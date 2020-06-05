The high beta factor has flown high and fast. But I fear what could happen to its wings when it gets so close to the sun.

What an intense year 2020 has been.

From an easy start in January through a global pandemic of epic proportions to street riots in the US and an upcoming economic recession, the world has been rocked to its core. Oblivious to it all is the stock market.

After enduring the fastest bear attack in history, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is now less than eight percentage points off its all-time highs. Much more impressive has been the performance of the riskier and more sensitive stocks over the past three weeks.

Case in point, shares owned by the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) have been up an astonishing 30% since mid-May. The fund's returns over this very short period of time are roughly three times higher than those of the broad market.

But, in the face of such optimism and risk-seeking behavior, I wonder how much longer the party may last.

A quick intro first

Before diving into market behavior, let's start with a quick overview of the main object of this article. The S&P 500 High Beta ETF is a fund that invests in market-sensitive stock. Sensitivity, in this case, is measured by the beta: "a measure of a stock's volatility in relation to the overall market".

The criteria used by Invesco to pick stocks for SPHB is simple: the 100 stocks from the S&P 500 with the highest beta over the past 12 months. Therefore, it is not a surprise that the ETF tends to be overweight pro-cyclical stocks - i.e. shares of companies that perform better during good economic times. The top five holdings are either in financial services or in the cruise industry.

See sector allocation below. Notice that the financials, consumer discretionary and energy sectors account for two-thirds of the total capital allocation. By comparison, the same sectors add up to less than one-fourth of the S&P 500.

Below are some important metrics of the S&P 500 High Beta ETF:

Average market cap: $36.4 billion (large) vs. SPY's $346.8 billion

Forward P/E: 11.3x (value) vs. SPY's 23.3x

30-day yield: 1.9% (average payers) vs. SPY's 1.8%

Management fee: 25 bps (moderate) vs. SPY's 9 bps

Average trade volume: 500,000 (low to moderate) vs. SPY's 161.6 million

Closer to the sun

The graph below illustrates what has been happening in the markets lately. From peak to trough, high-beta stocks rode the roller coaster down much faster. SPHB was down nearly 50% from peak levels in March, while the S&P 500 managed to stop the bleeding at a drawdown of about 33%.

High beta began to recover in April, but only modestly. Concerns over how long the global economies would remain closed still lingered. Unemployment claims kept rising at a fast pace in the US. Outside Big Tech and the essential goods and services space, first quarter earnings reports looked very ugly. Meanwhile, a novel coronavirus vaccine seemed like wishful thinking.

Data by YCharts

The second week of May marked a turning point in investor confidence. The US slowly reopened for business. Supply chains seemed to have returned to some sort of normal. Vaccine trials delivered the first positive results. All of a sudden, money flocked from safe havens: 10-year treasuries (IEF) and gold (GLD) have been down 1% to 2% since May 15, while low volatility stocks (SPLV) have climbed only about 6% over the same period.

Not out of the woods yet

Few will disagree, the economy is not yet in a position to justify so much market optimism.

A look around the main financial news and analysis platforms (whether it be Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, Business Insider or others) reveals a generally bearish consensus among experts. Should the recent market rally prove too sharp and too quick, the combination of lower-quality and increased valuations over early May levels could be disastrous for an ETF like SPHB.

Of course, the opposite can also be true: if the economy has managed to leave the worst of the COVID-19 crisis and its economic impact behind, high beta could finally enjoy an extended period of outperformance that it has not experienced since 2016. To illustrate, the graph below shows the performance of a simple long-short portfolio: +100% SPHB and -100% SPY.

Source: charts by Portfolio Visualizer

Err on the side of caution

If I had to pick a side, I would rather be overzealous. Even if the macroeconomic landscape continues to improve, high beta prices have already caught up with the broad market's. Give it a couple of weeks, and SPHB could even reach all-time highs first.

The opportunity to buy highly sensitive stocks (e.g. airlines, cruise, restaurants and commercial real estate) for cheap may have already passed. At least, relative to the risk exposure, I do not feel particularly enticed by the return potential in these sectors.

The high beta factor has flown high and fast. But I fear what could happen to its wings when it gets this close to the sun.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.