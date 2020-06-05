The stock has rebounded some over the past month in the market, but still sells at a discount to NAV.

On April 13th, 2020, the firm pre-announced a 2QFY20 drop in NAV from $16.66 to a range of $14.43 to $14.67, owing mostly to a decline in the fair value.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a name in a space we rarely venture. The stock is up some 25% since we did a "deep dive" on it exclusively for Insider Forum members one month ago. However, even with the recent rally, this concern still sells below net asset value. We update our original investment analysis in the paragraphs below to recent quarterly results and other company-specific news.

Company Overview

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a New York City based externally managed business development company (BDC) with ~250 investments totaling ~$4.3 billion at December 31, 2019. For those unfamiliar, BDCs are closed-end investment companies that provide capital to middle-market companies (EBITDA < $100 million annually), stepping in to provide financing when more conventional methods, such as bank loans or bond issuances, are unavailable. With roots back to 1994, Golub BDC was formed in 2009 and went public in 2010, raising net proceeds of $99.9 million at $14.50 per share. Owing to the coronavirus economy, its stock is still down some 30% since late February, lowering its market cap to ~$1.65 billion. The firm has a fiscal year (FY) ending September 30th.

Source: Company Presentation

More on BDCs

BDCs invest for both income (debt) and capital appreciation (equity), sometimes owning public and private stock in their portfolios. BDCs could be characterized as venture capital funds for the public, banks with a different capital structure, or a junk bond portfolio REIT. BDCs elect to be treated as a regulated investment company (RIC), which means if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders, it pays no income tax - like a mortgage REIT. Because of the pass-through nature of the RIC, BDCs cannot charge off loan losses against earnings and cannot use earnings to grow their capital bases, meaning they must execute additional equity and debt issuances to grow organically. Due to their REIT-like structure, BDCs technically have no direct employees, rather outsourcing the investment decisions to a board-supervised investment advisor, to which they pay management and performance fees.

Whereas banks leverage up their equity capital in the form of deposits by a factor of 10:1 and make a net interest spread on the interest charged on their loans above the interest paid to their depositors, BDCs issue debt and make a spread on the interest charged to their customers over the interest paid on their debt. And until recently, the maximum debt to equity ratio for BDCs was mandated at 1:1. With the passage of the 2018 Small Business Credit Availability Act, it now stands at 2:1. (More on the implications of that modification shortly). Owing to their ability to substantially leverage their balance sheets, banks enjoy a much higher return on equity than their BDC counterparts, which the BDCs partially offset through superior efficiency ratios, no income tax burden, and balance sheet vehicles and joint ventures designed to circumvent the previously prescribed 1:1 cap. There are currently 49 publicly traded, closed-end BDCs.

The investments in their debt portfolios are rated 5 (outperforming expectations), 4 (performing in line), 3 (uncompliant with covenants but not past due), 2 (borrower performing materially below expectations - past due), and 1 (borrower performing substantially below expectations - default risk).

Owing to the REIT-like attributes of BDCs, investors have purchased them for their consistently high dividend yields.

Back to Golub

Golub is a debt-focused BDC, investing predominantly in one-stop loans - a hybrid of first-lien senior secured loans and subordinated loans - of middle-market companies, most of which are sponsored by private equity firms. Approximately 95% of its portfolio is comprised of one-stop or first-lien senior secured loans. Golub typically invests $10 million to $75 million in each of its portfolio companies, substantially all of which are floating rate instruments. These amounts are deployed predominantly into North American concerns whose securities have not been rated by independent rating agencies but would be classified below investment grade if they were. However, with - in most cases - the sponsorship of private equity, these credits are considered solid risks. This approach has served Golub very well, ending FY19 (September 30, 2019) with 90.9% of its portfolio rated 4 or 5, 7.9% rated 3, 1.2% rated 2, and less than .1% rated 1. The firm only had five non-accrual (non-performing) investments in its portfolio. For this performance, Golub BDC had consistently traded near a ~15% premium to NAV over the past three plus years.

Also, for this performance it charges - or more accurately, its investment advisor (GC Advisors) receives - a 1.375% management fee and a quarterly incentive fee equal to 20% of investment income above an 8% of Net Asset Value (NAV) hurdle, with a catch-up provision between 8% and 10% (on annualized basis), which is a fancy way of stating that GC receives zero incentive fee for investment income as a percentage of NAV up to 8%, 100% of investment income between 8% and 10%, and 20% above the 10% threshold (on an annualized basis quarterly).

Golub BDC's 250-name portfolio is relatively diverse from an industry exposure standpoint with Diversified/Conglomerate Services (36%) and Healthcare, Education and Childcare (17%) the only two verticals to which the firm had greater than 6% exposure.

Merger with GCIC

In September 2019, Golub BDC grew inorganically, completing a merger with Golub Capital Investment Corporation (GCIC), forming what is now the fourth-largest BDC with an investment portfolio north of $4.3 billion - trailing only Ares Capital Corp (ARCC), FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK), and Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) in terms of assets. The combination was essentially a no-brainer as 98% of Golub BDC investments overlapped with GCIC's. In fact, GCIC was formed with expressed intent of being acquired. The net effect of the merger increased Golub GDC's NAV by 4.5% to $16.66.

Recent Leverage Modifications

With the ability to now ratchet leverage up to 2:1, most BDCs dissolved their off-balance sheet instruments in favor of increasing their revolving credit facilities. Larger BDCs, already employing their larger pools of capital to secure lower debt funding costs - providing them an advantage compared to their smaller-capitalized rivals when pricing individual transactions - pivoted toward less risky senior investments.

As a result of this 2018 legislative initiative, Golub BDC, which had conducted equity offerings every year since going public, 2010-2017, did not issue any stock from July 2017 through the end of March 2020.

Recent Quarterly Results

On February 10, 2020, the firm reported quarterly results from its 1QFY20 quarter (ending December 31, 2020), which provided little insight as to what would transpire over the subsequent two months. Golub BDC's NAV decreased slightly from $16.76 on September 30, 2019, to $16.66 and adj. net investment income per share was $0.33 versus $0.33 in the prior quarter. The only small note of concern was the quarter-over-quarter reduction in investment income yield from 8.8% to 8.4%, while its weighted average cost of debt only dropped from 4.0% to 3.9%, meaning its weighted average net investment spread declined ~30 basis points from 4.8% to 4.5%. Also, non-accruals, almost entirely 2 rated, upticked to 2.0% from 1.2%.

Golub BDC followed on with an April 13th pre-announcement of its 2QFY20 results ending March 31, 2020. Adj. net investment income was estimated at $0.32 to $0.34 a share and non-accruals were estimated at below 2%, in line with its prior two quarters. However, NAV was anticipated to fall significantly from $16.66 to a range of $14.43 to $14.68 as adj. EPS, which was $0.35 in 1QFY20, was expected to plummet to a range of ($1.90) to ($1.65) a share. These downdrafts are the result of adj. net realized gain/(loss) per share diving to a range of ($2.22) to ($1.99), reflecting unrealized depreciation of the firm's portfolio due to a COVID-19-induced fair value markdown and the spread expansion between risk-free and high-risk securities. The distribution, which has consistently tallied ~8% of NAV, was cut to $0.29 to reflect the new NAV reality.

On May 11th, the company posted slightly better than expected second-quarter results. NAV fell to $14.62 a share within the guidance issued on April 13th. As of the end of the quarter, "GBDC had investments in 257 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $4.21B vs. investments in 250 portfolio companies with total fair value of $4.33B and investments in SLF and GCIC SLF with a total fair value of $119.1M at Dec. 31, 2019."

Also on May 11th, the company announced it had raised an additional $3 billion in investment capital.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

In early April, the company declared a 29 cent quarterly distribution payable at the end of this month. This BDC currently yields just over 10% on an annual basis.

As of the end of March, Golub had "cash, cash equivalents and foreign currencies of $24.4 million, restricted cash, cash equivalents, and foreign currencies of $94.7 million, and $2.36 billion of debt outstanding"

Only three analyst firms cover this name. Wells Fargo has a Buy rating and $12 price target on Golub and KBW has a similar rating with a $19 price target, albeit the last commentary from that analyst firm was before the COVID-19 outbreak. Merrill Lynch has a Hold rating and $11.50 price target on GBDC that was issued just over three weeks ago.

COVID-19

Then the COVID-19 bomb hit. While yields on Treasury securities plunged, the junk bond market - a good proxy for BDCs - seized up, requiring Federal Reserve assistance to maintain liquidity. Not surprisingly, BDCs also plummeted in value. Golub BDC announced a transferrable rights offering for up to 33.5 million shares of stock on April 1, 2020. The offering is available to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2020, and will grant them the option to purchase shares of GBDC at 92.5% of the volume-weighted average of the sales prices of the firm's stock during the five consecutive trading days ending May 6, 2020. This rights offering closed a week later raising $306.7 million.

Verdict

Shares of GBDC have fallen ~30% since the firm released 1QFY20 results. It is unnerving to consider what is transpiring with the companies underlying Golub's portfolio. But the firm is still trading at an approximately 20% discount to NAV even after the recent rally in the shares. Board members William Webster and Anita Rosenberg, who likely have greater insight as to the performance of the portfolio than the typical closed-end fund investor, purchased a total of 31,000 shares on March 12th and 13th. State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a beneficial owner, added nearly 420,000 shares at $12.47 on March 27th. Three other insiders added just over $150,000 in aggregate of new shares on May 15th.

For those who believe the economy is going to rebound, it is a rare opportunity to acquire shares of a stock that has consistently traded at a ~15% premium to NAV at a ~35% discount. I like this name for at least a "watch item" position. However, I am not nearly familiar with this niche to recommend it for a large holding. Options are illiquid, so a covered call strategy is out of the question.

That said, I picked up a few hundred shares for my own personal portfolio a month ago right at the $10 level. I obviously liked the risk/reward profile better a month ago 25% lower. However, GBDC still seems attractive on a long-term basis. The shares do have appeared to put in a floor a month ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.