3 Stocks Set To Benefit From Work From Home

Microsoft is seeing strength in their Teams software that should lead to higher Office 265 subscriptions and should see some strength in gaming as individuals stay at home.

DocuSign has been on fire (in a good way) as the company provides software that allow for remote documents which is particularly useful as people maintain social distancing.

Introduction

COVID-19 has caused businesses and employers to change not only how they operate, but how and where employees work. More than ever before employees are working from home. Whether this remains a temporary phenomenon or a more permanent shift remains to be seen, but here are three companies benefiting from the shift to working from home.

Logitech: Providing Tech Peripherals

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) has seen an increase in demand on the back of work from home policies as employees and employers upgrade their home work stations. Logitech sells many of the essential computer peripherals including keyboards, mice, webcams, microphones and all sorts of other accessories employees may need to upgrade in order to work from home.

Logitech reported a fiscal Q4 earnings beat back in mid-May with its webcams and video collaboration segments seeing substantially higher than expected growth at 32% and 60% year over year.

Source: Logitech Q4 and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Presentation

Furthermore, Logitech just announced a 10% increase in their dividend and a new $250M stock buyback program. The company is expecting to earn $380M to $400M in non-GAAP operating income in fiscal 2021, which would come in flat to up slightly from $387M in fiscal 2020. Logitech has earned a return on invested capital of over 30% the last two years and is looking like they'll see a solid ROIC in 2021 again from sustained demand for their products.

Data by YCharts

Logitech's EV/EBIT ratio is near the higher end of its 5-year range. While on the one hand this intuitively says the stock is fairly expensive, the increased demand for their products could very well justify a higher valuation.

DocuSign: Making Remote Documents Easier

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been a high flyer as investors flock to their shares. The stock has nearly doubled this year. The company provides various cloud-based software services that allow for electronic signatures, document generation, contract negotiation, and even some legal analytics features. Clearly, these capabilities improve the working from home experience, getting the market excited over the company's potential.

Data by YCharts

DocuSign reports earnings on June 4, 2020, for the quarter ended in April. Analysts expect revenue of $281.12M and $0.10 in EPS. This would put revenue growth at over 31% year over year and more than double EPS. The company has a strong history of sequential quarter over quarter growth that is expected to continue, but this growth comes at a price.

Source: TIKR.com

Data by YCharts

DocuSign trades at a valuation exceeding an enterprise value of more than 20 times revenue. This certainly isn't cheap, and I'm not convinced is justified by the 30% revenue growth rate (although EPS growth is significantly higher). I would caution investors to really look at this one in more depth before investing.

Microsoft: Strength

Microsoft (MSFT) has seen a huge increase in Teams users amid the pandemic as employees look for ways to communicate remotely. Microsoft reported 75 million daily active users on the software by the end of April. Up from 44 million in mid-March and nearly quadruple the 20 million users Microsoft had last November. Furthermore, I would expect Microsoft's Office 365 subscriptions (Teams is included with the corporate Office 365 subscription) and windows 10 sales to also be strong as employees setup or purchase new PCs or laptops and use Microsoft's programs. I even expect Microsoft's Surface lineup of various hardware devices to do well as people make upgrades for more mobile work-related activities.

Data by YCharts

Unlike Logitech and DocuSign, as of the time of writing Microsoft has yet to breach its all-time highs set back in February. Microsoft had a more muted reaction in March than many companies as shares declined a relatively modest 30% from peak to trough. Since then, shares have recovered virtually the entire down move.

Data by YCharts

Not only is working from home propelling Microsoft's valuation and stock price higher but strength in gaming and an upcoming video game console release later this year are also factors at play here.

An enterprise value of 24 times EBIT and a P/E ratio of 27.5 isn't what you'd call cheap, but it's far from the most expensive technology stock out there. 2020 should be a good year for Microsoft and the valuation reflects this. Microsoft is likely a good longer-term pick with some shorter-term catalysts that could boost results over the next couple of quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.