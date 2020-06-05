Starbucks (SBUX) has long been the preeminent play to take advantage of the world's caffeine addiction. As expected, however, the stock's top-line revenue growth has been halted in its track due to the effects of the pandemic. International comp revenue growth declined by 15% for the first two quarters of the fiscal year as compared to the prior year, while comps in the Americas actually grew revenue by 2% for a total consolidated comp revenue growth of 2%. Management expects FQ3 to be even worse and has taken steps to mitigate the impact to the bottom line. As a result, Starbucks stock has rallied back close to $78 per share as the market believes this is only a temporary blip on the radar for an otherwise solid management team that's well-positioned for the long term.

Source: Company's quarterly report

Well-Positioned for the Future

Starbucks' management team has done a great job growing the mega-cap business and positioning it for long-term success. Starbucks has experienced a 3-year revenue CAGR of 6.66% in an industry that only experienced 1.5% growth in global coffee consumption over the same three years. This result is particularly impressive when you consider that Starbucks already owns about 40% market share in the US and had global revenues of $26.5 billion in 2019. Management has continued to find growth opportunities in a crowded US market and is determined to grow their market share internationally, especially in China with competitor Luckin Coffee (LK) reeling.

Source: Statista estimates

Additionally, management has done an excellent job of maintaining best-in-class returns on this growth. Return on invested capital (ROIC) is the best metric to analyze in this space due to the capital intensive retail business model. Starbucks' management has been able to generate an ROIC of 23.3% over the last 12 months, whereas some of their peers averaged only 9.2% during that same time. Clearly, management has a solid handle on generating profitable growth in a crowded global coffee market.

Source: CapitalIQ estimates

Finally, Starbucks invested significantly into its digital offerings years ago and now has a digital presence that is head and shoulders above its competitors. Starbucks' mobile app, which allows customers to order ahead and provides Starbucks with a treasure trove of data, now has about 19 million registered users as of FQ1, an increase of about 16% over the prior quarter. The company has done an excellent job of marketing this app during the lockdown. As the company has transitioned to a "grab and go" retail model during the pandemic, it can be expected that this growth in mobile users will continue to boom. And once the pandemic is behind us, Starbucks will be even more well-positioned for the future with a larger mobile user base that will be a predictable source of revenue for years to come.

Source: Company advertisement during the lockdown

Valution and Investor Takeaway

I have run a DCF model based on management's expectations for the future, and I have Starbucks fairly valued at a price of about $78 per share. The market has Starbucks properly valued based on its potential to again generate solid, long-term future cash flows. I buy the story that management will return the company to growth and profitability within the next two years. Note that my projections include a decline in revenue of -10% in FY2020 and bounce-back 15% revenue growth in FY2021, as well as 7.0% EBIT margins in FY2020, 11.0% EBIT margins in FY2021, and a return to historical EBIT margins by the end of FY2022 at 14.5%. Management will achieve this growth by accelerating its focus on drive-thru stores and continuing to open new stores abroad.

Source: Author's analysis

While I don't see this as a particularly compelling buying opportunity for new investors given the stock is trading at its intrinsic value, I recommend that investors who are already long the stock stay the course and hold on to their shares while keeping an eye on the company's financial results in the near term. If revenues and margins deteriorate faster than expected, then the stock will obviously decline. That being said, any significant short-term dip in the stock price could, depending on the long-term outlook for Starbucks at the time of the decline, be a time to cheaply pick up shares of a company with a solid track record, strong management team, best-in-class digital platform, and loyal customer base - not to mention a strong 2.1% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.