Between its 6.8% yield, 3-4% annual AFFO growth potential, and 0.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, I believe shares of W. P. Carey are positioned to deliver 10.0-11.0% annual total returns over the next decade.

W. P. Carey is also trading at what I estimate to be a 2% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of data, as well as my inputs into the dividend discount model.

What makes the short-term price action all the more confusing is that W. P. Carey managed to collect 95% of April rent and delivered a 3.3% YoY increase in AFFO/share.

While W. P. Carey is facing a challenging operating environment in the months ahead, so are most publicly traded companies.

Shares of W. P. Carey have declined 11.8% since I covered the company in April, while the S&P 500 has advanced 3.6% during that time.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

As an investor with a material portion of my portfolio allocated to higher yielding asset classes, such as REITs and MLPs, I am keen on finding stocks that have a history of paying reliable dividends.

In order to narrow down I Prefer Income's database of REITs from 155 to just 3, I specified for a yield of greater than 6% among triple net lease REITs, which have also raised their dividend for at least 5 consecutive years.

Today, I'll be revisiting W. P. Carey's (WPC) dividend safety and growth potential since I covered the company in April, discussing Q1 2020 operating results and the risks facing an investment in W. P. Carey, and determining the fair value of W. P. Carey's shares relative to the current share price.

W. P. Carey's Dividend Remains Safe In The Near Future

While I urge investors to always determine the viability of a dividend by examining a stock's applicable payout ratios, I especially encourage this when a stock's yield is over triple the S&P 500's, as is the case with W. P. Carey.

As I have with all the REITs that I have covered, I will be using W. P. Carey's Q1 2020 financial results to arrive at the company's AFFO payout ratio and determine the safety of the dividend.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, W. P. Carey generated $1.25 in AFFO/share against $1.04 in dividends/share paid out during that time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 83.2%.

Given that W. P. Carey's payout ratio was 82.8% in my previous article on the company based on W. P. Carey's Q4 2019 earnings press release and the already linked dividend information page above, I believe it is fair to suggest that W. P. Carey's dividend remains as safe as it was when I last covered the company.

Having reiterated that I believe W. P. Carey's dividend remains safe for the foreseeable future, I will once again outline my expectation for W. P. Carey's dividend growth potential.

When I factor in that W. P. Carey's payout ratio is around its target of the low-80% range, I believe that the company's long-term dividend growth will approximate whatever annual AFFO growth the company is able to deliver, which I estimate will be 3-4%.

W. P. Carey's Operating Fundamentals Remain Intact In Spite Of COVID-19

Image Source: W. P. Carey 1Q20 Investor Presentation

W. P. Carey reported respectable results for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Beginning with revenue, W. P. Carey reported 3.6% YoY growth with $309.0 million in revenue for the quarter, against $298.3 million in revenue for Q1 2019.

This was essentially offset by the issuance of an additional 6 million shares, from the 167.4 million shares outstanding at the end of Q1 2019, to 173.5 million shares at the end of Q1 2020.

W. P. Carey's AFFO advanced 7.3% from $201.8 million in Q1 2019 to $216.5 million in Q1 2020.

When factoring in the impact of the aforementioned share issuances, W. P. Carey's AFFO/share increased 3.3% YoY from $1.21/share in Q1 2019 to $1.25/share in Q1 2020, according to CFO Toni Sanzone's opening remarks during W. P. Carey's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Aside from recent acquisitions and investment activity that helped to advance revenue and AFFO, W. P. Carey's financial results benefited from two factors.

The first factor that helped W. P. Carey to report solid financial results was the fact that W. P. Carey's occupancy rate fell by only 10 basis points from 98.9% at the end of FY 2019 to 98.8% at the end of Q1 2020.

The other factor that bolstered W. P. Carey's financial results was that W. P. Carey's contractual same store ABR grew by 1.8% in Q1 2020, according to CFO Toni Sanzone's opening remarks during W. P. Carey's Q1 2020 earnings call, which is as a result of the fact that 99% of W. P. Carey's leases have built in contractual rent increases as a mechanism of achieving internal growth.

On top of the strong financial results in Q1 2020, W. P. Carey announced that it was able to collect 95% of its April rents, with notable exceptions for fitness, theater, and restaurants, that represented only 2% of ABR, according to CEO Jason Fox's opening remarks during W. P. Carey's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Image Source: W. P. Carey 1Q20 Investor Presentation

W. P. Carey's transition away from Investment Management fully into Real Estate continues to progress.

As indicated above, CW 1 and CW 2 merged and internalized their management in April, reducing W. P. Carey's AUM from $7.5 billion at the end of FY 2019 to $2.8 billion at the end of Q1 2020, which is encouraging because focusing solely on one expertise is likely to result in increased efficiency within the Real Estate segment.

Image Source: W. P. Carey 1Q20 Investor Presentation

As illustrated above by slide 21, W. P. Carey faces no significant maturities until 2023, when 14.5% of its total debt or $892 million comes due.

Over the next 5 years, $2.885 billion or 46.9% of W. P. Carey's debt load comes due as of Q1 2020 compared to $3.135 billion or 52.0% of W. P. Carey's debt as of Q4 2019, which is a notable deferment on W. P. Carey's maturities and buys W. P. Carey plenty of time to execute acquisitions to drive growth and raise capital for its upcoming maturities.

Given the operating results that I discussed above and W. P. Carey's manageable debt load, it should come as no surprise that Moody's and S&P rate W. P. Carey's debt as Baa2/stable and BBB/stable, respectively.

It's worth mentioning that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain operating environment, S&P downgraded W. P. Carey's outlook in April from positive to stable.

Even so, W. P. Carey's leverage ratio of 40.0% is well below its less than or equal to 60% covenant, W. P. Carey's secured debt leverage ratio of 9.3% is well below its less than or equal to 40% covenant, and W. P. Carey's fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.2 is well above its 1.5 or greater covenant, which is precisely why the company enjoys investment grade credit ratings and stable outlooks from Moody's and S&P.

When I take into consideration W. P. Carey's respectable results for Q1 2020, W. P. Carey's continued transition away from the Investment Management segment to the Real Estate segment, and W. P. Carey's investment-grade balance sheet, I believe W. P. Carey is capable of being a great long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

While W. P. Carey has earned its reputation as a blue-chip triple net lease REIT, it is important to note that W. P. Carey faces its fair share of risks that both prospective and current shareholders will need to periodically monitor, which is why I'll be reiterating key risks from W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K, and W. P. Carey's most recent 10-Q.

The first risk facing W. P. Carey is also the most immediate risk, which is the operational and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (page 69 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-Q).

According to the most recent data on weekly jobless claims, more than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance benefits over the past 10 weeks, and U.S. consumer spending plunged 13.6% in April.

In light of the surge in unemployment claims and the drop in U.S. consumer spending, it is important to remember that W. P. Carey's success as a company is based on the success of its tenants (page 11 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K).

While it appears that the worst of the economic impact of COVID-19 is behind us, it's worth noting that any repeats of the initial stay-at-home orders could result in a setback for the impending economic recovery.

Should further setbacks occur in fully reopening the global economy, this would continue to weigh on important economic metrics that determine the success of W. P. Carey's tenants, such as unemployment claims, U.S. consumer spending, and consumer confidence, which could adversely impact W. P. Carey's financial results.

Any resulting deterioration in the liquidity and profitability of W. P. Carey and its tenants could significantly raise the risk of a downgrade of W. P. Carey's credit, which would raise the company's cost of capital and possibly interfere with W. P. Carey's future growth potential should the new cost of capital after a downgrade exceed the cap rates that W. P. Carey is able to generate on potential new investments (page 10 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K).

Image Source: W. P. Carey 1Q20 Investor Presentation

Although only 22.6% of W. P. Carey's leases are set to expire through 2024 according to slide 15 of W. P. Carey's 1Q20 Investor Presentation, it's key to make note of the fact that there is no guarantee that W. P. Carey will be able to renew its leases on favorable terms or at all.

The good news for W. P. Carey is that the company has proven to be adept at renewing leases at favorable terms (in excess of 100% of recapture rates on expiring leases).

However, if W. P. Carey is unable to continue renewing leases in the future with current tenants, this could also open the company up to the headwinds of having to repurpose properties to attract new tenants and/or make rent concessions to lease a property to a new tenant (page 6 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K).

It goes without saying that an increase in renovation expenditures and/or a decrease in revenue has the potential to materially impact W. P. Carey's financial results in an unfavorable manner.

Yet another risk to W. P. Carey is that as a company with a significant international presence (36% of total revenue, as of March 31, 2020), W. P. Carey is subject to a variety of economic, political, and geographic risks (pages 7-8 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K).

Should any of W. P. Carey's key markets in Europe experience unfavorable economic developments as a result of pandemics such as COVID-19, or unfavorable geopolitical developments, such as a hard Brexit, W. P. Carey and its European tenants could be adversely impacted by the manifestation of such events.

What's more, any domestic or international geographic risks, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires could result in an interruption to W. P. Carey's operations, which could also unfavorably impact W. P. Carey and its tenants' operations.

On the flip side, it is beneficial to W. P. Carey to conduct extensive operations in international markets because it significantly expands W. P. Carey's addressable market and opens the door for a longer and much more viable growth runway.

Although I have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in W. P. Carey, I haven't discussed all of the risks for the sake of conciseness. For a more complete discussion of the risks facing W. P. Carey, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-22 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K, page 69 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the company.

W. P. Carey Is A Fairly Valued Blue-Chip REIT

Despite the fact that I classify W. P. Carey as a blue-chip REIT, that doesn't mean an investor can simply pay any price for a dividend stock and expect to do well over the long term, because overpaying results in a reduced starting yield and can result in valuation multiple contraction as I discussed last year in an article that discusses my approach to dividend investing.

As a result of the above, I will be using two valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of shares of W. P. Carey.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I'll be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of W. P. Carey is the yield to historical yield.

As illustrated above, W. P. Carey's current yield of 6.75% is 16.0% higher than its historical yield of 5.82%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 6.25% and a fair value of $66.56 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in W. P. Carey's risks going forward and increased size/scale), W. P. Carey is trading at a 7.5% discount to fair value and offers 8.1% upside from the current price of $61.60 a share (as of May 30, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I will utilize to approximate a fair value for shares of W. P. Carey is the price to non-GAAP earnings ratio to historical price to non-GAAP earnings ratio.

Factoring in W. P. Carey's TTM AFFO per share of $5.05, W. P. Carey is priced at 12.20 times TTM AFFO.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value of 12.00 times TTM AFFO and $60.60 a share, shares of W. P. Carey are priced at a 1.7% premium to fair value and pose 1.6% of capital depreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I'll be using to assign a fair value to shares of W. P. Carey is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of W. P. Carey, that amount is currently $4.16.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. Although this often varies by the investor, I require a 10% average annual rate of return on my investments because I believe that adequately rewards me for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require no more than data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required rate of return, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous factors, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same), future AFFO growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I take into consideration that W. P. Carey's payout ratios are likely to remain unchanged over the long term and that I forecast 3-4% long-term annual AFFO growth, I believe that a 3.25% long-term DGR is a reasonable forecast.

When I plug the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $61.63 a share, which implies that shares of W. P. Carey are trading almost precisely at fair value and offer essentially no upside or downside from the current price.

Upon averaging the three fair values, I compute a fair value of $62.93 a share, which indicates that shares of W. P. Carey are priced at a 2.1% discount to fair value and offer 2.2% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: W. P. Carey Is A Resilient REIT Positioned Well In The Years Ahead

Barring a sudden and unexpected dividend cut, W. P. Carey is positioned to extend its dividend increase streak yet again, even if the company maintains its dividend the rest of this year.

Despite the near-term risks posed by COVID-19 and risks arising as a result of W. P. Carey's extensive international presence, W. P. Carey delivered a 3.3% YoY increase in AFFO and collected 95% of its April rent, which are both encouraging signs that W. P. Carey is positioned to come out of this pandemic induced recession even stronger.

Adding to the case for an investment in W. P. Carey is the fact that shares are trading at a slight discount to fair value.

Between its 6.8% yield, 3-4% annual AFFO growth potential, and 0.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, I believe shares of W. P. Carey are positioned to deliver 10.0-11.0% annual total returns over the next decade.

It's the foregoing reasons that form the basis for why I remain bullish on W. P. Carey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, STOR, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.