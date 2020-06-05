FSD Pharma Stock Jumps on FDA Nod for COVID 19 Trial

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) announced that the FDA has provided its approval to the company for the design of its COVID-19 trial. The approval now allows the company to submit an Investigational New Drug Application for using its drug candidate FDS-201 for treating COVID-19 patients. The drug candidate aims to control the cytokine storm related to acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The trial is expected to be a randomized, controlled, and double-blind multi-center study. The main aim of the trial is to investigate the efficacy and safety of the drug candidate at 600mg and 1200mg twice a day dosage plus standard of care versus SOC alone. The trial plans to enroll symptomatic patients with clinical presentation compatible with COVID-19. Raza Bokhari, MD, Executive Co-Chairman & CEO of FSD Pharma said:

FDA's permission to design a proof-of-concept study in COVID-19 patients evaluating clinical doses of FSD-201 is a paradigm shift for FSD Pharma and is the result of outstanding work conducted by Dr. Edward Brennan, President FSD BioSciences, and his team."

The treatment period is expected to last 14 days.

The primary endpoint of the trial is to determine whether the drug candidate, used in conjunction with SOC, offers a significant improvement in clinical status, which has been defined as a shorter time to symptom relief. The key secondary objectives of the trial include whether FSD-201 with SOC shows additional benefits in terms of length of time to the improvement of oxygen saturation, normalization of fever, and safety among others. The cytokine clearance will be measured using Enzyme Lined Immunosorbent Assay or ELISA.

FSD Pharma intends to use ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide for the purpose of treating COVID-19 patients. The company stated that it followed several Italian physicians and scientists recommending the use of ultramicronized PEA "as a potent and safe anti-inflammatory agent that reduces the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines." PEA works in a variety of ways including direct activation of PPAR-α and GPR55 or indirectly through the inhibition of FAAH. It may also activate TRPV1 channels via PPAR-α.

The company also stated that since 2004, Spain and Italy have used PEA as a prescription-based medical food supplement. It has also been marketed as a treatment for influenza and the common cold in certain countries. The drug candidate has been the subject matter of six randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials involving nearly 4,000 patients during 1969 and 1979 time period. FSD Pharma stated that these studies demonstrated the potential of PEA for treating respiratory infections.

FSD Pharma acquired worldwide rights, barring Italy and Spain, to ultramicronized PEA from Epitech Group. PEA is a naturally occurring fatty acid amide and it was first discovered in the yolks of chicken eggs. It works by acting as an anti-inflammatory modulator within the cell. FDA aims to develop FSD-201 for its anti-inflammatory properties. Its first-in-human safety and tolerability study is currently undergoing in Australia.

Apart from FSD-201, which is its lead drug candidate, FSD Pharma has a robust development pipeline. The company mainly focuses on producing synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body for treating various ailments of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

Cassava Sciences Provides Positive Update on Alzheimer's Candidate

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) provided an update about its unsuccessful mid-stage trial of Alzheimer's disease involving its lead drug candidate PTI-125. The company stated that it believes that the main reason for the trial's failure was the high variability in biomarker levels over 28 days in the control group. Cassava intends to reanalyze the cerebrospinal fluid from all subjects.

Cassava has presented a multi-pronged strategy for proper analysis of the overall outcome of the Phase 2b study of PTI-125. Apart from reanalyzing cerebrospinal (CSF) samples from all study participants, the company also plans to analyze lymphocyte and plasma samples, looking to find direct evidence of target engagement for PTI-125. The company further plans to evaluate the impact of the drug candidate on cognition, which may be helpful in offering early evidence for stabilization, or even reversal, of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients.

Cassava Sciences stated that it expects the data from these analyses to be out in the second half of 2020. Remi Barbier, President & CEO of Cassava Sciences said:

We think it's worth reflecting on what can be learned from our Phase 2b study by closely examining the clinical data, methods used to generate the data and drug effects on cognition. These on-going analyses may teach us how to move forward with our drug development plans for PTI-125 in Alzheimer's disease."

PTI-125 is a proprietary, small molecule drug that is useful in restoring the normal shape and function of altered filamin A in the brain. Compromised filamin A may disrupt the normal functioning of neurons, leading to Alzheimer's pathology, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation.

Novartis Hit with FDA Delay on Review of Ofatumubab

Novartis AG (NVS) suffered a setback as the FDA announced extending its review timeline for Supplemental Biologics License Application for ofatumumab. The company now expects to receive the regulatory action in September 2020. The drug candidate is undergoing the regulatory process in Europe as well, where it expects the results to be out in the second quarter of 2021.

The preclinical data for the drug demonstrated that the therapy works by binding to a distinct epitope on the CD20 molecule inducing potent B-cell lysis and depletion. Marie-France Tschudin, President of Novartis Pharmaceuticals said:

Novartis will continue to work with the FDA to complete the review as soon as possible. We are well prepared and ready to launch ofatumumab upon approval. We are committed to the MS community and look forward to bringing this important advancement to patients with MS."

Novartis already has Mayzent and Gilenya for managing MS in the market. However, now, it faces stiff competition from the likes of Zeposia from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and other drugs.

Novartis had earlier reported that in late-stage trials of the drug, 47 percent of the patients who were given the therapy showed no evidence of disease within a year, while for the group given Aubagio showed only 24 percent of the patients hitting the milestone. The drug candidate is designed to be administered only once a month through an injection, providing it an edge over other therapies available in the market.

Ofatumumab or OMB157 is a self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. It was originally developed by Genmab and was later licensed to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). Novartis acquired the rights for the drug candidate from GlaxoSmithKline for all indications in December 2015.

