There's Been A Changing Of The Guard In 'Recession Proof Defensives'

What's been interesting to observe during the recent stock market declines is that the traditional defensives or safety stocks just haven't performed as well as would be expected based on how they've done in the past recessions. In particular, the consumer staples category including businesses such as Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), McDonald's (MCD), Procter & Gamble (PG) and even Altria (MO) have struggled as a group. Their strong dividend yields have provided no measure of safety in the punishment that has been dealt out. The recent performance of these companies raises valid questions as to the effectiveness of consumer staples as a category of safety stocks in light of current events.

Why Safety Stocks?

Safety stocks help play a very important role in portfolio construction by providing a ballast that helps mitigate damage during a financial storm. These typically tend to be relatively low beta stocks that move significantly less than the market. Reducing large portfolio drawdowns not only helps from a capital preservation perspective, but more significantly perhaps, plays a very strong role with investor psychology. Being able to mitigate the extent of portfolio drawdowns actually helps minimize the risk that investors sell out of stocks at precisely the wrong times when they've been pummeled to the greatest extent.

That's traditionally been a role that's being very well executed by the consumer staples category. In past recessions including 2008-2009, businesses like Coca-Cola and Altria played that role extremely well. Both have extremely strong brand presence amongst consumers. They generally also had solid dependable demand. Robust demand amongst nicotine addicted consumers for Altria cigarettes and Coca-Cola's carbonated beverages helped the stocks throughout the difficult times. Coca-Cola and Altria not only held up incredibly well, but they outperformed the S&P 500 throughout the worst of the downturn and through and into the subsequent recovery in the 2008-2009. While the S&P 500 declined 28% from June 2008-2009, Coca-Cola and Altria declined considerably less.

Source: Morningstar.com, 2008-2009, KO,MO,S&P 500

However, in this current recession so far, not only have both not held up during the worst of the declines, but both have massively underperformed into the S&P 500 trough in March and subsequent recovery of the S&P 500 from the losses that it sustained year to date. Year to date, Coca-Cola and Altria are still down greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 is down just 4%, with the stocks actually making lower troughs than the index.

Source: Morningstar.com, 2020, KO,MO,S&P500

How can the discrepancy in performance between the last recession and the current recession for traditional safeties like Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and Coca-Cola be rationalized?

In general, there have been a number of changes that have taken place which have impacted consumer staples as a category between the last recession and the current one. The barrier to developing a new brand has become markedly easier with new entry points and methods to create brand awareness through social media such as Facebook and YouTube. Changes in distribution strategy and the way consumers buy are also particularly impacting consumer staples. Under traditional distribution models, brands would pay for premium shelf space and in-store promotions to ensure that they caught the eye of consumers.

In an environment where consumers are increasingly buying online, large distributors such as Amazon (AMZN) are pushing their own private label products against the major brands. Finally and maybe most relevantly, changing consumer preferences against substances that create health issues or chronic health problems represent a massive secular headwind which is also adversely impacting certain brands coming into this recession.

The Steady Decline of Coca-Cola and Altria

It's in this context that the strong share price declines in Coca-Cola and Altria recently are worth considering.

Coca-Cola's core carbonated beverages business has been facing a shift in consumer preferences for a number of years with organic sales volume declines. Price increases have helped mitigate the damage. Further, in online distribution channels, Coca-Cola is facing competition from the likes of Amazon with private label offerings in the energy drinks category through its Solimo energy brand as well as in other categories which have been successful for Coca-Cola such as purified water through its Dasani brand against private label products from Whole Foods and Costco (COST).

Statista.com, Per capita softdrink consumption in US

Altria is also suffering from changing consumer preferences and a trend toward greater health awareness. Consumers have progressively decreased their smoking habit over time, with the net result that the industry overall is seeing steady declines of 5 to 6% in volume year-over-year. In particular for Altria, there has been pretty clear fall in demand in both the premium segments which tend to drive higher margins for the business. Altria has been making up for the aggressive volume declines by pushing through steep pricing increases, often averaging 8-10% yearly.

Altria Q1 Report

Thus, in this current recession, both of these consumer staples safeties have come into the current recession significantly worse off, with their businesses experiencing declining volumes in key segments. There is possibly considerable market concern that while consumers will tolerate consistent price increases when economic growth is good there are questions as to how effective this strategy will be in preserving volume in times of economic distress particularly in light of demand that's meaningfully fallen off into the recessions.

Altria Q1 2020 Report

The Steady Rise of Secular Growth

In contrast to the plight of Coca-Cola and Altria, a couple of names that have actually been remarkably resilient through the declines in the stock market during the recession have been Adobe (ADBE) and ServiceNow (NOW). Both have preserved investors capital into the decline, performing better than the S&P 500 and actually accelerated share price performance out of the decline. The reasons for the strong share price performance in both cases can be fundamentally attributed to the high-quality growth that both of these businesses have on offer.

Source: Morningstar.com,

In ServiceNow's case, the business provided mission critical productivity and task automation services to enterprise IT departments that were in heavy demand prior to the pandemic, with the need for these services having only accelerated when the pandemic hit. Rather than withdrawing guidance like the majority of the S&P 500, ServiceNow called for full year revenue growth of 27% in the business.

Commentary from the business suggests that it has become an even more valuable partner to its customers during this time of crisis as IT departments scramble to support a complex set of new problems from a larger community of workers who are now all remote. Rather than underperforming the S&P 500, the business is in fact up almost 33% year to date compared to -4% for the S&P 500, minimizing drawdowns during the worst of the decline and outperforming since.

In Adobe's case, the mission critical role that Adobe plays for digital content creation remains ever more invaluable in a market where content creators have increasing need to get their message out to consumers in lockdown and spending significant time online. Adobe headed into Q1 delivering revenue growth of just under 20% and reinforcing a double digit view through Q2.

The additional advantage that the business holds is that it has moved to a SaaS or software as a subscription model, with the result that enterprise customers lose complete access to the software to the extent that they fail to make regular payments. When there is such a high dependency on Adobe's content creation tools, this results in software licenses provided by the company being one of the last expenses that enterprises look to cut when faced with a downturn to conserve cash, providing Adobe with customers who are a lot stickier and provide better visibility into ongoing revenue generation.

Concluding thoughts

The role of recession proof defensives in any portfolio is an incredibly important one. These companies help investors conserve capital during the worst of times. However, the nature of the stocks that fill that role is subject to changing factors overtime and is very much influenced by specific business performance and business conditions. In Coca-Cola and Altria's case, it's clear that these respective businesses have failed to perform this role in the current recession, even though they've successfully done this in the past. Strong secular headwinds and declining consumer preferences have meant that volume declines in the core business have been masked through pricing increases. However, the market is rightly asking questions around how sustainable such a strategy will be in the event of a broader consumer pullback in spending.

In contrast both Adobe and ServiceNow have seen their share price hold up remarkably well into the worst of the declines, and rebound strongly on the way out. The characteristics for such success and strong performance can be explained by a product or service that was in high demand from their core customers even before the crisis, and arguably strengthened even more so all the way through.

Investors should rightly look at businesses that can provide downside protection during difficult times, but be aware that the businesses that they choose to execute this important role in their portfolio may vary over time as the characteristics of the underlying businesses themselves change.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P 500 in 2019

in 2019 Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW, ADBE, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.