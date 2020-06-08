In two recent reports, I had a look at Boeing's (BA) Defense business. In one of the reports, we observed that Defense contract awards were driven by Harpoon missile sales and sales for and in support of the P-8 Poseidon. Noteworthy was that even though Boeing received billions in cash, of which a portion likely will also flow into the supply chain from these contracts, they are not offsetting delivery and order declines at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. In a separate piece, we also explained that recent Defense contracts and prominence in the overall earnings and revenue mix are not a sign of strength of Defense, but a sign of exceptional weakness for Boeing's Commercial Airplanes business.

With Boeing Commercial Airplanes not performing well, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) is indeed becoming more prominent in the mix, and we are seeing a renewed focus on the Defense side of Boeing's business. However, in the presence of charges, it is actually Boeing Global Services which derives its revenues from Commercial Airplanes products and Boeing Defense, Space & Security products that is the strong performer.

With the earnings distribution shifting, readers have requested coverage of Boeing's Defense orders. Previously, we had a dedicated monthly coverage for Defense contracts, but because readership fell short of expectations while preparing the reports took hours, we cancelled that series. We have now repositioned and relaunched that series, which is based on a Defense contract monitor that we have built earlier this year. The Defense monitor is an interactive model that we made available for subscribers of The Aerospace Forum and allows the user to slice data in almost any way they want. We are currently working on expanding that model, but already have collected almost 450 defense contracts including their values.

In this report, I want to have a look at the order activity for the month of May.

Harpoon Missiles lead the way

Figure 1: Boeing Defense contracts May 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The most notable sales during the month were for the Harpoon missiles. Boeing sold 467 Harpoon missiles to Thailand, Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia while it sold support equipment to Japan and The Netherlands. The contract is worth around $665 million and Boeing received all funds on contract award.

The bigger order came from Saudi Arabia which procured 650 AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER (Stand-Off Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response) missiles including obsolescence redesign efforts. The AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER is an advanced stand-off precision-guided, air-launched cruise missile used by the US, Turkey, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

The Harpoon missile platform accounted for 90% of the order inflow during the month. Significantly smaller contracts during the month were $130 million contract for the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense, which is the US anti-ballistic missile program to intercept warheads in space and a $63.9 million contract for the P-8A Poseidon. The GMD contract provides for the manufacturing of C2 boost vehicles, booster spare parts and associated avionics to maintain fleet and flight test programs while the P-8A contract provides for integrated logistics support, increased capabilities and support production of Lot 10 P-8A aircraft.

We compared how contract awards developed year-over-year and observed that Defense contracts awards grew by $2.3B year-over-year. The Boeing bear will say that the US is providing Boeing with cash by awarding them Defense contracts. Reality, however, is different. In the same month last year, the US accounted for 85% of the contract awards by value. In May 2020, Saudi Arabia accounted for two thirds of the Boeing Defense contracts and the Harpoon missile sales to Saudi Arabia accounted for $2B out of the $2.3B year-over-year increase. So, the notion that Boeing is being kept afloat by US Defense money is not true.

Conclusion

During the month of May, Boeing received almost $3B in Defense and Services contracts, of which 98% was awarded. We don't quite know how much of those obligated funds Boeing keeps and how much is distributed among suppliers, but for Boeing having these funds come in is important given the state of the commercial aircraft industry. Contrary to what many believe, the order inflow wasn't carried by the United States to infuse Boeing with cash, but by Saudi Arabia for the procurement of Harpoon missiles, which led to a surge in Defense sales. Important to realize is that just like with the commercial aircraft business, defense and associated services have contract time frames spanning multiple years and generally revenues will also be recognized over that time frame. So, the contract awards we are seeing now do not translate directly into revenues nor do they actually offset the declines at Boeing Commercial Airplanes contrary to what many believe.

