While dividend growth might be modest for a couple years, and while there might be more downside, I'm buying V.F. Corp. at these prices.

Management has taken the steps to secure enough liquidity to meet all obligations, including paying the dividend.

In October 2019, I sold V.F. Corp. as I felt the valuation was getting out of hand. The stock is now 35% cheaper.

Introduction

Our dividend investing strategy has a few quirks that make it significantly different from what a lot of folks are doing. One such quirk is that, while many dividend investors are buy and hold investors, we are happy to sell stocks when we believe they become overvalued. In fact, we do this as a means to increase our dividend income. (The exact methodology is explained in our article "How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income".)

Between May 2019 and October 2020, I sold all of my V.F. Corp. (VFC) shares between $85 and $90. This is documented in two Seeking Alpha articles I posted, the first of which you can read here, the second by clicking here.

I concluded in the latter article:

As I sell the rest of my VFC shares, I hope to drive home the following point: Dividend investors can do very well for themselves by buying strong dividend stocks when they are undervalued and offer higher than historical yields, and selling them when they become overvalued. Rinse and repeat.

It is now time to rinse and repeat. If you've been following us on Seeking Alpha, you might have noticed that V.F. Corp. made its way into our "All Weather Dividends" portfolio.

V.F. Corporation is currently trading at $56.10 and yields 3.42%. Our MAD Scores give VFC a Dividend Strength score of 48 and a Stock Strength score of 60.

I've approached reinvesting in VFC with extreme caution. The company is coming out of an awful quarter during which the brick and mortar sales got murdered. Our MAD Scores make it seem like the stock is an appalling investment for dividend investors, yet like all factor-based system, sometimes, the numbers computed don't tell the whole story.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article, I will show why I believe that VFC will not only continue to pay its dividend, but why it will thrive post COVID-19. Given the stock's dividend growth potential, I believe VFC to be a great retail dividend pick at current prices.

Dividend Strength

Our concept of dividend strength encapsulates both dividend safety and dividend potential. We seek to invest in stocks which we believe have the ability to pay their dividends for a long time and which have an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The lower the dividend yield, the higher the required dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

V.F. Corporation has an earnings payout ratio of 112%. This makes VFC's payout ratio better than 19% of dividend stocks.

VFC pays 84% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 10% of dividend stocks.

VFC pays 149% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 13% of dividend stocks.

02/04/2016 01/04/2017 31/03/2018 30/03/2019 28/03/2020 Dividends $1.3800 $1.5800 $1.7600 $1.9400 $1.9000 Net Income $2.79 $2.43 $1.65 $3.15 $1.70 Payout Ratio 50% 66% 107% 62% 112% Cash From Operations $3.43 $3.47 $3.65 $4.80 $2.24 Payout Ratio 41% 46% 49% 41% 85% Free Cash Flow $2.59 $2.79 $2.93 $4.03 $1.27 Payout Ratio 54% 57% 60% 49% 149%

Source: mad-dividends.com

The numbers are worrying. While VFC's FCF payout ratio is usually between 50% and 60%, it shot up to 149% amid the global lockdowns. The dividend is now putting pressure on the business, because of the subpar results. However, VFC is equipped to continue paying the dividend despite the turbulence.

First, the company has an interest coverage ratio of 9x, which is better than 76% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying. Despite much lower earnings, the interest burden is still negligible. This means that the company won't be pressured by debt holders to cut the dividend.

Next, the company has $1.3bn in cash. The dividend burden is about $740-$750mn per year. This suggests that the company still has ample cash on hand. Furthermore, management expects to continue to bolster the company's cash position for the next twelve months, as it showed in the latest earnings presentation.

Source: Earnings presentation

Yet, as you can see, free cash flow is not yet expected to cover all dividends for the next twelve months. In fact, it is projected to come up $150mn short. This means that it won't be before FY22 that the company can expect to once again generate enough cash to cover the dividend.

The dividend can be paid. It now comes to a question of priorities. Thankfully, management is fully committed to paying dividends, having increased the payout to shareholders for 48 consecutive years. In the latest earnings call, management once again reasserted that it had no reason to plan or consider a dividend cut. The firm's CEO Scott Roe said:

Our dividend has and will remain an integral part of our TSR algorithm over the long-term. And the recent actions we've taken to shore up liquidity give testament to our ability to continue to support the dividend.

VFC is a pure example of commitment to the dividend. VFC is set up to weather the storm, and while the dividend might seem like somewhat of a burden, it will only ever be cut if everything else has been tried. And we're not there. Not by a long shot.

Dividend Potential

V.F. Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.42%, which is better than 48% of dividend stocks. The dividend yield is particularly high for V.F. Corp., however. During the past decade, the stock has yielded a median 2.2%. In fact, during only 1.1% of trading days, V.F. Corp. closed with a yield higher than its current dividend yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Following the spinoff of Kontoor Brands (KTB) last year, the company decreased the dividend by $0.08 per share per quarter, to reflect the dividend that would be paid by KTB. The company then proceeded to increase the dividend by 11%. Adjusting for the spinoff, the company has grown the dividend at a 14% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Now, in the current environment, these double-digit growth rates will likely not be possible. In fact, I believe looking back to the company's behavior during the 2008-09 financial crisis will give a good indication of what investors can expect.

The first assumption is that, like they were then, the management is committed to its dividend streak. 48 years in, the opportunity cost of not finding a $0.01 increase per quarter is just too high.

So, that's likely what management will do. They will increase the dividend by a token amount to keep the streak alive. They might then have to do it again the following year.

This would amount to two 2% dividend increases. After that, I would expect V.F. Corp. to resume its trajectory. We must remember that this new V.F. Corp. is a very different business to its previous self. Its low growth Lee & Wrangler brands have been spun off, leaving us with the fashionable The North Face, Vans, and Timberland. It also includes a lot of other brands like Dickies, Eastpak, Jansport and so on.

Despite the rocky last quarter, Vans revenue still grew 10% and TNF by 5% compared to the previous year. These brands remain relevant in popular culture, and will continue to do well in upcoming years.

For the next 5 years, I would therefore expect two years of 2% dividend growth, which would then make place for the 10% dividend growth, which VFC can manage in a favorable environment.

This would result in a 7% 5-year CAGR, which would be satisfactory for a 3%+ yielding stock.

Dividend Summary

VFC has a dividend strength score of 48/100. The algorithm penalized the stock big time for the year-over-year decrease in dividends, because it isn't smart enough to understand that the decrease in dividends is due to the spinoff. We use our scores as a screening mechanism anyway, not as a be all end all measure. However, the score also suffered because of the higher payout ratios, and the strain the dividend has to put on the business during these difficult times. Nonetheless, VFC has the liquidity to make it work, and the commitment to see it through. The next two years might be rocky, but you're getting a growth stock at value prices.

Stock Strength

What is VFC likely to do in the next few months? I will assess its potential of beating the market in the next few quarters by analyzing our 3 factors scores: value, momentum, and quality, which are then combined into our stock strength score, as is explained in this guide.

Value

VFC has a P/E of 33.00x

P/S of 2.08x

P/CFO of 24.94x

Dividend yield of 3.42%

Buyback yield of 2.02%

Shareholder yield of 5.4%.

According to these values, VFC is more undervalued than 55% of stocks, which isn't great. In fact, because of the worsening of the fundamentals in the last quarter, VFC still looks expensive. Furthermore, the forward buyback yield is closer to 0% than 2%, further reducing the perceived valuation.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, VFC's PE is higher than the 10-year 75% percentile. While the stock price has come down, it still looks rich relative to earnings. Note that this was the case in 2018 as well when earnings were low for multiple quarters, as investors anticipated a recovery in following quarters.

VFC's valuation remains in the middle of the pack, slightly better than the median US stock, propped up by its generous dividend. While VFC might look attractive relative to its dividend, the rest of the multiples aren't following suit.

Value Score: 55/100

Momentum

V.F. Corporation trades at $56.10 and is down -22.08% these last 3 months, -36.64% these last 6 months and -31.78% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 22% of stocks, which is worrying. The market has voted: it thinks VFC has more downside. This will be confirmed in upcoming weeks. While VFC has been trading sideways for a while, it is now bound between its 20-day SMA and 50-day SMAs, which are quickly getting closer. Either the trend will reverse and VFC will go higher, or it will go lower, breaking through any support.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Given the barely acceptable valuation metrics, VFC might well go lower again, at which point, it would see little resistance before $50.

Momentum score: 22/100

Quality

VFC has a gearing ratio of 2.3, which is better than 37% of stocks. The company's liabilities have changed by 28% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 11.2% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.9 in revenue, which is better than 73% of stocks. This translates into a return on equity of 20%. It depreciates 92.9% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 39% of stocks. VFC has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -4.5%, which is better than 64% of companies. This makes VFC's quality better than 56% of stocks. The increasing leverage hampers VFC's quality somewhat, and this is expected to continue.

Nonetheless, despite these concerns, VFC still generates reasonable amounts of cash flow relative to liabilities, and its business efficiency as measured by return on equity and asset turnover is satisfactory.

Even when weakened so much by the current environment, VFC maintains slightly better than median quality.

This cyclicality is expected from a consumer discretionary stock. But whereas many stocks are really feeling it, VFC can weather the storm.

Quality Score: 56/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 60/100, which is encouraging. The slightly better than median quality and value keep the stock in the top 40% based on stock strength, despite the appalling momentum. V.F. Corp. might have found a bottom, but there might be still some downside left. I don't expect a swift recovery as long as momentum is so far against the stock.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 48 and a stock strength of 60, V.F. Corporation is a good choice for dividend investors who want to own this great consumer discretionary stock at a good valuation. However, a recovery won't be instant, and more pain might be ahead, which would suggest that a whole position shouldn't be initiated and that investors should consider entering the name progressively, as we have done in the All Weather Dividends portfolio.

