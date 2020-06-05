Is it too late to buy the stock after the sharp rebound in price?

Leading portfolio diversification across property type and tenant type has insulated W. P. Carey from the rent collection problems some of its peers are still facing.

The REIT collected around 95% of rent in both April and May yet its stock price is still trading at a discount, down 17% YTD.

REITs have seen massive selling in March and steep recoveries ever since yet many stocks are still trading at very attractive prices despite seemingly no meaningful negative business impact of the pandemic.

One of these is triple net-lease REIT W. P. Carey (WPC) which dropped as low as $38.62 from $88 before sharply recovering to its current $66 price level. That same sort of vicious drop and steep rebound can also be observed among its peers STORE Capital (STOR), STAG Industrial (STAG), Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

Fears about WPC's ability to collect rent in April and May have pushed the stock price on this rollercoaster ride yet despite impressive 96% and 94% rent collection rates in April and May the stock is still down 17% YTD and down 27% over the last 9M.

In my view this represents a stellar opportunity for long-term investors given top-class portfolio diversification and predominantly very strong tenants.

What is going on at W. P. Carey?

Usually, net lease REITs are seen as recession-resistant due to their general business model which is targeted at low risk. Principally, they lease their own properties to single tenants, who then, in turn, are responsible for running these properties and obviously paying the lease. Usually, these leases are for the long term, making cash flow reliable and predictable as it increases over time due to rent escalators which are often built into these contracts.

It is basically one of the simplest business models you can imagine. Companies like W. P. Carey finance the purchase of lucrative and attractive properties and then rent them to tenants in the retail sector. Whatever is the difference between financing cost and rental income, the REIT will account for as profit (minus other expenses). With rents increasing over time due to built-in rent escalators and financing cost remaining stable, at least if it is a fixed-rate contract, the income, the funds from operations (FFO), will gradually increase over time.

Now obviously the perfect time was to buy the stock at mid/end March 2020 but even today with the stock "only" down 17% YTD and over 25% from its all-time high, WPC offers a very attractive investment opportunity.

WPC is a high-quality REIT which owns 1,215 net lease properties with 352 tenants spread across the U.S. (63.7%), Europe (34.2%) as well as other regions (2.1%) in North America and Japan.

Source: W. P. Carey Investor Relations

Its occupancy is very high with 98.8% but lower than that of STORE Capital for instance which boasts a 99.5% level.

W. P. Carey is neither a retail, an office, a warehouse nor a retail REIT but instead is widely diversified across many property types and tenant industries which insulate the business well from local market disruptions. Actually, those four property types are almost equally weighted at around 17-23% with the industrial and warehouse section accounting for 46% in total. The retail sector, which is the one currently affected worst by the pandemic accounts for "only" 17% but it should be noted that COVID-19-sensitive tenant industries such as retail (22.3%), automotive (6.8%) and hotel, gaming and leisure (3.9%) have a higher weighting.

In light of this W. P. Carey' financial results for Q1 and especially its ongoing rent collections in April and May are even more impressive.

For the past quarter WPC easily beat estimates recording FFO of $1.25 (representing Y/Y growth of $0.04) and remained well-funded with over $1.7B in capacity available on its senior unsecured credit facility which is substantially more than its annualized base rent (ABR) of $1.1B. The revolver combined with cash on hand brings available liquidity to a secure $1.95B.

There is relatively limited degree of debt maturing over the next years with $111M due in 2020 and $239M maturing in 2021. There will be more debt maturing in 2023 to 2025 but given that on the one hand the revolver and term loans only mature in 2025 and on the other hand that WPC's rent collection is in beast mode, investors have little to worry about right now.

Source: Investor Relations W. P. Carey - COVID-19 Update

In April it collected 96% of rent due with the only property type showing problems being the fitness, theater and restaurant business where rent collection came in at 10%. Given that this property type only accounts for 2% of total ABR the impact is completely negligible. What I found even more telling was that in the retail sector which accounts for 17% of ABR rent collection came in at 97% in April as well as May, highlighting WPC's very strong tenant base.

Source: Investor Relations W. P. Carey - COVID-19 Update

This is a remarkable performance amid one of the most challenging economic times ever and testament to WPC's strong tenant base. Its top ten tenants which feature strong tenants such as U-Haul International, Hellweg, Metro and Extra Space Storage account for 22% of ABR and are rock solid.

We focus on large companies which are generally better equipped to weather downturns. Large companies have better access to liquidity and in a worst case scenario are more likely to restructure and continue to operate in critical properties as opposed to small companies which are more likely to liquidate, 97% of our annualized base rent or ABR comes from tenants where they or their parent company generate over $100 million in annual revenue or our government entities

Source: W. P. Carey Q1/2020 Earnings Call

The average lease length is around 10 years for the entire portfolio and even longer with 13.1 years among the top 10 tenants.

What's even better is that despite the enormous degree of uncertainty as regards future rent collections the almost equal rate of rent collections in April and May is very reassuring. Particularly the 97% rent collection in retail is staggering given that management itself cautioned on that property type during its latest earnings call:

We expect May rent collections could be somewhat lower overall and particularly lower within retail, reflecting the impacts of regional lockdowns are likely to have on economic activity and consumer confidence

Source: W. P. Carey Q1/2020 Earnings Call

Source: gabot.de (Hellweg do-it-yourself market in Germany)

What's in it for Dividend Investors?

W. P. Carey has a strong history of income generation featuring 20+ years of consecutive dividend increases since its IPO in 1998. In recent years the dividend growth has slowed down notably from a 10-year average of 6.16% to a 5-year average of 2.36% and an annual dividend growth rate of just above 1%. It is unlikely that the pace of dividend growth has any upside right now but at the same time the current dividend is relatively safe. Its Q1/2020 FFO payout ratio stands at 83% (=$1.04/$1.25) representing a solid metric for a REIT.

Source: W. P. Carey Q1 Fact Sheet 2020

There has been no cautious word on the dividend in the latest call given that management expects earnings to "more than cover" the dividend. This encouraging news combined with a current yield of around 6.2% provides a strong incentive to investors to look past the anemic dividend growth in recent years. In these times it is more important to have stable and reliable income than having to deal with dividend cuts or suspensions.

I was delighted to finally have been able to build a position in W. P. Carey starting in March and have added to it almost every two weeks thereafter via automated savings plans as well as opportunistic manual purchases. It is still a small position but it is encouraging for me to see that I was able to purchase 11.4 shares at great prices in addition to all the other purchases I have been doing since the wild days in March.

The stock is currently yielding 6.2% and has not declared its next ex-dividend date. Based on its usual schedule it is expected to go ex-dividend on June 30, 2020 with payment due July 15, 2020. The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show these dates and expected payments for WPC.

(Source: My Dividend Calendar)

Investor Takeaway

In closing investors should look past the frustration if they missed adding to this stock when it was in the $40s and $50s and instead consider that even after a strong rally WPC is notably down on a YTD level despite super strong rent collection performance.

It is not too late to buy this cash cow of a stock but I wouldn't build a full position immediately given the remaining degree of uncertainty and seemingly euphoric markets expecting a strong V-shaped recovery in Q2 and Q3.

I am treating this as a long-term investment and one which I intend to run as a monthly investment plan for many years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O, STAG, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.