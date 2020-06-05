Investment Conclusion

Based on its potential to generate significant growth over the longer term, we're extremely bullish on Restaurant Brands International (QSR). QSR is the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Our conviction on the favorable longer-term growth prospects of QSR is based on a few factors. The company's restaurants are focused on appropriate food groups. They sell burgers, coffee, and fried chicken. Burgers are the largest part of the quick service restaurant category, and coffee and chicken are the fastest growing groups within the category. Moreover, burgers, coffee, and chicken are popular across the globe, which means that QSR restaurants have a world-wide addressable population. Furthermore, there are limited numbers of QSR restaurants outside of North America, providing the company an opportunity to open thousands of new restaurants in other regions of the world. Ultimately, the company has a highly profitable business model, which means that the potential growth in retail sales will translate to substantial growth in earnings. In regards to the decline in Tim Hortons business, we believe management will ultimately succeed in reigniting growth at the restaurant chain. We have a Buy Rating on QSR with a 1-year Price Target of $124/share based on our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

Investment Thesis

QSR is the world's fifth largest quick service restaurant company and is the parent of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Restaurants associated with these brands are 100% franchisee-owned and operated. Although QSR is a Canadian firm, its restaurants are located in 100 countries. At year-end 2019, overall, the company had 27,086 stores comprising 18,838 Burger King stores, 4,932 Tim Hortons stores, and 3,316 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen stores. In FY2019, QSR generated $34 billion in retail sales, reflecting a growth of 8% compared to FY2018, same store sales growth of 3% over the prior year, $5.6 billion in revenues, $2.37 in earnings per share (EPS), and $1.48 billion in operating cash flows.

The predominant element surrounding the QSR story is how highly under-represented QSR restaurants are on a global basis and the opportunity the company has to open thousands of restaurants in regions across the world with large addressable populations. The company has set a target for 40,000 restaurants across world geographies in ten years. At year-end 2019, QSR had roughly 27,000 restaurants worldwide. Given that, in 2019, QSR launched ~1,350 new restaurants and, on average, adds ~1,400 new restaurants every year, the company's projection for the launch of an additional 13,000 new restaurants over ten years appears appropriate. We believe that there is upside to the 40,000 number as the number of potential new restaurants QSR is projecting for several large addressable population regions (particularly China) appears underwhelming. Given below is a chart displaying the current number of QSR stores and the number of new stores that could be potentially be launched based on the current store count of the competition in key areas of the globe.

Current QSR Branded Restaurant Count Vs. Potential Opportunity For Launching New Restaurants

Source: QSR Investor Day Presentation, May 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

Moreover, given that, based on statistical data provided by Euromonitor, the annual growth in the coffee, bakery, chicken, and burger segments of the quick service restaurant industry over the next few years is expected to be robust, we anticipate high growth in the new QSR restaurants that are expected to be launched over the next ten years. Given below is a chart displaying the growth rates associated with the core product groups of QSR restaurants.

Growth Rates Of The Coffee, Bakery, Chicken, And Burger Segments From 2018 To 2023

Source: Euromonitor Report Via QSR Investor Day Presentation, May 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

The other key factor of the QSR story is the decline in growth at Tim Hortons. The coffee shop chain which accounts for the largest fraction of income among the three QSR restaurant groups is experiencing sluggish retail sales and same store sales. The reasons behind the shortfall are issues with the franchisees, competition heating up, new food launches not gaining traction, and less than satisfactory customer experience. In addition, there are too many Tim Hortons in Canada, although there are areas that have high concentration of stores, and other areas with lower density of stores, implying that there are still pockets in Canada where new stores could be launched. However, most of the growth will have to come from international markets. Given that QSR is 100% franchise-driven, the question is that can the company attract franchisees for Tim Hortons, given that the brand is not well recognized outside of Canada. The company's forays into the United States (U.S.) did not go well, and the firm had to close down some stores and limit store openings to geographies close to the Canadian border. However, other international territories, particularly those where coffee is not mainstream and where markets are still developing and underpenetrated with high growth potential, might be a good fit for Tim Hortons. In regards to the question of attracting franchisees for Tim Hortons, it would make sense to franchise out Tim Hortons stores to Burger King master franchisees. They could open Tim Hortons restaurants alongside Burger King restaurants, thereby providing Tim Hortons the opportunity to become popular by association with the world-famous brand of Burger King.

Nonetheless, it is important that QSR get Tim Hortons right in Canada as the group accounts for much more than a third of the company's earnings. The company is implementing new strategies to effect a turnaround at the restaurant chain, including focusing the menu options on coffee, baked goods, and breakfast, introducing novel coffee brewing machines in order to improve the taste of coffee served, adding skim milk and non-diary creamers to the offering, improving the quality of its bread and bacon, debuting new spill-resistant lids for its coffee, rapidly ramping up on providing delivery options at most of the restaurants, launching a rewards program that provides points for each purchase that can be exchanged for menu offerings, constructing double drive-throughs at high traffic locations, replacing drive-through signage from paper to digital to facilitate tailoring of the menu offerings to location, time of day, and weather, and re-imaging stores to reflect a more contemporary ambiance. Overall, QSR has to return Tim Hortons in Canada to at least moderate growth, but the key growth driver for Tim Hortons will have to be international diversification, and they'd have to look beyond the U.S., as the U.S. coffee shop market is saturated.

Besides, the twin factors of QSR's considerable potential for international diversification and Tim Hortons underperformance there is not much out of the ordinary at QSR (although some might argue that the sudden breakout in retail sales at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in 2019 is extraordinary, we consider it normal for an emerging growth firm). The company is well on the path of growth - Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are generating significant expansion in retail sales, revenues, and income. Even Tim Hortons, in 2019, despite declining retail sales (-0.3% compared to FY2018) and same store sales (-1.5% over the prior year), generated retail sales of $6.72 billion and income of $1.12 billion. Comparatively, over the same year, Burger King reported retail sales growth of 3.4% compared to 2018, same store sales growth of 9.3% on a year over year basis, retail sales of $22.9 billion, and income of $994 million. Over 2019, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen posted retail sales growth of 18.5% compared to the previous year, same store sales growth of 12.1% on a year over year basis, retail sales of $4.40 billion, and income of $188 million. QSR has guided to a long-term revenue growth of 7% based on same store sales growth in a range of 2% to 3%, and net new store growth of 5%. QSR offers rewards programs and food delivery across all three of its restaurant brands. On a global basis, 9,000 Burger King restaurants offer the delivery option to guests, representing $1 billion in retail sales. In the U.S., 1,600 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants offer delivery, representing ~$250 million in retail sales.

Risks

Tim Hortons' Decline In Canada Might Persist

QSR has been attempting to effect a turnaround at Tim Hortons for several years now, with little success. However, QSR is a conglomerate. Similar to other conglomerates, QSR has the time, resources, scale, and scope to likely eventually turnaround any business. Therefore, we're confident in the turnaround strategies QSR has been implementing to get Tim Hortons on the growth path. We believe that it's a matter of when not if Tim Hortons will recover from the sluggish growth it has been experiencing.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis, including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $124/share for QSR. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 8.6%, (vs. FY2019 revenue growth rate of ~8%). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 11.2% (vs. net profit margin of ~11.5% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of QSR's historic financial reports, we model normalized operating cash flows as 27.7% of revenues/year and straight-line capital expenditure as 1.44% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 4% and a weighted average cost of capital of 7.5% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 469.5 million to arrive at our Price Target.

Bottom Line

We're confident that QSR will eventually succeed in reigniting growth at Tim Hortons. The company has the time, resources, and scope to effect a turnaround. We believe that there is a place for Tim Hortons relatively lower-priced coffee and baked goods in international markets, particularly in areas where the higher end Starbucks (SBUX) has a presence. In our opinion, the launch of additional Burger King restaurants in international geographies will reinforce the already strong brand recognition the group enjoys and create a virtuous cycle that will drive robust growth in retail sales. Given the popularity of fried chicken across most regions of the world, we believe, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will experience high growth in retail sales over the longer term. Looking ahead, eight to ten years, QSR will likely be a substantially larger company in terms of net restaurants, retail sales, revenues, earnings, and free cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.