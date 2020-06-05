The market sentiment has improved remarkably as a result of some positive developments that might add little value to the company from an earnings perspective.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares gained 41% on June 4 after revealing its plan to fly 55% of domestic flights scheduled for July, significantly up from the last couple of months. Shares are up 20% on June 5 at the time of writing this article as well, indicating another strong day ahead for the airline company. A closer look at the numbers reported by the Transportation Security Administration and the macroeconomic situation, however, has led me to think that investors are too optimistic about the outlook for the industry. I remain on the sidelines, ignoring the opportunity to make some quick bucks in the hopes of getting it right in the long run.

The fundamentals that make me worry

Let's start with the total traveler throughput published by TSA on a daily basis. There's no doubt about the improvement in numbers over the last couple of weeks, but this shouldn't cloud the fact that we are way off from where we used to be. Here's a visualization that plots how far away we are from returning to normalcy.

Source: Data from TSA

The airline industry needs to add 2 million daily travelers to break even with the numbers reported last year, which goes on to highlight that recovery is a long way off. Even though American Airlines is planning to operate 55% of its scheduled flights in July, this doesn't mean that the company will carry 55% of passengers it carried in the previous year. There is pent-up demand, I agree, but social distancing policies and other preventive health measures that are expected to remain in place through the end of this year are likely to become a massive obstacle for American Airlines in filling the seats of these flights, which is altogether forgotten by some investors.

Zapwater Communications recently conducted a survey of 1,280 Americans and found that only 39% of respondents plan to take a trip within the first six months after travel restrictions are lifted. Something is better than nothing, but there's no reason for investors to be excited about these numbers. In fact, this confirms the fact that returning to normalcy is miles away. In a bid to fill the seats, American Airlines will likely offer discounted prices to popular destinations, which is not going to help the margins of the company. I prefer investing in companies that have some sort of pricing power over their products and services, and I believe airlines will be using aggressive pricing mechanisms to attract travelers, which is not something appealing to me.

Second, the possibility of a second wave of infections creates uncertainty regarding this pick-up in demand. What happened in South Korea when the government decided to open night clubs serves as a reminder that Covid-19 is still well-and-truly active. To refresh your memory on this, South Korea had to shut down the reopened businesses within just a few days as the country reported a spike in new cases linked to the reopening of clubs. Things have taken a similar turn in Iran following the decision to ease mobility restrictions as well. The same way it would have been disastrous to believe the novel coronavirus would never enter the United States, not factoring in the probability of a second wave of Covid-19 might lead to disappointing returns. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on May 27 that irresponsible behavior will certainly trigger another wave of infections as the United States is not out of the woods yet.

The U.S. can prevent another wave of Covid-19 as long as states reopen correctly. Don't start leapfrogging over the recommendations of some of the guidelines because that's really tempting fate and asking for trouble.

As much as I want to believe Covid-19 is slowly but surely losing its grip, I would not want to make the mistake of not accounting for the unpleasant possibility highlighted by Dr. Fauci and other epidemiologists.

In case this risk materializes, airlines will see a massive decline in the demand for air travel, and it would be a matter of just a couple of trading sessions until American Airlines stock sheds most of the recent gains.

Third, there is the risk of international flights failing to operate anywhere close to the normal levels at any point this year. American Airlines plans to operate 20% of scheduled international flights in July. The company generates approximately 40% of its revenue from cross-border flights, and operating just 20% of these flights at limited capacity is not going to improve the earnings of the company by any stretch of the imagination.

As an investor and analyst who gets enticed into investing in a company by sound fundamentals, I see little reason to buy American Airlines, or any airline stock, for the time being.

The sentiment might improve even further

Fundamentals might not be the only factor that drives the performance of equity markets. Dr. Mark Gruskin of Pennsylvania State University believes that stock prices are driven by many factors in addition to company fundamentals. Below is an excerpt from a research report prepared by Dr. Gruskin on this subject.

Our results suggest that equity valuation is not driven solely by fundamentals, but also by sentiment and behavioral factors which impact share pricing.

American Airlines is likely to report some encouraging numbers in the coming weeks such as higher-than-expected ticket bookings for the remainder of this year. There will be positive macroeconomic developments as well. For instance, I am certain that many countries will open their borders in the coming weeks, facilitating global travel. Dubai International Airport, which is among the busiest airports in the world, is getting ready for a grand reopening in just a few weeks. Many airports are likely to follow suit as nations are embracing this new reality.

These positive developments will only improve the market sentiment toward travel stocks, and American Airlines stock will likely report more gains in the short term.

Takeaway

The rally in American Airlines stock does not make much sense to me from a fundamental perspective. This is driven more by the improving sentiment than the numbers itself. The path to recovery may have already begun but this is going to be a very bumpy ride. Second-quarter numbers are likely to disappoint investors as well. Liquidity concerns might resurface in the future as American Airlines is sitting on many cancellation requests. The quarantine policies imposed by many nations for international travelers will push many travelers to wait for a better time to explore the world as well, which is an unforeseen risk by some investors. Even on the back of improving sentiment and some positive developments, I have decided to remain on the sidelines as I believe there will be little improvement in earnings as a result of all these positive trends. I am comfortable with missing some short-term gains in the hopes of getting it right in the long run.

