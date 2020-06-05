The 'deal' is nothing more than a test in a few locations for less than a week.

On June 1st, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) rallied over 8% on news it had struck a 'partnership deal' with Yum China Holdings. This article takes a deeper look at the deal and its likely impact on BYND.

While the headline sounds quite compelling, the details of the announcement reveal this is more of an extremely limited market research test for a short duration of time in just a few stores in order to get customer feedback. There will be no material addition to BYND's Q2 sales results from sales to Yum China Holdings.

Specifically, the test consists of the following duration at the respective QSR banners:

KFC: 3 days at 5 locations

Pizza Hut: 3 days at 6 locations

Taco Bell: 7 days at 3 locations

It's highly unusual to have so much fanfare over such a limited scope in terms of duration and store count.

(Image Source)

Limited Time and Limited Locations = Nothingburger for BYND

Per the press release, KFC will offer the burger as a three-day limited offer at five locations across the cities of Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China said "This latest introduction across KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands is expected to capture valuable consumer feedback across different regions in China.

Pizza Hut will test a combo set that includes both a Beyond Burger and an Australian sirloin steak burger at six stores in Shanghai from June 8 to 11. Pre-sale coupons are required for participating in the test and are available only for Pizza Hut's members starting June 1.

Taco Bell will offer a taco made with the plant-based Beyond Burger patty at three stores in Shanghai from June 3-10. The emphasis is mine.

This is Not a 'Real' Test

Anyone who has worked as an executive in the food service industry knows that a 3-5 day test in a single-digit number of locations does not constitute a real test. No billion-dollar chain is going to roll out a new menu item to hundreds or thousands of locations based on the results of such a limited test. It appears, therefore, that the great fanfare surrounding the announcement of this 'partnership deal' may have been designed to promote the stock price rather than lead to any meaningful business in the future.

There is no guarantee these tests will lead to anything

In April 2020, KFC tested plant-based chicken nuggets at select stores in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, while in December 2019, Taco Bell tested a plant-based pork taco at select stores in Shanghai. Neither of these tests led to any material recurring follow-on business for Beyond Meat. It appears as if Yum China is using Beyond Meat as an unpaid outsourced R&D arm, a role BYND management is only too happy to accept due to the opportunity to crank out more promotional press releases to boost the stock.

Beyond Meat Products Pulled from Tim Hortons' Canadian Restaurants

It's useful to remember that even real tests, which constitute thousands of locations, do not guarantee repeat sales. Take the example of Tim Hortons. This chain rolled out Beyond Meat burgers and breakfast sausages at 4,000 locations across Canada starting in June 2019 before abruptly pulling the plug in January 2020 stating, "Ultimately, the product was not embraced by our guests as we thought it would be," as a representative of Tim Hortons told FOX Business at the time.

The fact that a significant test of 4,000 locations for 6 months could end in a goose egg underscores the triviality of a test of 3 to 6 locations for less than a week.

The Important China News is that Beyond Sources Ingredients from China

As Newsweek recently reported, Beyond Meat relies on Chinese Ingredients, something that is little known among much of the largely health conscious/virtue signaling customer base. According to Newsweek, "China's food-processing factories provide most of what goes into Beyond Meat's burger patties."

(Image Source)

Beyond Meat recently signed a significant deal with Shuangta Foods, located in China's Shandong province, a short flight from Wuhan Province. Per Newsweek, Shuangta will provide 85 percent of the pea protein for its products.

Most customers are not aware that the ingredients they are putting in their bodies were sourced from China. Beyond Meat should be more transparent with its customers in this regard.

The fact that Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown sees fit to comment in a press release about a 3-day test in a few stores of selling finished product in China yet remains silent on a major supply deal to buy its raw materials from a Chinese company could underscore a deceptive promotional nature and lack of transparency that some believe are exhibited by this company.

Summary

With BYND's decline in sales from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, it's incumbent on management to find new sales channels for its products to justify the current valuation of over 20 times TTM sales, a valuation which arguably makes BYND the most overvalued food company in history.

Historically, catchy headlines like this Yum China 'partnership deal' tend to boost the stock in the short term until the market looks more closely and realizes the announcement will have no material effect on future sales or earnings. In summary, this deal is all sizzle and no steak.

The real beef customers are bound to have with Beyond Meat is the fact that the company is now sourcing ingredients from China and not being transparent about it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.