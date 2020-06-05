Lately, I provoked quite some backlash by referring to Wirecard AG's (OTCPK:WRCDF;OTCPK:WCAGY) CEO Dr. Markus Braun as a "liability" in a previous article. First of all, I should clarify that I did and do not view Dr. Braun as only a liability. Instead, I would describe him as "part liability, part asset" (although recently the liability portion arguably outweighed the mirroring asset). Internally, a similar view seems to grab hold. On one hand, Dr. Braun who besides being CEO also serves as CTO is still seen as essential. Yet on the other hand, the supervisory board - which is now led by Thomas Eichelmann who as an outsider is perceived as more independent than his predecessor - appears to be unwilling to keep him at any cost. According to sources quoted by German publication Manger Magazin the supervisory board will only renew his contract (which expires in December) if Wirecard receives an unrestricted attestation for 2019 from EY and does not get fined by the regulator BaFin, which is investigating the company's communication prior to the release of the KPMG report on the special audit. Large Wirecard shareholders have demanded his resignation in the meantime. In this article, I will take a closer look at whether Wirecard's CEO is more of an asset or more of a liability for the company at the moment and how that balance may shift.

Wirecard CEO and CTO Dr. Markus Braun; source: Wirecard AG

The Past Is The Past

There is little doubt that Dr. Braun has achieved remarkable success during his tenure as CEO. Since his first appointment as CEO and CTO in 2002, Wirecard has come a long way from being a small start up with a customer base primarily rooted in the online gambling and pornography industry to becoming an international fintech star with a multi-billion market value as well as a component of the German blue chip index DAX (DAX). To this day the company grows at double digit rates (Q1 revenue +24 percent based on preliminary results). That is even more impressive taking into account that the company is not only growing fast but also profitable (Q1 EBITDA: €199.2 million; +26 percent). For 2020 the company expects EBITDA to grow to between €1 and €1.12 billion (2019: €785 million based on preliminary results).

When it comes to digital technology, he is widely regarded as one of the most qualified people in the industry. Often, that goes so far as to describing him as an outright visionary. So, his qualification for the role of CTO is undoubted. And looking at the whole journey as opposed to only the last few month, there is a strong case to be made that he excelled as a CEO as well in many regards. However, the past is the past. The undoubted success of the last two decades does not automatically make the current leadership the right team for future success. It is evident that Dr. Braun was the right man to lead Wirecard all the way to the DAX. Yet, as Wirecard has been growing the requirements have changed along the way. Today, the company requires a different skillset of its leadership than it did some years ago. Less entrepreneurial and more compliance oriented. I am not entirely sure, that the current CEO is really able and/or willing to adapt to that.

The "Liability"-Factor

Dr. Braun's biggest problem so far has been his less than optimal communication. Particularly negative are his repeated optimistic statements prior to the release of information contradicting those statements. The most recent example is the communication prior to the release of the KPMG report which is under investigation by the BaFin. Furthermore, he has been remarkably stubborn in the past when it comes to admitting mistakes (although that seems to have finally improved more recently).

To make matters worse, there is also a - preliminary - investigation against the man himself. On May 28th, Dr. Braun - who already owns about 7 percent of the company - purchased Wirecard shares for an amount of about €2.5 million. In and of itself, that could (and probably should) be seen as a sign of his confidence. The problem, however, is that the European Market Abuse Regulation executives are prohibited from buying or selling shares of their employer within 30 days before the publication of annual or interim reports. Wirecard's 2019 annual report is scheduled for June 18th, so the purchase would fall within the 30 day period. Therefore, the BaFin is investigating the matter. Since Wirecard has already published some preliminary figures, there is at least a decent chance that from a legal point of view there has been no misconduct. Even if there is, it would result in a fine of only up to €500.000, a sum that he should be able to pay without any problems.

Nonetheless, it would be anything but positive if the BaFin would come to the conclusion that there was indeed misconduct of any kind. In the worst case, Wirecard's banking license could be endangered, if the company's leadership would be found to be unsuitable. However, I believe that this worst case scenario is quite unlikely. Still, the optics would be bad regardless, especially given all the other problems alluded to above.

Removal Not Necessary

Despite his shortcomings, Dr. Braun is still a valuable asset. His ability in terms of technical development is undisputed. So from that point of view, he could certainly continue to add considerable value. Of course, it is not an option to continue his unchecked leadership given the problems it has created (or at least failed to prevent). Yet, I believe that it would probably be sufficient to put in place clear limits and create a counterweight on the executive board. And indeed there are some hints of positive change in that regard.

A first very positive sign is the creation of a dedicated compliance department to be led by a Chief Compliance Officer who will also be a member of the executive board. To fill this role, Wirecard has already found a suitable outside candidate. James Freis, a former director of the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network who currently serves as Chief Compliance Officer of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCPK:DBOEF;OTCPK:DBOEY), will assume the position effective July 1st. Interestingly, Thomas Eichelmann has priorly been CFO of Freis' current employer. Thus, I believe that this personnel decision is a clear sign of power being shifted away from Dr. Braun.

Jan Marsalek - who is considered to be Dr. Braun's right hand man - is set to be reassigned to the position of Chief Business Development Officer, while the position of COO is to be filled with a person yet to be determined. Furthermore, the position of a Chief Commercial Officer will be created. So all in all, there appears to be some movement towards more checks and balances on the executive board.

Conclusion

All in all, there are signs that Wirecard is on the right way to address its shortcomings. Then again, there have been positive signals before and still, at the end of the day, the change happened at far too slow a pace or not at all. The supervisory board seems determined to increase the pace this time. I believe that it is an encouraging signal that the senior management seems no longer untouchable. Adding new members to the executive board from outside the company has the potential to be a major leap in terms of internal governance. But at the same time, I believe that it would be favorable to keep Markus Braun on board, albeit with diminished powers compared to the status quo. After all, it would still be a loss to lose a seasoned expert on digital payments.

Now the company has to prove that it is able to implement the improvements fast and decisive. EY's unrestricted attestation will be paramount. Once again, expectations have been build. If there will be but the smallest flaw in this regard, the stock is at risk of experiencing yet another round of what has been seen after the KPMG report. But the full attestation, while necessary, is not sufficient. The company has to consequently strengthen its compliance organization and improve its communication.

From my point of view it would be ideal to appoint a new CEO while Markus Braun would remain CTO. The CTO part of his current double role is where his undoubted strengths lie, while he has been acting rather unfortunate with regard to parts of the duties as CEO. So this might be a solution which would offer the chance of reducing the "liability" while keeping the "asset" Markus Braun. However, I believe that this is unlikely to ever happen.

Still, I see Wirecard on the right path. At least in theory. Going forward, everything depends on the practical implementation. Given the past experiences with the company, there is certainly the risk of everything starting all over again. But provided there will be no negative surprises in the annual report the company might be on track to finally fix its problems, if it sticks to the planned changes. While I continue to have mixed feelings about the stock, I am at least a notch more positive about it than I was a month ago.

Additional disclosure: isclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.

Kindly note that this article was written on June 1st. There may be more recent developments by the time of publication.

