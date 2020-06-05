Even if the stock is put to you, you get it at a value price and can hold it long-term.

Selling naked puts against the stock is a great way to generate income from this special period for the company.

The unemployment turmoil from COVID will result in a big jump in business for the company.

Thesis

EZCORP (EZPW) is the nation's second largest pawnshop chain with over 500, and also has nearly 500 stores throughout Latin America.

Pawn loans provide a constant source of short-term credit for non-prime borrowers.

Indeed, the domestic long-term secular trend has always been in the low single digits, and rarely worse than flat, because people always have a need for short-term credit.

COVID-19 shocked the employment market, and so 40 million people have been laid off for an indeterminate period. This is even worse than what happened in the global financial crisis, and EZPW revenues jumped as people rushed to pawn items just to make ends meet.

That pattern will repeat.

Pawn shops make money two ways, and they are also strongly driven by the gold market. Fortunately for EZPW, most customers may know the spot price of gold but have no idea what selling gold is truly going to net them…especially if they are desperate.

Pawn shops like EZPW are able to buy up gold significantly below spot as a result, and then scrap the gold for a price close to spot.

While the stimulus checks from the government and tax refund checks have helped blunt the blow for most people, those boosts are over. Business at pawn shops will now ramp up.

As mentioned, pawn shops like EZPW have two ways to win.

First, they can buy an item and traditionally target 38-40% margins for resale. They can and will buy just about anything that can be turned for a profit, and that tends to retain its value. This includes everything from diamonds and other precious gems down to tools and lawn mowers. Second, pawn shops can lend against an item at highly attractive rates, and either the borrower redeems the item and the shop holds onto the interest, or they forfeit it and the pawnshop sells it.

How good was the financial crisis to EZPW? EZPW saw a 150% merchandise sales increase between 2008 and 2012. Pawn service charges grew 140%, and consumer loan fees grew 67%. Net income tripled. We can expect similar solid growth for at least the next 12 - 18 months based on the terrible economic conditions the country is facing.

The company has $194 million in cash and no substantial debt maturities until 2024. Free cash flow remains robust and should explode this year and next.

Valuation

EZPW is pegged to earn $0.60 per share this year, and $0.80 share next year. We think that’s conservative. Nevertheless, that’s a 33% EPS growth rate, and the company trades at just $9.22 per share as of Monday’s close.

With a P/E ratio of just 15.3x for 2020 and a growth rate of 33%, it has a PEG ratio of under 0.50. Anything under 1.0 is considered a value stock in our estimation.

Value stocks earn our interest to sell naked puts against, so let’s see what we can do after we assess risks.

RISKS

The biggest risk is actually internal. There are two classes of stock, but only one class is voting stock and it has long been controlled entirely by one person. Philip Cohen has sapped the company for millions of dollars each year as a perk for his “guidance”. His latest contract calls for a $1.5 million salary plus another $1.5 million in incentives. It’s part-and-parcel of owning EZPW, and one reason why the company has enjoyed a premium valuation.

Thus, the ongoing risk is if Cohen makes major mistakes that significantly harm the company. He made some terrible decisions around ten years ago, including an ill-fated attempt to get into online lending, and over-expansion of gold-only buy/sell stores in Mexico. There is always regulatory risk with short-term lending, but policymakers have been more excited by payday lenders than pawn shops. While Mexico is always a wild card, regulatory problems is really more of a minor risk. Pawn is just simply considered more palatable to politicians.

There is some dependence for EZPW on the price of gold. Because gold scrapping accounts for a lot of EZ’s revenue, if gold supply dries up, that could harm EZ’s revenues. That actually happened in 2012, but the impact lasted about a year.

EZ’s revenue could be impacted by the peso exchange rate. A significant weakening in the peso could significantly impact EZ’s results.

Actionable Conclusion

With EZPW stock right around the strike price of $5, we have multiple opportunities depending on how far out you wish to go.

The July $5 puts are selling for about $0.25. That’s an attractive 5% return for just 6 weeks of holding the position. If EZPW is put to you, you get it at an effective price of $4.75 – almost 10% below the current price.

The September $5 puts are selling for about $0.55. That’s a very generous 11% return for just 14 weeks of holding the position, or almost 50% annualized. If EZPW is put to you, you get it at an effective price of $4.45 – almost 16% below the current price.

Finally, the December $5 puts are selling for about $0.80. That’s a juicy 16% return for holding the position over 29 weeks. If EZPW is put to you, you get it at an effective price of $4.20 – which is not only 20% below the current price, at a P/E ratio of just 5.2x on next year’s earnings, but not far from its March low of $3.41.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.