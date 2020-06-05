Slower aviation industry growth over the next decade will keep Boeing's production and cash flow well below peak levels for the foreseeable future.

Investors appear to be excited about improving air traffic figures, but a complete recovery will likely take several years. Until then, demand for new aircraft will be minimal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the global air travel industry this year. Airlines were forced to implement unprecedented capacity cuts. Some suspended flying altogether. However, in recent weeks, travelers have been returning to the skies (albeit very gradually), giving airlines the confidence to start increasing flight activity again.

This improving trajectory has sparked a massive rally in Boeing (BA) stock. Shares of the aerospace giant started the year above $300 but plunged as the pandemic swept across the world, bottoming out near $90 in mid-March. Since then, the stock has doubled, driving Boeing's market cap back above $100 billion.

Data by YCharts

Boeing stock's rally has been driven primarily by "green shoots" of improving air travel demand, leading some investors to expect demand for new aircraft to recover before long. However, Boeing will likely have to hold aircraft production far below 2018 levels for many years to come, making it hard to justify the company's current valuation.

About that air travel recovery

Global air travel demand bottomed out in April, and there have been clear signs of recovery since then. In the U.S., the number of travelers passing through TSA checkpoints each day has more than tripled since mid-April. Traffic is also improving outside the U.S., primarily in domestic and short-haul markets.

These are all good signs. However, investors need to be clear-headed about the extent of the recovery and its implications for Boeing. The TSA is still reporting throughput more than 85% below 2019 levels. And while the number of people flying has surged since April, it would take a year for traffic to recover fully if the recent pace of improvement were to continue.

Even that is unrealistic, though. A straight-line recovery over the next 12 months is unlikely to materialize. Instead, air travel will probably rebound in spurts. For example, while air traffic in China improved from down 85% in February to down 68.7% in March, the pace of improvement slowed dramatically thereafter, with traffic down 66.6% in April, according to the IATA.

In the U.S. (and similar markets like Canada and Europe), there could be another leg up in the summer, driven by leisure travel, but that demand driver will fade when September rolls around. If there is an uptick in COVID-19 cases associated with the beginning of the school year and the return of cooler weather, it could further sap the industry's momentum.

Veteran airline analyst Helane Becker recently said that airlines should plan to shrink their fleets by about 20% to prepare for a slow recovery that could take 3-5 years. Even Boeing CEO David Calhoun has acknowledged that it will take a few years for the industry to bounce back. Given that airlines will have virtually zero need for new aircraft (even for replacement) until demand reaches 80%-90% of 2019 levels, it should be clear that Boeing is facing a rough few years.

Aircraft demand: lower for longer

The most visible sign of cracks in Boeing's commercial jet business has been a string of order cancellations. Through the first four months of 2020, Boeing recorded -516 net orders, erasing about 10% of its backlog. In April specifically, prominent aircraft leasing companies Avolon and GECAS canceled 75 and 69 orders for the 737 MAX, respectively.

(Order cancellations have been pouring in this year. Image source: Boeing.)

This is likely just the beginning. Airlines and leasing firms are still early in the process of reassessing their fleet plans. Last month, aircraft leasing giant AerCap (AER) acknowledged that it might have to cancel some 737 MAX orders due to customers backing out of plans to lease the jets.

Moreover, outright order cancellations aren't the only thing Boeing has to worry about. Airlines and lessors can also defer deliveries by years, leaving them in the backlog but opening up a hole in the near-term production skyline. And when the new delivery dates get closer, it's always possible that the supposed buyers will defer the orders yet again.

For example, AerCap has already begun deferring many of its orders for the next couple of years to 2023 and beyond. In late April, United Airlines (UAL) said that it will only take 40 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries in 2020 and 2021 combined: less than half as many as originally planned. Moreover, of the remaining 131 737 MAX jets on order, CFO Gerry Laderman said, "I do not anticipate taking any of those aircraft unless and until we need them."

Just this week, another major leasing company, SMBC Aviation Capital, deferred deliveries for 68 of its 89 737 MAX firm orders. Some investors seem to have viewed this as a positive, because the order was deferred rather than canceled. In reality, SMBC's decision to defer all deliveries scheduled for 2021 and 2022 to 2025 and beyond indicates that the leasing firm expects weak customer demand for quite some time.

Demand weakness extends beyond the 737 MAX. Most analysts expect a slow recovery in long-haul travel, which will disproportionately hurt demand for widebody jets like the 777X and 787. Key widebody customers like Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Lufthansa are all looking to defer orders.

With demand evaporating, Boeing is in the process of slashing 787 production by 50% (from 14/month to 7/month) and 777 family output by 40% (from 5/month to 3/month). And while 737 MAX production restarted last week, output will remain far below the previously-planned level of 57/month for the foreseeable future. Widespread availability of cheap used aircraft from carriers that go out of business or shrink dramatically will be an additional stumbling block slowing any recovery in demand for new aircraft in the years ahead.

(Source: Boeing Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 4)

Big 2020 losses can't be erased quickly

Boeing is aggressively cutting costs through a combination of voluntary buyouts and layoffs in order to adapt to the expected weak demand environment. However, aircraft manufacturing is a business with high fixed costs, and Boeing's savings initiatives are just a drop in the bucket.

During 2019, Boeing burned $4.3 billion of cash due to the 737 MAX grounding. Including spending on its dividend and buybacks, debt jumped to $27.3 billion by year-end: up from $13.8 billion a year earlier. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, Boeing burned another $4.7 billion of cash. If anything, cash burn could accelerate in the short term, due to the cost of buyouts, supplier support, a sharp downturn in the commercial services business, and lower deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner (currently Boeing's biggest cash cow).

Boeing has more than enough liquidity after borrowing nearly $40 billion year to date, but it will exit 2020 with a colossal debt load. With low production rates likely to keep annual free cash flow at a fraction of the record $13.6 billion Boeing generated in 2018, debt reduction will consume all of Boeing's cash flow for the next few years. (In late April, Boeing CEO Calhoun said it could be 3-5 years before the company reinstates its recently-suspended dividend.)

Even looking out to 2025, it's doubtful that Boeing will return to its peak level of cash flow. For one thing, the vast majority of aircraft deliveries in recent years have been for growth rather than replacement. A lot of this growth has been powered by the expansion of unprofitable airlines. The recent downturn could make investors reluctant to fund such unprofitable growth, leading to a long-term reduction in aircraft demand.

(Source: Boeing 2019 Commercial Market Outlook, p. 21)

Additionally, Boeing has long planned to replace the 737 MAX with an all-new successor by 2030. The 787 Dreamliner will also be two decades old by then and will potentially require some updates. Given the problems associated with many of Boeing's recent development projects, the company can't afford to skimp on its next generation of jets. As a result, it will likely need to increase R&D spending from recent levels as cash flow starts to recover.

Despite its recent rally, Boeing stock trades for less than half of the all-time high reached in early 2019. But with a dramatically higher debt load and the prospect of significantly lower aircraft demand for the foreseeable future, even that is too high a price to pay for Boeing stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.