Nevertheless, 3M is now strongly undervalued. This is true even if we leave aside the massive share buybacks of recent years.

Introduction

After the COVID-19 crash, 3M (MMM) has already made up most of the losses. From below USD 120 per share, the share price rose again to over USD 150. This development here was parallel to the upward movement of the broader market. Unlike many other stocks, however, 3M is still far from its historic highs. In this respect, the company still attracts investors with a historically high dividend.

But before investors take advantage of this yield, they must consider that 3M had operational problems before COVID-19 and the virus was not necessarily helpful here. If you want to invest in 3M, you should only do so as a long-term investor who can tolerate longer sideways movements and use them to buy more shares. This also applies to dividend growth. Overall, however, 3M is still undervalued.

The high yield only looks attractive at first glance

If we look at the dividend yield of the last ten years, it looks like 3M is extremely undervalued. The current yield is in the upper range of the last 10 years. Only at the peak of the COIVD-19 crash was 3M available for investors with an even higher yield.

(Source: 3M Historical Dividend Yields)

But what does a high dividend yield alone tell us? As an investor, you should also consider the qualitative aspects of a dividend. And this is where the value for investors crumbles. Over the past 10 years, the payout ratio in relation to both profit and cash flow has risen from around 35 percent to over 60 percent. The potential for further increases should therefore diminish. This can also be seen in the growth rate of recent years. The 10-year growth rate is over 10 percent, while 3M recently increased its dividend last year by only 6 percent and in February by only 2 percent. Investors who invest in 3M now should therefore not hope for large increases in the coming years. At least for this, the historically high dividend provides a small compensation.

Addressing the fair value

Before we turn our attention to the fair value of 3M, there is one more thing you should consider when evaluating 3M's P/E ratio. This is because the P/E ratio is automatically lower as a result of share buybacks since fewer shares mean higher earnings per share despite the same earnings. If you divide this artificially increased profit per share by the share price (= P/E ratio), the result is automatically a low P/E ratio. And 3M has made massive use of share buybacks in the past. As you can see here, the effects of the share buyback have certainly influenced the EPS:

(Source: Share repurchases had some impact on EPS)

Don't get me wrong, as a long-term investor I think share buybacks are great. After all, they ensure that the profits and dividends are distributed among fewer shares and fewer co-owners, leaving more for me. When evaluating a company, however, you have to take such effects into account. For such cases, I always like to look at the FCF, and here 3M has visibly performed. The operative business brought a lot of cash into the company.

Data by YCharts

So if we take the development of (adjusted) earnings, cash flow, and dividend development in historical comparison, then we see that 3M is heavily undervalued on the basis of these fundamentals.

(Source: Fair Value Calculation 3M)

Downside Risks

3M has been suffering from the weakening economy for some time. It was also busy investing in further growth and streamlining the business from five business groups to four.

(Source: Slideshow, May 2019)

So far, however, the company has not managed to achieve sustainable organic growth. In Q1 2020, growth was mainly due to acquisitions.

(Source: 3M 1Q 2020 results)

COVID-19 will not make 3M's efforts any easier. For example, 3M has already announced that total revenue in April fell by 11 percent year-on-year. Organic sales in local currencies even decreased by 12 percent. So it may take quarters, if not years before investors will see real organic growth here. Until then, the share price development will probably continue to be decoupled from the market and remain in a sideways trend. If even greater distortions occur, even greater price losses are possible.

Conclusion

3M's share price is still 40 percent away from its historic highs. I assume that this will also remain so for a longer time. At the moment there is no upside potential for the course price. Although 3M is fundamentally undervalued, the market recognizes that 3M had operational problems even before COVID-19. Furthermore, investors need to be aware that the current P/E ratio is artificially inflated by the massive share buybacks. This naturally also influences the historically high dividend yield. However, an undervaluation is also evident with regard to the FCF.

That said, long-term and patient investors have the opportunity to secure historically high dividends now. I do not expect any major increases in the coming years, but in economically uncertain times, the relatively safe (payout ratio around 65 percent) yield of 4 percent may generate welcome cash flow.

