.4 billion. The strong balance sheet is underlined by an A+ credit rating assigned by Standard & Poor's. In mid may, the company was able to place bonds with a total volume of €2 billion at coupon rates between 0.75 percent (8 year maturity) and 1.625 percent (12 year maturity).

Only Hermes International SCA (OTCPK:HESAF;OTCPK:HESAY) has a larger net cash position at close to €4.4 billion at the end of 2019. Hermes, however, is not only considerably larger than Richemont but also a mono-brand company rather than a multi-brand group such as Richemont, Kering or LVMH. The Swatch Group AG (OTCPK:SWGAF;OTCPK:SWGAY;OTCPK:SWGNF) arguably has an even more robust balance sheet with cash and equivalents in excess of CHF1.2 billion and total financial debts of only CHF121 million (as of year end 2019), but it is not a pure-play luxury company.

Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF;OTCPK:PPRUY), on the other hand, reported net debt of €2.8 billion at the end of 2019. The by far largest player, LVMH SE (OTCPK:LVMHF;OTCPK:LVMUY), had net debt of €6.2 billion as of December 31st, but that figure is about to increase a good deal due to the acquisition of Tiffany & Co. (TIF).

Potential Takeover(s)?

The strong balance sheet does not only help Richemont to reduce financial risks. It might also enable the company to make strategic acquisitions in order to diversify its portfolio and decrease its dependence on watches and jewelry. The additional €2 billion cash raise might be understood as a hint in that direction. Due to the impact of the coronavirus there may be attractive opportunities to strike a (relative) bargain. Notably, diversification is on Richemont's agenda anyway: the company recently announced a partnership with Israeli designer Alber Elbaz, the former creative director of Lanvin, to form a joint venture called AZfashion.

"The Market", a blog by Swiss NZZ newspaper, lists Tod's SpA (OTC:TODGF;OTCPK:TDPAY) and Salvatore Ferragamo SpA (OTCPK:SFRGF;OTCPK:SFRGY) as potential takeover targets. From my point of view that may make sense as part of a long term strategy. Currently, watches and jewelry account for more than 70 percent of revenue and virtually the entire profit. The company distinguishes between "Jewelry Maisons" and Specialist Watchmaker" segments, the latter being those brands that only produce watches (e.g. IWC, Vacheron Constantin or Jaeger LeCoultre) while the group's flagship Cartier - which is also one of the biggest watch brands - is reported as a jewelry house. Thus the Jewelry Maisons segment accounts for €7,215 million of revenue, despite jewelry as a product category only accounting for sales of €5,205 million.

A Cartier "Tank" timepiece; source: Cartier

Clothing (FY2020 sales of €1,792 million) and leather goods (FY2020 sales of €1,415 million) on the other hand make up only 22.5 percent of sales (2020: €14,238 million) combined. A company like Tod's (2019 revenue: €916 million) or Ferragamo (2019 revenue: €1,377 million) could increase that share meaningfully. Since both companies are profitable - in 2019 Tod's generated an EBIT of €101.1 million; Ferragamo of €149.7 million - it would also be beneficial to the profitability of Richemont's non-watch/jewelry business overall.

A campaign image for the Salvatore Ferragamo "Gancini" bag; source: Salvatore Ferragamo

Furthermore, both companies are family controlled. That would make negotiations somewhat less complicated. Tod's chairman Diego Della Valle controls the company with an economic ownership of 70.44 percent and 81.18 percent of the voting rights. His brother, Andrea, holds another 0.81 percent and 1.01 percent of the voting rights. In the case of Ferragamo the founding family controls an equity stake of 54.28 percent via Ferragamo Finanziaria SpA and an additional 10.69 percent are directly owned by members of the family.

An image from the production process of a Tod's "Gommino" shoe, the brand's signature product; source: Tod's

While both companies would be fitting and fairly affordable targets for Richemont, I believe that Ferragamo would be the more likely candidate for a takeover. First of all, it is somewhat larger and its revenue is growing (albeit rather slowly) while that of Tod's is declining. So, there would be less turnaround effort required. I am also not sure whether Richemont would be the preferred partner for Tod's (or more precisely speaking its chairman and majority owner) as its culture is arguably somewhat more centralized compared with other groups. Notably, Diego Della Valle is a non-executive director of LVMH. Ferragamo would also be just one brand to integrate, while Tod's owns three other brands (Hogan, Roger Vivier and Fray) in addition to its namesake flagship brand.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA (OTC:BCUCF;OTCPK:BCUCY) would also be a good fit in terms of size and profile, maybe even more so than Tod's and/or Ferragamo. However, I am very much inclined to believe that its eponymous founder and majority owner has no interest in selling the company, not even at an attractive price. The likes of Prada SpA (OTCPK:PRDSF;OTCPK:PRDSY), Moncler SpA (OTCPK:MONRF;OTC:MONRY) or Burberry Group Plc (OTCPK:BBRYF;OTCPK:BURBY) might be too large at the moment. A takeover of that size would be manageable under normal circumstances, but right now, I believe it is important to maintain a certain cash reserve. Some smaller private companies, however, might be potential candidates as well. Especially in Italy there are still many family owned companies in the luxury fashion sector.

Online Advantage

Another major advantage of Richemont is its leadership in the field of luxury e-commerce. The company now owns market leader Yoox-Net-a-Porter Group (formerly: OTCPK:YXOXF) wholly after acquiring all outstanding shares in 2018. Richemont's online retailers generated revenues of 2,427 million in FY2020. That figure does not include the respective brands' own online stores. Richemont also owns Watchfinder, an online market place for preowned watches, but it is Yoox that makes the difference.

The coronavirus could finally be the push for luxury to go online. To be clear, I believe physical experience will still have its place. But going forward, e-commerce will probably become a necessity. Having a strong online business in place gives Richemont a head start. And it is not just about the existing platforms. What matters even more is the know-how behind it. Yoox does not only operate its own websites but also caters to other luxury brands outside the Richemont group. For example, Yoox also operates the online stores of Armani and Valentino.

Conclusion

The coronavirus negatively affects the entire luxury sector and Richemont is no exception. Nonetheless, I believe that Richemont is well equipped to weather the storm. The strong balance sheet and the leading position in online e-commerce give the company somewhat of a natural advantage. Moreover, it could also use the current situation to position itself in an advantageous spot to catch up to its larger rivals in the upcoming recovery, whenever it may start. Therefore, I believe that - under the condition of a certain risk tolerance - Richemont may be an interesting stock to look at when looking for considerable upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.