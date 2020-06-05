This time, we will present our readers with the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI), which was incorporated in August 2002. It is a closed-ended fund that is primarily focused on investment-grade preferred equities and debt securities. It pays a regular monthly distribution of $0.1235 per share and offers a 7.68% dividend yield as of May 29, 2020. This fund has recently experienced a sharp market price decline of more than 50% after the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., following with a very strong rebound as a result of sharp actions of the Fed and the U.S. Treasury over the last two months. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find the following: (1) better-than-expected re-opening of the U.S. economy and (2) zero-interest-rate environment over the next couple of quarters.

About the Fund

(Source: Investor fact sheet)

This fund has the largest exposure to preferred securities of 76.2%, while fixed income securities make up approximately 16.3%. It currently uses effective leverage of approximately 35%, which we find a bit too high for the current market environment. In fact, we would prefer leverage to be cut down to less than 25% for the rest of 2020, before macroeconomic, political and health-related environments return back to normal. In addition, approximately 75% of total securities in the portfolio have a maturity profile of more than 20 years.

We find this as highly positive, as this gives the fund enough time to off-set any kind of short-term recessionary pressures or political risks including the most recent coronavirus crisis or escalation of political tensions between the U.S. and China. In terms of geographic exposure, the United States makes up roughly 90% of total exposure, while other countries in the EMEA or Asia regions make up a total exposure of approximately 5%.

(Source: Investor fact sheet)

The investment-grade quality (‘BBB’ and ‘A’) of this fund makes up roughly 51.2% of the total market value, while non-investment grade (below ‘BBB’) comes at approximately 41.3%. We are concerned that this fund has such a high share of 49.2% in BBB-rated securities. In our view, some of these lower medium grade securities might face credit rating downgrades to ‘junk’ level because of the coronavirus crisis. We have thoroughly described this potential threat of a massive wave of downgrades in our previous articles analyzing the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) here and the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCSH) here.

(Source: Investor fact sheet)

Most of the issuers on the top 10 list are involved in the utilities and financial industries. That doesn’t come as a surprise as the fund has a total weight of 55% in utilities and 40% in financials. Our readers can find more about our view about the U.S. financial industry in our previous article analyzing ETY here. In general, the utilities sector is facing headwinds because of a coronavirus due to a lower commercial power demand as most of the companies and production plants had to be shut down and are now slowly re-opening at lower capacities than before. However, production plants face a high risk of continuous temporary shutdowns as some workers might come to work infected by the COVID-19 like was the case recently with Ford (F).

“The shutdown in the Missouri plant lasted only an hour, and Ford completed its scheduled production for the day. But the closure is a sign of the difficulty of building cars while keeping workers safe from the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the third time that a Ford plant has had a temporary and partial suspension of work since it reopened its US plants on May 18. “ (Source: CNN Business)

On the other hand, demand for residential power has increased over the last couple of months as most of the labor force was ordered to stay or work from home. Nevertheless, EIA anticipates that the overall electricity demand will slow down for the rest of 2020 and 2021, which definitely put the pressure on the operational performance of the largest utilities companies.

“Although some stay-at-home orders are beginning to be relaxed, the effects of social distancing guidelines are likely to continue affecting U.S. electricity consumption during the next few months. EIA expects retail sales of electricity in the commercial sector will fall by 6.5% in 2020 because many businesses have closed and many people are working from home. Similarly, EIA expects industrial retail sales of electricity will fall by 6.5% in 2020 as many factories cut back production. Forecast U.S. sales of electricity to the residential sector fall by 1.3% in 2020 because of lower electricity demand as a result of milder winter and summer weather, which is offset slightly by increased household electricity consumption as much of the population spends relatively more time at home.” (Source: EIA)

This fund has the top three largest positions in the preferred shares of DTE Energy Company (DTE), Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), and Morgan Stanley (MS.PK), which have an individual weight between 6%-9%. Despite the challenging environment in 2020, both Wall Street Analysts and our fellow SA contributors remain bullish about the future performance of both utility stocks DTE and DUK over the next twelve months.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - DTE and DUK)

In addition, both stocks were not significantly impacted by the coronavirus crisis in the first quarter of 2020, while earnings results were negatively impacted by the warmer than expected weather. Nevertheless, the management of both companies anticipates a material negative impact in both sales and EPS for full-year 2020 as a result of the global pandemic.

DTE Energy

(Source: DTE Energy Q1 Earnings slides)

DUKE Energy

“We are presently projecting $0.25 to $0.35 reduction in revenue from COVID-19, which is consistent with stay at home policies for midsummer and a gradual economic recovery beginning in the third quarter and continuing over the balance of the year.” (Source: Duke Energy Q1 Earnings Call)

In response, both companies have announced cost savings plans to weather the coronavirus storm and are optimistic about future performance after the end of the crisis.

On the other hand, remaining positions in the top 10 largest issuers list have a weight in the range of 4.5%-6%, which is very high exposure for our risk preference. In total, the fund has an exposure to the top 10 largest issuers of 55.3%, which definitely creates a large concentration risk. Especially, in case something goes wrong with particular companies. In our view, now is definitely not the best time to have a highly concentrated portfolio, given that the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) are approaching the record highs and we still don’t have a vaccine for the coronavirus available to the larger population. Therefore, we are still facing a lot of health-related and business-related risks because of a coronavirus crisis.

In our view, the U.S. economic growth will definitely showcase a more realistic picture once companies have no more support from the Paycheck Protection Program (‘PPP’). Based on this program, the company receives a loan from the federal government that can be forgiven if the company keeps its personnel employed over an 8-week period and spends 75% of its PPP-related loan for payroll costs. For example, in a short time frame after an 8-week period, the smaller businesses operating in a local shopping mall will most likely be forced to fire additional workforce due to slower business performance.

We believe that the customers will most likely prefer to purchase stuff online through Amazon (AMZN) rather than to visit a physical store to face a risk of coronavirus infection. Therefore, in the coming months, we will have a better picture of the domestic economic growth, whether the present recession because of a coronavirus crisis was one of the shortest in our history as the economic activities and daily lives can return back to normal. In the worst-case scenario, we might face economic headwinds and additional coronavirus waves over the next couple of quarters. To sum up this section, we would just like to warn our readers to be aware of risks that a highly concentrated portfolio brings during present unprecedented times.

Performance

Over the last 5 years, both historical market price and NAV have been in the range of $18-$24 per share. However, the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S. had a negative impact on both NAV and market price. In fact, both values have declined by approximately 50% between February 23 - March 23, 2020. Afterward, they have managed to recover for approximately more than 60% within two months, as a result of the unexpected strong bull run in the key stock market indexes.

In fact, preferred equities have performed exceptionally well over the last two months, as investors started to take advantage of deflated prices and higher yields compared to risk-free assets like the U.S. 10-Year Treasury. In general, preferred equities tend to perform better during a lower interest rate environment as they pay to shareholders predetermined fixed rates which are usually in the range of 4-6% per year.

(Source: Investor fact sheet)

According to the figure above, the underlying ICE BofA hybrid preferred securities benchmark has achieved a higher annualized return compared to the fund’s market price on a 3-year and 5-year basis for 420 bps and 170 bps, respectively. However, HPI has managed to outperform its key benchmark by roughly 110 bps over the last 10 years. In fact, this gap has even widened to around 200bps since the fund's inception in August 2002. Based on our historical analysis we believe that this CEF is more suitable for longer-term investors, as it has performed better over the last 10 or more years compared to shorter time frames.

(Source: John Hancock)

Nevertheless, our readers should keep in mind that the annual total return of this CEF also comes at a higher average annual standard deviation as compared to its key benchmark.

This chart indicates that the fund has outperformed its peer ETFs on the market - the iShares Preferred & Income Securities (PFF) and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond (AGG) by generating more than 1500 bps higher total return over the last 5 years. Both ETFs are basically trying to replicate the performance of this CEF's underlying benchmarks - the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Hybrid Preferred Securities Index in the case of PFF and the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index in the case of AGG.

If we take a look at a longer time frame over the last decade, then this gap even widens to almost double the return of PFF and more than 100% higher return compared to AGG. Nevertheless, this fund has a listed total annual fee of 2.95%, which is approximately 250bps higher compared to the largest relevant ETF in the field - PFF. Therefore, our readers should definitely think about whether they are willing to pay such a hefty annual management fee for an actively managed CEF compared to holding a passive ETF.

This chart indicates that HPI has underperformed its closest peers among closed-ended funds including Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) and First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) by a slight margin of approximately 100 bps over the last 5 years. On the other hand, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP) has been the best performer by generating approximately 10% higher total return compared to HPI over the last 5 years.

Looking at a historical discount/premium to NAV, it has reached a bottom of approximately -10% in late 2015 and not earlier this year as many would have expected. Interestingly, it is one of the few CEFs that we have covered so far that has been trading at a premium of more than 5% for the most time in 2020. That is also one of the reasons why we think now might not be the perfect time to pay for this CEF at a premium price. We would definitely prefer to wait to see whether our economy can reopen safely without a second wave of coronavirus infections within the next month and two. In addition, we cannot underestimate the political risks of current demonstrations and riots in the major U.S. cities because of the death of George Floyd last week. In addition, a trade war with China might reemerge again over the coming weeks as a result of the Chinese national security bill for Hong Kong, as global markets fear the potential President’s Trump retaliation actions.

“I am directing my administration to begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment,” Trump said during a Rose Garden event at the White House. “ (Source: CNBC)

Therefore, for a better buying opportunity, we would prefer to see this CEF trade at a discount to NAV again without any significant short-term pandemic-related or political risks.

Dividends

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

HPI has returned to its shareholders a steady monthly distribution of $0.140 per share between May 2011 and September 2019. However, the distribution rate was cut to $0.1235 in October 2019 and has remained at that level ever since. In fact, shareholders received a total annual distribution of $1.63 in 2019, while Seeking Alpha estimates a forward annual distribution rate of $1.48 in 2020. Right now, this CEF offers a forward distribution rate (market price) of 7.68% as of 05/29/2020. However, we should definitely check whether this distribution rate is resilient during present turbulent times.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

According to the figure above, the fund reported a net investment income of $34.8 million in FY 19 or down $4.4 million y/y. However, change in net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) was $14.2 million compared to a negative $29.2 million a year ago as a result of a strong bull run in 2019 compared to the downturn in the key stock market indexes, as a result of the first phase of a trade war in early 2018. Interestingly, the fund was able to pay entire distributions to shareholders from net investment income of $43.7 million in 2018, compared to only $36.4 million from net investment income in 2019.

Consequently, shareholders also received a $7.4 million in return of capital, which definitely points out how susceptible the performance of this fund is to the general performance of the key financial markets. That comes a bit as a surprise to us given the defensive portfolio construction of this fund with a 95% mix of financials and utilities, which should definitely be more resilient during highly volatile financial markets compared to some traditional industrial companies. Our readers should keep in mind that the end of the fiscal year is on 7/31 and not most commonly used on 12/31. Therefore, that is also one of the reasons why this fund has underperformed in FY 19, given that a particular fiscal year was negatively impacted by the global rout of financial markets in H2 2018.

(Source: SEC Filing - Semi-Annual Report 2020)

According to the figure above, this fund has generated a net investment income of $18.5 million in H1 FY20, combined with a positive net realized gain and change in net unrealized appreciation, as a result of the strong performance of the key stock market indexes during that period. However, the portfolio management team has already warned that some parts of the distribution to shareholders may come from a tax return of capital. Based on the H1 FY20 performance and the current turbulent market environment because of the coronavirus crisis and all the associated political risks, we anticipate that approximately 20% of total distributions in FY 20 might come from the return of capital like was the case a fiscal year ago.

Conclusion

This fund has an interesting mix of a high share of preferred equities and investment-grade credit securities issued by companies in the financial and utilities industries. However, we are slightly concerned that both industries make up approximately 95% of the total fund’s portfolio, which exposes shareholders to a lot of industry-specific risks, during present unprecedented times. Based on our historical data, it has outperformed the largest ETF in the preferred equities universe (PFF) over the medium term (3-5 years) and even over the last decade. We don’t like the fact that this fund trades at a premium to NAV, given that our economy is still facing several issues including the potential second wave of coronavirus infections combined with present domestic civil unrest.

Therefore, we assign a NEUTRAL rating over the next twelve months. We anticipate that the fund should be able to maintain its monthly dividend payment of $0.1235 in the first half of fiscal 2021. In terms of major risks, investors should consider the following: (1) any further deterioration of the U.S. - China trade dispute, (2) the violent second wave of coronavirus infections, (3) worsening of the civil unrest in the U.S., or (4) an excessive share dilution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore, readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.