Fiscal Q4 will still be limited somewhat by effects of COVID-19, which includes additional costs and various limitations at locations.

Introduction

Costco (COST) reported fiscal Q3 2020 results Thursday, May 28 after the close that beat on revenue, and saw EPS in line with estimates. The company is seeing pressure in some areas while benefitting in others from COVID-19. Further pressure in fiscal Q4 from COVID-19 remains likely. That said, while I'm neutral on the stock for now, in the longer-term I believe the company is a force to be reckoned with.

A Deeper Look At Q3 With Insights On Q4

Fiscal third-quarter results were a mixed bag. Revenue increased 7.3% to 36.45 billion, up from $33.96 billion in Q3 of 2019, while diluted EPS fell to $1.89 this quarter from $2.05 in the previous year's quarter. EPS was impacted by $0.47 due to COVID-19 related sanitization and employee safety costs. Comparable sales increased by 5.9% in the US and 6.2% internationally but fell by 2.5% in Canada. E-commerce comparable sales increased an impressive 64.5%.

Source: Costco 2020 Q3 Press Release

CFO Richard Galanti went into great detail on Q3 in the conference call. I suggest readers read the transcript or listen here. A few other notable points include the following:

Store traffic decreased by 2.0% in the US and by 4.1% internationally

Memberships

Optical, hearing, photo and food courts were closed for much of the quarter, but have begun to reopen in Q4 with 20% of closed locations being reopened by Q3 end.

Members hit 55.8 million, up from 55.3 million in Q2

Going forward into Q4, there will certainly still be a substantial impact from COVID-19. Expenses related to employee safety should decrease as much of the supplies have now been purchased (things like plexiglass to separate customers and employees) but Galanti stated they will still come in at around $100 million in Q4 on the call. Supply chains are coming back online, meaning obtaining inventory shouldn't be much of a problem, but traffic will likely decrease compared to Q4 last year as stores limit the number of customers inside and people continue to stay at home. That said, e-commerce should continue to see strength as more people order online.

A Bright Spot: E-commerce

E-commerce is perhaps Costco's largest immediate growth area. Like other companies with e-commerce components, Costco is seeing a massive boost in online sales from more people than ever ordering online. While the growth numbers Costco is posting in Q3 (and probably Q4) are likely temporary, I do believe recent events will have a more permanent effect on how people shop. The pandemic has in many cases caused far more people to buy online and once the friction of ordering online once from a particular retailer is gone, I suspect people will return to the online experience on a more permanent basis.

Source: Chart created by the author with data from Costco earnings releases

Overall, Costco remains strong on both the balance sheet and income statement. The EV/EBIT ratio has increased, putting shares at what appears to be a high valuation, but EV/Free Cash Flow has remained steady, suggesting the company's valuation is still within historical norms relative to the actual flow of cash that investors are eligible to receive through dividends or buybacks. Furthermore, Costco's balance sheet now holds just under $11 billion in cash. Long term debt sits at around $8.6 billion (including current and non-current long-term debt) putting the company in a comfortable net positive cash position.

Potential Risks

Investing in Costco includes risks, as does any company. The key risks investors should currently consider include the following:

COVID-19 is limiting how many customers are in store leading to lower foot traffic and possibly lower sales.

Supply chains take longer than expected to come back online in the aftermath of COVID-19, leading to Costco being unable to fill shelves with inventory and losing out on sales.

E-commerce declining next year off strong sales this year as a result of people returning to in-store shopping rather than ordering online

Economic activity slowing could impact Costco's sales. This would likely impact some of the company's more discretionary product segments such as electronics.

Conclusion

The next quarter or two may have some bumps, but investors should, in my opinion, stay the course. More international expansion potential remains when things return to normal including huge opportunities in underpenetrated markets like China. The company is seeing big benefits in e-commerce that I think will lead to longer-term strength in online sales, and the company tends to do well in virtually any economic environment. For these reasons there remains a significant growth runway for Costco and investors should not panic any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.