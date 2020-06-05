Harbor has grown revenue, but profits are still elusive, so I'll watch this IPO from the sidelines.

The firm develops and sells residential properties in the greater Seattle area.

Harbor Custom Development has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Harbor Custom Development (HCD) (HCDI) has filed to raise $15 million from the sale of ordinary shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company is a home developer in the Seattle metropolitan area.

HCDI is offering shares at a potential bargain price, but I’m not sold on the firm’s financials and near-term prospects, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Gig Harbor, Washington-based Harbor was founded to develop and build homes in the greater Seattle region.

Management is headed by founder and President Mr. Sterling Griffin, who was previously Vice President of Marketing at the James S. Griffin Co.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's Battle Point Drive development:

Source: Kelvin Hughes

The firm's stock is 91.7% owned by the founder and total investment has been approximately $800,000.

The company is focused on building properties in the Bremerton area and south to Tacoma.

HCDI handles all aspects of residential property development, from land purchase to entitlements, building, marketing and ongoing management.

As of the end of 2019, the company had a backlog of $14.85 million worth of residential development properties.

According to a 2019 market research report by Sammamish Mortgage, the median home price in the state of Washington is forecast to rise 4.6% by data firm Zillow.

This represents a forecast low interest rates and a drop in the number of homes on the market were expected to produce rising price conditions.

However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus is likely to put significant downward pressure on market conditions despite easy money conditions as the number of entry level buyers drops due to large job losses.

If the pandemic wanes during the hotter summer months, the overall economy could bounce back; however, the speed at which a potential rebound occurs will be a large unknown.

Financial Performance

Harbor’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A sharp increase in top-line revenue

Uneven gross profit and reduced gross margin

Uneven net income

Uneven and negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,941,000 133.0% 2019 $ 30,953,500 440.2% 2018 $ 5,730,300 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 112,800 -38.3% 2019 $ 3,308,400 316.9% 2018 $ 793,600 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 1.13% 2019 10.69% 2018 13.85% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (916,600) -9.2% 2019 $ (158,400) -0.5% 2018 $ (1,972,300) -34.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (973,900) 2019 $ 235,600 2018 $ (1,390,400) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (2,811,700) 2019 $ (3,184,900) 2018 $ (8,278,000)

As of March 31, 2020, Harbor had $501,400 in cash and $35.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, was a negative ($5.9 million).

IPO Details

HCDI intends to sell 2.1 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $69.5 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 37.41%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for land acquisition and development, debt reduction, and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

HCDI is seeking public investment for its working capital needs.

The firm’s financials are peculiar in that they show a company in the selling phase of several projects yet the firm barely shows a gross profit.

Operating losses are worsening as is cash used in operations even though home sales continue.

The market opportunity for home development in the greater Puget Sound area would seem to be strong in times of normal economic activity.

But we aren’t in those times, with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, job losses and the negative effects on the region’s large employer, Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Perhaps that is why management’s plans are to expand geographically to other regions, including Portland and Denver.

As a comparable-based valuation, HCDI is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 1.9x versus the public comparable average of 5.37x, so in this regard, the IPO is priced reasonably.

So, while the IPO may be bargain-priced, I’m not enthusiastic about the firm’s financial results and near-term prospects in a region significantly affected by current economic headwinds.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

