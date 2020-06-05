RealPage's stock price has recently broken out to a new all-time high. More bullish action is likely.

The economic climate will have some impact on RealPage's performance, but the company will benefit from the shift to online property management services.

Strong free cash flow margin of 31% and $31 million in cash will carry RealPage through the pandemic and recession.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) and AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) both real estate software analytics and services companies are surprisingly enough, exhibiting strength in the pandemic-driven economy. In particular, AppFolio stock has been extraordinarily bullish, more than doubling since mid-March. RealPage has had a bit slower bounce, but after being range-bound for more than two years is now starting to see new all-time highs.

The stock breakout is usually a good sign for most stocks, especially when supported by other similar stocks also making a bullish move.

There are a couple of important points of note with regards to RealPage as an investment. First of all, the pandemic has made an impact on the company's performance as indicated in the Q1 2020 earnings call:

What started off to be a great quarter, fell short in March by about $3 million in revenue, relative to the trajectory of the first two months.

As a result of the pandemic, new leases across the 6600 RealPage communities dropped by more than 40% in March but have now recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Unsurprisingly, most renters have stayed put and lease renewals have actually increased.

Rent collection has decreased by ~3% YoY in April. It is unclear how this situation will progress throughout the year as the long-term situation regarding the pandemic is unclear and high unemployment will persist.

As an investor, one needs to understand that RealPage is not the property manager but actually provides the SaaS-based services to the property managers. RealPage's analytics services are considered essential and are actually proving to be crucial in optimizing its customers' operations. In the words of the company management:

You can't really operate an apartment today without all of the online systems that RealPage offers. So, I can't fathom a situation where an operator would just turn off the system and go to spreadsheets and paper checks for everybody. I think we are an essential service, and I think RealPage would be of the last to cut.

So, although RealPage's customers may suffer and some may even go bankrupt, they are unlikely to stop using RealPage's applications and regress to an age of paper and spreadsheets.

In addition, the pandemic is forcing digital transformation to accelerate in dramatic fashion. Some of RealPage's leading products, such as online rent payments, are increasing substantially. One area that will benefit substantially is "virtual leasing":

We see a lot of interest in virtual leasing, living and payments. I think this industry was trending slowly towards a move to go virtual, but it was going to take five or 10 years to get there. What's happened in the last two months is going to accelerate that in a massive way. And, I think all operators will demand fully virtual platforms that allow them to originate demand, capture demand, close demand, do online tours, screen and even deliver the code to the smart lock that opens the apartment for them.

I guess that what I am trying to say is that although this will be a depressing year from a performance perspective, it is not all doom-and-gloom. RealPage is providing essential services on a SaaS basis. RealPage is an industry leader and these services aren't going to disappear, and in fact, property managers will likely be taking advantage of RealPage's advanced data analytics and AI applications to optimize their own business operations, in an age where efficiency will be crucial in order to remain competitive.

Given that RealPage has very strong free cash flow, lots of cash on the books as a result of a recent cash raise, I expect that the company will come through the pandemic in fine shape. An extended recession could put a damper on long-term performance but every investment opportunity faces this same situation. For these reasons, I am giving RealPage a bullish rating.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. RealPage's annual revenue growth for the last year is 14%, while its free cash flow margin is an impressive 31%.

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for RealPage is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 14% + 31% = 45%

RealPage's score fulfills the Rule of 40, suggesting that RealPage has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how RealPage stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple versus forward revenue growth. Note: please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.

According to the scatter plot, RealPage is fairly valued on a relative basis relative to its peers. FYI - you can see from the scatter plot that AppFolio is significantly overvalued.

Investment Risks

I expect that RealPage's business performance will be subdued for the rest of 2020. Revenue growth won't impress. The risk for this investment is the toll that the pandemic and government reaction is taking on the economy. There is a quite real possibility that there will be an extended recession with depression-like unemployment.

The current stock market action to be somewhat reminiscent of the dot-com era, where technology stocks had unrealistically high valuations. While RealPage's valuation is reasonable, a new software bear market set off by the deflation of overvalued stocks would likely cause RealPage to get swept away along with its software peers.

Summary and Conclusions

RealPage provides data analytics and other services for the property management industry. The company has more than 12,000 clients that operate in excess of 16 million rental units.

I anticipate that RealPage will likely have a so-so year given the current economic conditions, but given that the company is a leading provider of essential services for the property management industry, I don't believe it will be a catastrophic year, and the SaaS business model will likely keep the company's revenue in pretty good shape.

RealPage has a very strong free cash flow, with a margin of 31%. Additionally, the company's strong cash position of $450 million should carry the company through the pandemic and recession. RealPage is fairly valued, a factor that is important in this super-heated software bull market that could deflate at any time. Therefore, I am giving RealPage a bullish rating.

