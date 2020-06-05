June 2020 Dividend Picks From Every Sector - Part 2

Appealingly-valued companies still exist in every investment sector - though in some, we may need to consider lower-class companies as better ones become expensive.

My first portion of this month's dividend picks was released a short time ago. In this article, we follow up the other 5 sectors not yet covered.

The purpose of this article is to follow the previous article and complete our review of appealing companies for the month of June of 2020. As we move into summer, picking undervalued companies in the final five major sectors of investments (barring Energy/Oil) becomes more tricky due to overvaluation.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. We'll focus on 1 company per sector, though sometimes I might mention more simply because of how things have changed, or if the situation isn't as clear-cut as we might like.

In the previous article, we concluded with the Financial sector - so, in this article, we'll continue with IT & Semiconductors and move forward from there.

6. IT & Semiconductors

While Broadcom (AVGO) could still be considered marginally undervalued to what I consider to be conservative fair value, I believe your focus should be on the more undervalued Oracle Corporation (ORCL). This is a company I've already written an article on and continue to watch going forward. The undeniable downside to the investment is the rather limited yield - but that's about the only downside there is to be found here.

There's no denying that the potential upside is modest - but, in a similar way, there's no denying that there's very little downside here, given Oracle's extremely robust operations and history. Even a crisis like coronavirus barely seems to take a dent out of this IT giant, and with a success ratio of over 90% on a 2-year basis, analysts are fairly confident at forecasting their earnings.

Once again, the yield is modest - just south of 2% currently - but this is most certainly one of the safer places to put your money in terms of IT if you're looking for a fundamentally underpriced IT stock. At ~12% undervaluation, we're not exactly screaming "BUY" here, but it's one of the better opportunities in the segment today.

We could also look at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as well as Broadcom, but these companies sport undervaluations of barely 3%. While Broadcom does have a higher yield, it also comes as a BBB- rating, while Oracle and Intel both sport impressive A+ ratings. Quality, as always, costs. While I consider Broadcom to be an excellent Class 2 stock, the fact is that Oracle is the better choice here from a risk-management perspective - and because of this, it becomes my "BUY" for the sector.

7. Industrial

I think most of you expected this company to still be here. It's one of the first buys I do every week as long as its undervalued, and my current Yield on cost on the stake is well over 3% at this time. However, while General Dynamics (GD) is still appealing, it's important to note that the price is slowly moving back up in tandem with valuation-related metrics. As I'm writing this article, GD trades at exactly 3.00% and the potential undervaluation is now at 19% - a far cry from nearly 30% only weeks ago.

Things are moving back up - and this company is no exception. The fact is, sooner or later other companies become better alternatives, even if they present a different risk profile.

Not yet, however. The upside based on projected earnings and even after a fall in earnings in 2020 is still between 18% and 26% on a 2-3 year basis, and even trading flat, you won't be losing money here. GD is buyable, yet, and for the foreseeable future, but I do want to firmly point out that Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is trading at a substantially better valuation discount. The reason for this is obvious given the company's completely different risk profile. That's also the reason I'm still favoring GD. At some point, however, it becomes more of a toss-up, as Snap-on yields nearly 3.5% and is by no means in any way a bad company. I've written articles on both of these industrials, and I encourage you to read both. Both come with Class 1 designations, and currently, only a small degree of valuation difference holds General Dynamics in the first spot for me here. This may change, however.

GD remains fundamentally undervalued as an A rated company with a very safe dividend, merely 12-13 times earnings, an EPS yield of nearly 8%, and a payout ratio below 40%. Dividend growth is 10% on average for the past 5 years, and the company has an expected "Wide" moat. All of this - and more - makes General Dynamics my certain choice for now. It's a "BUY".

On a side note, for those of you who bought Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) when I wrote about it, your positions (much like mine) should have now recovered nicely. Siemens is, unfortunately, no longer undervalued at a 15X+ earnings multiple. I consider it to be 4% overvalued and am no longer buying the stock at this time.

8. Real Estate

Real Estate continues to be a veritable battleground with the current market dynamics. Reopenings in the US have been added to by the protests/riots following the tragic death/s of many people, and I foresee this sector, regardless of this as well, to be in flux for the medium term. So, picking quality here is crucial - and I believe the Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to be the best of the bunch at this time. I would like to be writing about others as well, including Realty Income Corporation (O) and AvalonBay Communities (AVB). However, FRT, currently, trades at a weighted average P/FFO of 13.4X, and typically trades closer to 20-21X. That's a disconnect of the highest order, and this despite the company's dividend king status.

Even expecting this company to trade sideways for years and years, chances are you'll get out unscathed. It's A- rated, a definite class 1 company with excellent safeties despite the current headwinds. The potential for a massive windfall of cash during a recovery dwarfs everything else here, and unlike many prospects in the REIT space currently, FRT doesn't come nearly with as much risk as the others.

Nearly 69% undervaluation to what I consider to be a fair value of around $135/share means that this company remains the best alternative in the REIT space today, added to by its 50+year streak, and its management - considered "Exemplary" by Morningstar. The fact that this company currently yields over 5% is baffling - and I'm taking advantage of this on a weekly basis.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is most certainly a "BUY".

9. Utilities

This segment has become the hardest one of all. Why? Because even going as deep as Class 3-4, there no longer are Utilities in North America that I follow and would consider to be currently "undervalued". There are non-American companies that qualify, including Red Electrica (OTC:RDEIF) And Enagas (OTCPK:ENGGF), but given that I try to focus on safer names, these don't qualify for a deeper dive in this sort of article. Instead, we'll look at the least overvalued companies to be had - and here, we find one that can be considered acceptable, at the very least.

Dominion Energy (D) trades at a 0.02% overvaluation with a price target of $85/share. I've written a general article on the company that I recommend you read as well. There's no denying that even with a slight overvaluation, D is still a worthy investment, but I can understand those who take a step back and focus on other companies at this juncture.

The good part is, your money will most likely be very safe and earning good returns over time. The bad news is that these returns will be modest, even considering broader indices as a measurement. The time to buy conservative utilities such as this disappeared extremely quickly in this crisis, and Dominion already trades very close to its historical premium. There are reasons for this - many of them mentioned in my article. In the interest of full disclosure and while I do consider Dominion a "BUY" here (albeit a barely fairly valued one), I've elected to pull back on investing in Utilities for the time being.

There are simply better opportunities to be had on a still-undervalued market, in terms of several companies and sectors. If I had to pick a utility today, that wouldn't be a European one - it would be Dominion Energy.

10. Pharmaceutical/Healthcare

This leaves us with the final segment, which also comes with some interesting choices.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is without a doubt the best Class 1 stock that I follow to be found here that sports a 20% undervaluation.

The company is a proven allocator of capital and a good investment, and a return to historical fair value/trends will not only bring capital appreciation but also some appealing long-term dividends as well. With its A-graded credit rating, extremely safe 23%-payout dividend, and nearly 11% worth of 5-year average dividend growth, it certainly will make sure that your money is in good hands. Growth prospects for this company are more than excellent as well, and analysts never miss (with a 10% margin of error) on a 2-year basis here. For the long term, conservative investor, nothing really beats ABC in this sector at this time, as I see it.

However...

We need to only move down into BBB ratings and class 2 to find not one but two companies that trade at a marked undervaluation of 45-50% of expected forward valuations. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is the first and one of the companies I put the most money into at this time and in this sector. The reason it is class 2 is that the risks associated with the Celgene M&A, which will certainly put stress on the company's balance sheet. If you believe that this will be managed well, however, then BMY at a significantly higher yield as well as the higher potential upside (albeit with a lower dividend growth) may be appealing to you.

It also would be completely irresponsible to me to not point out the fact that CVS Health (CVS) is currently trading at below 10X earnings, with a 45% potential upside to a fair value of $95/share. If we look at CVS, the forecasts look, for lack of a better word, weird.

There's no denying that there's risk in the company's ventures and plans as well as the political risks involved in its business, but this complete and utter disconnect from fundamentals is a trend that historically won't last - and that's why I've been trying to invest as much as possible into CVS next to BMY as well.

For the risk-conscious investor, there are several choices in pharma, and while these two looks extremely appealing, if your focus is heavily on risk management, my advice would be to go for ABC first.

Wrapping up

Any system that tracks, evaluates, and assigns grades or values to stocks is in the end no more than a tool. I believe that this tool, in conjunction with others, helps me to choose the investments that best align with my overall long-term goals. In using this tool as I am, I've taken much of the remaining emotion that up until a few months ago still influenced my investment decisions out of the equation. While the result is more "boring" companies and a lower overall investment yield, that's exactly the result I expected and the results that I wanted.

There may be those of you who find it boring that these are the companies I look at, given the yields sometimes found here. However, I encourage you to read some of my latest articles on investments, in general. I make no secret of my purpose or goal here or in investments, in general.

My goal is not to turn $100 into $100,000 or is it to earn an average 10% yield on my invested capital. To me, both of these prospects involve so much risk-taking with my hard-earned money that I would rather not invest at all.

My primary goal is the responsible and conservative allocation of investment capital over the long term, with the firm goal of competitive investment returns, both from capital appreciation and from dividends as well. The secondary goal is for these dividends to cover either part of or all of my expenses over the long term.

And that's about it. I don't trade. I don't speculate. I'm not looking to grow my invested capital five or tenfold, even if that may be a likely result once I'm retired. I want to own a collection of qualitative, dividend-paying companies that on a regular basis pay me a reliable dividend payment - and I want to add onto this portfolio on a regular basis, steadily growing it.

Anything beyond this isn't something I want to be involved in today. (Though it might become of interest in the future).

I hope that this monthly set of dividend picks gave you some ideas of where you can invest your money in June - and I hope to see you commenting, giving me ideas and feedback (positive & negative!) to provide you with interesting articles as we move forward.

I hope you're staying safe in the turmoil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABC, AVGO, BMY, CVS, D, FRT, GD, O, ORCL, SIEGY, SNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.