Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Central China Real Estate Limited (OTC:CNLLF) [832:HK] from Bullish to Neutral.

This is an update of my initiation article on Central China Real Estate published on September 3, 2019. Central China Real Estate currently trades at 3.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 0.98 times trailing P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 8.2%.

Central China Real Estate's contracted sales have recovered strongly from the coronavirus since March 2020, and are up +13.5% YoY at RMB29,375 million for the first five months of FY2020.

But Central China Real Estate's geographical concentration in the Henan province is a double-edged sword. The Henan province's GDP and property sales are growing faster than the Chinese national average, but there is no guarantee that this will continue forever. Notably, Central China Real Estate's lack of geographical diversification has contributed to its relatively lower credit rating with certain credit rating agencies.

Central China Real Estate's share price has increased by +14% from HK$3.34 as of August 30, 2019 to HK$3.81 as of June 4, 2020 since my initiation with a Bullish rating. A significant positive re-rating of Central China Real Estate's valuations is challenging going forward, given geographical concentration risks. This explains why I am downgrading the stock's rating to Neutral.

Readers have the option of trading in Central China Real Estate shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker CNLLF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 832:HK. For Central China Real Estate shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Central China Real Estate shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.5 million, and market capitalization is above $1.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Central China Real Estate shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, BlackRock Advisors, and Acadian Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Strong Recovery In Contracted Sales Since March 2020

Many Mainland China property developers saw significant declines in their contracted sales in the early part of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Central China Real Estate was no exception, as the company's contracted sales fell -18.3% YoY to RMB5,838 million in the first two months of 2020.

However, Central China Real Estate's contracted sales rebounded strongly since March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic was gradually kept under control in Mainland China. Central China Real Estate's contracted sales was up +34.1% YoY at RMB7,628 million in March 2020. By May 2020, the company is back in positive contracted sales growth territory, with its contracted sales increasing +13.5% YoY to RMB29,375 million for 5M2020.

Central China Real Estate achieved contracted sales of RMB71.8 billion for FY2019, which represented a +33.8% YoY growth and was ahead of the company's target of RMB63.5 billion. Looking ahead, Central China Real Estate guided for a contracted sales target of RMB80 billion for FY2020 at the company's FY2019 results briefing on April 1, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), which implies a relatively conservative +11% YoY growth.

Henan Focus And Geographical Diversification

Unlike most other Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developers with sales and land bank dispersed across multiple provinces in China, Central China Real Estate is focused on the Henan province. In the company's FY2019 financial results announcement published on April 1, 2020, Central China Real Estate notes that "revenue and profit from operations of the Group is substantially derived from activities in Henan province in the PRC."

Central China Real Estate's geographical concentration in the Henan province is a double-edged sword.

On the positive side of things, the Henan province's economy and property sales are growing at a faster rate compared with the national average, and Central China has been gaining market share in the Henan province over time.

In the five years between 2015 and 2019, the Henan province's real GDP CAGR was +7.8%, versus China's real GDP CAGR of +6.6% over the same period. Last year, property sales in the Henan province was up +11.9% YoY, compared with the average 6.5% property sales growth for China as a whole.

Notably, Central China Real Estate's market share in the Henan property market grew from 3.6% in 2016 to 11.2% in 2019, and the company is the market leader in 14 out of 18 prefecture-level cities within the Henan province. Central China Real Estate's dominance in Henan implies that the company has relatively strong branding power in the province. This is evidenced by the fact that the company's ASP (Average Selling Price) has gradually increased from RMB4,673 per sq m in FY2016 to RMB5,860 per sq m in tandem with its increase in market share in the Henan province.

On the negative side of things, there is no guarantee that the Henan province's relative out-performance in terms of GDP and property sales growth will persist going forward. Going forward, if future economic growth in Henan turns out to be weaker than expected and there are new local policies introduced that are negative for Henan's property market, Central China Real Estate will suffer to a larger extent compared with other more geographically diversified Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developers.

Central China Real Estate's relatively low single-digit forward P/E (detailed in the "Valuation" section of this article below) is probably attributed to the company's geographical concentration risks. Notably, a January 14, 2020 commentary by credit rating agency Fitch highlighted that Central China Real Estate "remains less geographically diversified" which "exposes it to any cyclicality in the province" and this "constrains the (company's credit) rating (BB-) at the current level."

Central China Real Estate has plans to gradually diversify away from the Henan province, and this could act as a re-rating catalyst for the stock in the medium to long term.

To lower risks associated with diversifying out of Henan, Central China Real Estate highlighted at the company's FY2019 results briefing on April 1, 2020 that the company has three key criteria for new property projects which are part of its geographical diversification plans.

Firstly, Central China Real Estate will only focus on "light asset projects" outside Henan, referring to "third-party developments that are operated and managed" by the company. Secondly, all new property projects outside Henan have to be located within a 500 kilometres radius from Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan. Thirdly, there needs to be a "cultural tourism" element associated with Central China Real Estate's new property projects outside Henan, such as those located in tourist districts and historic cities.

Valuation And Dividends

Central China Real Estate trades at 3.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 3.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$3.81 as of June 4, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 4.4 times and 4.2 times, respectively.

The stock is valued by the market at 0.98 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.78 times and 0.82 times, respectively.

Central China Real Estate offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 8.2% and 9.1%, respectively. The company proposed a final dividend of HK$0.310 per share for 2H2019, which brought full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.466. This implies a +118% YoY growth in absolute terms, and a dividend payout ratio of 50%.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on April 1, 2020, Central China Real Estate explained that the high 50% dividend payout ratio for FY2019 was determined based on a comparison of peers' dividend payout ratios which were in the 35%-50% range, and taking into account better-than-expected contracted sales performance since March 2020.

Central China Real Estate committed to providing steady returns for its shareholders via dividends going forward, but the company stopped short of guiding for a similar 50% dividend payout ratio for FY2020. Market consensus expects Central China Real Estate's dividend payout ratio to decrease from 50% in FY2019 to 30%-35% in FY2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Central China Real Estate include weaker-than-expected economic growth and negative regulatory policies in the company's key market Henan, and a lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio for FY2020 and beyond.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Central China Real Estate shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.