Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric can tell us about the strength or weakness of a developing or mature price trend. When prices rise alongside an increase in open interest, it is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend. When the price declines and open interest rises, it validates a bearish market move. A decrease in the metric often signals the opposite, that a move is corrective, and will run out of steam on the up or downside sooner rather than later.

The gold futures market saw open interest rise to a record peak at just below 800,000 contracts at the beginning of 2020. Since then, the metric has declined significantly. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is an ETF product that holds 100% of its net assets in gold bullion. I prefer IAU to the GLD product because of performance, expense ratio, and accessibility. The Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Gold ETN product (DGLD) rises when the price of gold futures correct to the downside.

A record high in the metric and a significant decline

On January 23, 2020, the price of gold was at the $1580 per ounce level, and on the way to higher highs. As market participants crowded into the gold market, the open interest metric rose to a new all-time peak.

As the chart shows, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market grew to 798,822 contracts on January 23. Before 2019, the high was at just above the 620,000-contract level.

Since then, open interest dropped substantially, reaching a low of 478,556 contracts on April 8 after the price of gold dropped to a $1450.90 in mid-March and was approaching the $1700 level on April 8. The metric declined by just over 40%. As of June 3, it was even lower at 473,069 contracts.

Risk-off caused open interest to decline in a host of other markets

Risk-off periods in markets send many market participants to the sidelines. As those holding long and short risk positions exit the market, the open interest declines.

We have seen the metric drop in a host of markets as the global pandemic caused prices to decline initially and recover over the past weeks. In copper, open interest fell from a high of 287,029 contracts on January 16 to 183,486 contracts on June 3. In silver, the metric fell from 244,705 in late February to 168,156 last week. As markets remain nervous, the total number of long and short positions declined. However, another event compounded the massive exodus from the gold futures market over the past months.

The gold EFP business became nasty for the dealers

Financial institutions and banks are the leading gold dealers in the world. The dealers provide liquidity to the gold market with bid-offer spreads to buy and sell gold around the clock. The over-the-counter dealer market makes prices for unallocated gold delivery in London vaults. Dealers use the futures market on COMEX to hedge their purchases and sales and take arbitrage positions where they are long for delivery in one market and short in the other. Typically, gold can move between New York and London by air when there is a need. At the height of the pandemic in Europe, refineries in Switzerland closed their doors, creating a shortage of kilobars. The COMEX contracts contain 100 ounces of gold. Either a 100-ounce bar or three kilos can satisfy physical delivery. In London, the standard of trade is a 400-ounce bar. Therefore, when the dealer market is short COMEX contracts against long gold for delivery in London, they ship gold from Europe to New York, which became a problem with the refinery closures. The spread between the futures and over-the-counter markets reflected the lack of gold available for transport as shorts on COMEX faced a rising premium for the futures versus the London bullion. HSBC, one of the leading international gold dealers, reported a $200 million paper loss in a single day. Bank of Nova Scotia, a Canadian Bank that is a leading gold dealer, set aside $168 million to cover the cost of winding down its precious metals unit.

Fewer dealers could lead to less liquidity and more volatility

The EFP, or “exchange for physical” arbitrage positions at the leading banks, has caused wild swings in the prices of COMEX futures versus gold for delivery in London over the past weeks. With dealers exiting the business, liquidity could suffer in the gold and silver markets. Declining liquidity can lead to wider bid-offer spreads, price gaps, and increased price variance in both futures and OTC markets. The decline in open interest in gold was a function of the EFP problems over the past months.

Stimulus remains the critical factor supporting gold- IAU represented 1/100th of an ounce of the metal- DGLD for a short-term correction

Gold was sitting at around the $1710 per ounce level on the continuous futures contract on COMEX on June 4, with the active month August futures at $1720. Gold for delivery in London was around $1716 per ounce, at the same time.

Gold has been in a bull market since the early 2000s when the price took off to the upside after the Bank of England held an auction to sell half its reserves. The price reached a bottom at just over $250 per ounce. In early 2008, gold rose to a high of $1033.90 before risk-off conditions during the global financial crisis took the price to a low of $681. The central bank stimulus took the price to a record high of $1920.70 in 2011.

In 2020, gold fell from $1704.30 in March to a low of $1450.90 the same month as risk-off selling caused downdrafts in most asset markets. Since then, gold has climbed higher and was just above the early March high at the end of last week. Meanwhile, the level of stimulus in 2020 is far higher than in 2008, which could eventually push the price of gold appreciably higher. Citigroup projected that the price of gold would rise to $2000 per ounce in 2021 before the outbreak of COVID-19. Bank of America expects gold the reach the $3000 per ounce level.

There is no guaranty that the risk-off conditions in March established a final blow-off low. A further outbreak of the virus over the coming weeks and months could cause more volatility and downside corrections in gold and other markets. At the same time, civil unrest in the US, typically the world’s most stable market, could also cause periods of risk-off behavior.

If another correction is on the horizon, the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Gold ETN product (DGLD) is a tool that would rise during a correction in the gold futures market. The fund summary for DGLD states:

DZZ has net assets of $13.58 million, trades an average of 199,292 shares each day, and charges a 1.35% expense ratio. The triple leverage in the product makes DGLD only appropriate for short-term trades to take advantage of a correction in gold.

The price of August COMEX gold futures fell from $1787.50 on May 18 to a low of $1690.30 on June 3 or 5.4%.

Over the same period, DGLD rose from $16.10 to $18.12 per share or 12.5%. DGLD did not deliver a triple percentage performance because gold trades around the clock, while the DGLD product only trades during hours when the US stock market is open for business.

I continue to believe that gold is heading higher over the coming years and that the price could rise a lot higher than Bank of America projects. However, we could see periods of corrections as risk-off behavior can create downdrafts, as we saw in 2008 when the price of gold fell by over 34%. When it comes to long-term investment, the top holdings and fund summary for the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) states:

IAU has net assets of $24.55 billion, trades an average of over 28.1 million shares each day, and charges a 0.25% expense ratio. Each share of IAU reflects the price action in 1/100th of an ounce of the yellow metal. Like the GLD and BAR products, IAU holds all of its assets in gold bullion.

The gold price rose from $1161.40 in 2018 to its most recent high of $1775.80 or 52.9% on the continuous gold futures contract.

Over the same period, IAU rose from $11.25 to $16.75 per share or 48.9%. The ETF slightly underperformed the continuous contract in the gold futures market over the period. While GLD has higher net assets and was the first gold ETF product, I prefer IAU for three reasons. First, is performance. GLD rose from $111.06 in 2011 to a high of $164.96 or 48.5%. IAU slightly outperformed GLD over the period. The second reason is linked to the performance, as IAU charges less than GLD. IAU charges holders 25 basis points while GLD charges 40 basis points. Finally, GLD reflects the price action in 1/10th of an ounce of gold while IAU reflects 1/100th, making the later more accessible for a wider addressable market.

I am bullish for gold over the coming years, but markets rarely move in a straight line. The decline in open interest could reduce liquidity, making for a bumpy and volatile ride in the gold market over the coming months.

