I think the company's shares can grow beyond a price of $200 in 2020, and long term, potentially above $400.

There are some risks - mainly around platform usage and whether Telemedicine can become a modern phenomenon, but I am bullish.

The long-term growth prospects for this company are exciting and management and its board are capable of executing on their global growth plan, in my view.

The pandemic has tested Teladoc's capabilities and business model and the company has responded well, earning praise and growing memberships.

Investment Thesis

Teladoc 1-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Teladoc's (TDOC) announcement that it will be raising $850m via a convertible debt offering depressed the company's share price, which had hit a peak of $195 at the end of April. The stock is already back on the upswing however, jumping 8% to reach $175 at the close of trading last week.

Teladoc's share price has made substantial gains during the coronavirus pandemic as telemedicine services have found themselves in the spotlight.

Various groups - including the government's COVID-19 task force and Centers for Disease Control ("CDC"), have pointed to the emerging industry as a means of providing necessary healthcare during the lockdown period, whilst analysts including Cantor Fitzgerald and Piper Sandler have raised their price targets for Teladoc, citing high recent usage growth rates and the possibility of growth being sustained post-lockdown.

Teladoc occupies a leading position within the telehealth industry being one of the few services to have IPO'd (in mid-2015), and having regularly issued convertible notes ($643m by the end of Q120, now>$1.4bn) to fund the development of its platform and make numerous acquisitions of smaller rivals, which has added to its reputation as the company to watch in this space.

Although there may be question marks about how popular platforms like Teladoc are with individual users (the company makes roughly three quarters of its revenues via subscriptions access fees and 25% from visit fees), since this is an issue common to all telemedicine providers and so long as subscribed members get the service they desire when using the platform, I believe the strong growth that Teladoc has experienced over the past year, which has spiked during the pandemic, ought to continue, and increase substantially over the medium-to-long term.

As such, I remain bullish on Teladoc stock. The consensus 1-year price target for Teladoc's share price is $175 with a high of $212 and low of $135. I believe that if the company executes on its bullish earnings forecasts for the remainder of 2020, the stock will break the $200 barrier in the coming months. In the rest of this article I will examine the company in more detail and try to provide a longer-term fair value price target.

Company Overview

Through Teladoc Health's platform its members can remotely access affordable and on-demand healthcare via a network of physicians and healthcare professionals who have signed up to the service to provide remote services in exchange for a meaningful income stream and fewer administrative hurdles.

Teladoc's Global, multichannel distribution model. Source: Teladoc Health Investor Day presentation.

Teladoc earns the bulk of its revenues from its Channel Partners and B2B subscription clients. The company has signed up clients including 50+ health plan providers - UnitedHealth (UNH) and Blue Shield of California amongst them - 70+ insurance and financial services firms (AIG, AXA Global), and 300+ hospitals and health systems, including Jefferson Partners Healthcare. The company also operates a direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel, through which it has a partnership in place with CVS Healthcare, as well as a mental health offering, via its 2015 acquisition of Better Help. In total, Teladoc has 5 consumer-facing brands: Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp and HealthiestYou which cater for almost all forms of healthcare, from managing chronic diseases to providing healthcare coaching, therapy and health diagnostics.

Via its technologically advanced and scalable platform the company utilizes a variety of data capture, API, and digital monitoring techniques to optimize its services and evaluate the quality of services provided by its network of independent and commercial healthcare providers.

Teladoc recent track record. Source: Teladoc Health Investor Day presentation.

As we can see in the slide above, Teladoc can point to growth in most of its fundamentals since the company joined the Nasdaq in June 2015, raising ~$157m from its IPO by selling 8.3m shares at a price of $19.

During Q120 the company reported that it had completed 2m visits compared to 4.1m visits in the whole of 2019, and that paid membership had increased to 43m as at March 31 - an increase of 6.2m members (new registrations increased 125% year-on-year). Total revenues also increased by 41% year-on-year to a record $181m (subscription access fees were $107.9m, and visit fees $43.7m - 93% year-on-year), buoyed by high demand from existing customers owing to COVID-19, and a spike in requests from new potential clients.

Overall, the company reported a net loss of $29.6m (EPS of $0.4) in Q120. Its operating costs increased to $129.4m but OPEX as a percentage of revenues decreased substantially to 72% compared to 83% in Q119 - an encouraging sign that indicates Teladoc's business model is working, and that its platform is scalable. As a result of the growing demand for its services, Teladoc has upgraded its forward guidance for 2020 from revenues of $695m - $710m, to $800 - $825m - which represents ~45-49% annual growth.

Strategy

Teladoc goals and achievements since IPO. Source: Teladoc Health Investor Day presentation.

The company's lengthy and comprehensive recent analyst day presentation, outlines a broad range of growth strategies whereby Teladoc takes advantage of its market-leading position, global network of more than 50,000 physicians, partnerships, sales force and technology in order to position itself as the world's first multi-billion dollar telemedicine provider.

Thanks to its extensive data-capture technology Teladoc is developing a better understanding of its clients and individual users' needs, using the types of customer-profiling techniques pioneered by major social media platforms such as the GAFA firms: Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). All 4 of these giants have tried, and mostly failed to penetrate the virtual health market, suggesting that the barriers-to-entry are high, and that specialist expertise is required, making Teladoc's emergence as the no. 1 player even more remarkable.

Although management are relatively young and inexperienced, with minimal blue-chip healthcare experience, the company's Board includes US Senator and early-stage healthcare investor William H. Frist, Washington health benefits and policy advisor Helen Darling, and, on the commercial side, Michael Goldstein, the retired Chairman and CEO of Toys R Us. The experience of all 3 has doubtless helped Teladoc secure commercial partnerships with major healthcare players such as CVS (CVS) and UnitedHealth, as well as earning praise (and reimbursement deals) from the government.

Market and Competitors

Teladoc targets "white space" to increase TAM: Source Teladoc Health Investor Day presentation.

Teladoc recognizes a short-term growth market of 73m users based on its existing clients. The company will look to engage individual users by providing exceptional service and learning about each customer during their first visit in order to heighten the possibility of recurring visits going forward.

Clearly, however, besides the low-hanging fruit, there is a vast targetable addressable market ("TAM") of 190m users in the US, and 1.1bn worldwide, management estimates. I believe Teladoc's international growth strategy will mirror that of another tech giant, Uber (NYSE:UBER), since the companies' operate a broadly similar business model which involves using a technology platform to connect those in need with people who can help them at short notice. In Uber's case it is people in need of a ride, in Teladoc's, it is people in need of healthcare.

By establishing "beachheads" with leading services in new markets (and bringing acquisitions into play) and pursuing a "land and expand" strategy, leveraging its robust technologies, Teladoc expects to establish a global business and platform which will then be used to expand their product and service offering. The recent acquisition of Paris-based MedecinDirect (for $11m in April 2109), is an early example of this strategy.

Teladoc. Current revenue (in thousands) split US vs. International. Source: my table using data from 2019 10K submission.

As we can see above, there is still a long way to go, but international subscription has been reasonably impressive to date, and has the potential to grow exponentially, I believe, alongside paid visits.

In terms of competition, there are many companies pursuing a very similar business model to Teladoc. These include MD Live, Doctor on Demand, Babylon Health and a host of other smaller players.

Teladoc competitors. Source: Owler.com

Teladoc is currently the dominant player by a considerable margin, with 3x more funding, >1,500 more employees and 10x the revenues of its nearest competitor, MD Live.

Although technology platforms have the ability to scale rapidly and realize massive investment from venture capital or big business backers, it is tempting to wonder if most of the companies above would not prefer to be acquired by Teladoc, to competing directly against the company, given its huge competitive advantage.

Price Catalysts

Teladoc is a very widely-covered stock and therefore it is doubtful that there are many surprises in store for the market. However, analysts will be watching closely to see how the company performs in the second quarter of this year.

CFO Mala Murthy told analysts on the Q120 earnings call that the company expects to see revenues of $215m - $225m in Q220 - 65% - 73% year-on-year growth - with 6-7m members added primarily from Medicaid. Additionally, the company is expecting to temporarily add visit-fee only access to 2-3m extra users during Q2. If the company beats on revenue and earnings (expected to be -$0.28 - -$0.23), then we can expect to see Teladoc's share price make significant gains.

The next catalyst to look out for will be the company's full-year performance since this ought to prove whether the gains made and growth achieved during the coronavirus pandemic are sustainable, or whether interest declines as people's lives returns to normal and they revert to more traditional forms of healthcare. The company is hoping to end the year with >50m members and having completed 8m - 9m total visits. It is likely that under-performance will be punished heavily by the market, if a post-pandemic lull is confirmed.

It will also be worth keeping an eye on the company's per-member, per month ("PMPM") figure - a key metric that indicates how much members are using the platform. This figure declined from $1.03 in Q119 to $0.83 in Q120, which the company put down to its on-boarding large numbers of members from some of its subscription contract wins. Finally, news on reimbursement wins - or lack of them - are likely to affect the share price, as I believe securing reimbursement is a critical aspect of the US growth strategy.

Risks

There are a number of risks associated with an investment in Teladoc. After a period of sustained price growth, which included a "black swan" event (the pandemic) which contributed to unexpectedly strong growth, there is a realistic possibility that the company will not be able to sustain its current performance, and that its share price will slide as a result.

Additionally, Teladoc - being an expansionist company - is likely to continue to borrow substantially from different sources - witness the most recent $850m convertible note offering, with the effects of the investment not being felt for a significant period, or, in a worst case scenario, not at all.

A failure in overseas markets, for example, or negative media coverage, could result in the company not only losing customers, but also being unable to meet its debt obligations.

One of Teladoc's competitors could grow at a significantly faster rate than the company and overtake it, or launch an IPO that wrestles the market's attention and goodwill away from Teladoc. Teladoc is competing for the services of the best physicians against these companies, and a rival may gain a reputation for excellent service whilst Teladoc may suffer the opposite fate.

Additionally, signs of a lack of usage amongst subscribed members may persuade companies to remove Teladoc from its health plans, or not to renew their subscriptions, since the use-case will no longer be valid.

Fair Value Price

Risks notwithstanding, there are several reasons why I believe Teladoc will continue to grow and its share price will increase.

I believe Teladoc management are doing a good job growing the company on a micro-level - working hard to secure small wins such as new contracts, reimbursement wins and new products and services, whilst also addressing growth at a macro level, compiling a global growth strategy and making numerous deals with the blue-chip healthcare concerns (e.g. CVS), insurers and overseas companies that can help it to grow into the multi-billion revenue generating company it wants to be.

I think one of the advantages that Teladoc has over the company I have frequently compared it to - Uber - is that it is doing all of its growing post-IPO, rather than privately. That means there are fewer surprises and unknowns for the market to have to digest, and allows the share price to spike on good news and increased revenues, as well as creating goodwill and the image that the company is "doing it by the book".

I am also impressed by the company's powerful board and the huge competitive advantage it enjoys over all of its rivals at this time. Telemedicine is not a small market - estimated to be $41.4bn in 2019 and growing at a CAGR of 15.1%.

As such I believe investors ought to be looking at a growth scenario that sees Teladoc capturing as much as 20% of this market by 2025, and earning revenues >$12bn. Clearly, OPEX will concurrently increase during this period, but technology platforms are highly scalable, hence whilst I can see revenues growing at triple-figure rates between 2021 - 2024 and then tapering back towards 2020's estimated 47%, I believe OPEX may only increase at a rate of 50% per annum, resulting in 2025 OPEX of ~$6bn.

Based on my assumptions and financial model (which Haggerston BioHealth subscribers have unrestricted access to via my model portfolio), I believe that Teladoc can surpass analysts' expectations going forward and that its growth could surprise the market, despite how keenly it watches the company.

I believe Teladoc shares could warrant a price of $400 within 18-24 months if the growth strategy is executed to perfection, and provided industry tailwinds remain favorable. Shorter term, as mentioned in my intro, I think the stock can break the important psychological barrier of $200 in 2020.

Conclusion and recommended entry price

Although I have compared Teladoc with Uber in this article perhaps I ought to have used Zoom (ZM) as my model. Zoom has performed admirably for shareholders since its IPO, with its shares gaining 182%, whilst Uber's shares have declined in value by 10%. The "Wild West" nature of Uber's story and growth has not done the share price any favors, and although Facebook's platform is often controversial, the value proposition is far clearer.

I believe, since much of Teladoc's business relies upon subscription revenues from major blue-chip clients, it is less likely to experience some of the problems Uber has faced such as backlash from authorities, unhappy "employees", and troubles at the top.

I also believe that Teladoc is reaching a size and scale where it can push back against short-sellers (who claim, for example that management artificially inflate user numbers or PMPM figures) and start to point to more serious revenue generation and confirmation that its business model works. If the company does get dragged back down that slippery slope and has to scramble for evidence that it is trying to solve a problem that doesn't need solving, then it could be disastrous for the share price.

I am confident that the company has passed that inflection point however and that we may witness some seriously impressive growth in the coming months and years. Shareholders shouldn't panic if the company continues to raise funds regularly, even if they are diluted. Patient investors could realize triple-digit gains if things fall into place for the company. In the telemedicine space, Teladoc is the 800 pound gorilla, and likely, in my view, is first multi-billion dollar revenue-earning company.

