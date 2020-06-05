3 Stocks That Benefit From Pent-Up Demand

This article was written by Euphoric Investment authors Austin Weiermiller, Youbeen Baek, and Zach Thomas.

Overview

Recent ease in some capacity by all 50 states of shelter in place orders along with positive sentiment around vaccine candidates have given the markets some steam with the S&P up 5.26% MTD. This combined effort seen in biotech companies to achieve a vaccine has proven to drive a great deal of positive sentiment into the American public and, in turn, people are more apt to return to normal.

We have identified three names that will be huge beneficiaries of lockdowns being lifted and a vaccine being in play. Each company highlights a specific sector that can surpass previous growth levels due to this consumer pent-up demand. Making travel plans online, putting on makeup again, as well as gambling from your phone are all pre-existing trends that will see massive upticks as more and more places begin to open. Now is the time to hop on these companies before the market prices this growth in.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA):

Ulta consistently offers a variety of exclusive products/services to their growing loyal consumer base.

The company managed to grow its revenue by 10.1%, defeating all competitors.

Ulta has a couple of projects that will increase consumer demand and overall company value (supply chain, new innovations, etc.).

The closure of J. C. Penney is a tailwind for Ulta's beauty/makeup market capture.

Forecasted Stock Price

According to our research, we believe that ULTA will soar to the stock price of $359.56. Currently, the company trades at 7.57 EPS, but we predict that ULTA is bound to bounce back to their normalized basic EPS of $9.79 (price before COVID-19 hit the US in February 2020) and continue to grow. We believe that a reversion trade will allow the EPS to climb back to their pre-pandemic EPS value and further succeed with the aid of new projects and opportunities (we expect a total increase of 46% to arrive at a predicted $11.06 normalized EPS as explained in the upcoming sections) in the next 12 months. Currently, trading at 22x forward earnings, we expect that this time next year that they will be trading at their normal average P/E of $32.51. We conclude that the price of the share will boost to $359.56 at 32x earnings by 2022.

Company Basics

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a convenient makeup stop that has over 500 brands including drugstore and high-end products that sell across e-commerce and brick-and-mortar platforms. Their in-person stores include skin care services, waxing stations, and salons. Ulta is known to be a company with skilled employees, such as licensed stylists, makeup artists, and estheticians, to cater to beauty needs. Due to their wide range of popular products (including some exclusive brands such as Kylie Cosmetics, Morphe, and Colourpop), the company has a large loyal customer count. Currently, there are 34 million regulars enrolled in their "Ultamate" rewards program and research has proven that the program members, which represent more than 95% of their net sales, spend and shop more frequently than regular customers. This is a 6.9% increase from their member count in 2018. With Ulta Beauty, Inc. offering a variety of services to a loyal customer base, the company is bound to keep growing.

Source: Euphoric Investment, data comprised of various annual reports

Source: Euphoric Investment, data comprised of various annual reports

Looking back on its successful 2019 fiscal year, Ulta Beauty, Inc. managed to grow in what was seen as a year where the "Cosmetics category in the overall U.S market experienced declines." Ulta managed to survive by increasing gross profit by 11.3%, net income by 7.2%, revenue by 10.1%, and earnings per share by 11% ($1.21) from their comparative 2018 fiscal year earnings. During this time, their competitors - Sally Hansen Beauty, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) - faced decreases in earnings, margins, and overall revenue. ULTA's main competitor Sephora grew but at a lower rate of 5% in revenue. Their steady growth and ability to dominate in the high-competition beauty community proves that their stock is worthy of high value.

Potential

Currently, the company has adapted to the COVID-19 situation by opening 350 stores across the nation to use as curb pick-up stations. This buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) system has allowed the company to adapt to this down season. Due to the nature of the current situation and tight consumer spending, the company faced a 32.7% loss in 2020 Q1 net sales (compared to 2019 Q1) for being closed during a half of Q1. Although the company has suffered losses, their value remains high as their new innovations will aid recovery and implement growth for the remaining quarters of 2020 and beyond.

Through strategizing, Ulta has announced a couple of projects that will boost overall value. The beauty company had previously announced a plan titled "Efficiencies for Growth" in which they declared that they are continuously planning to save spending on four distinct sections (category performance improvement, indirect procurement, end-to-end operations, and real estate). Additionally, the company launched "Sparked at Ulta Beauty" to create recommendations for makeup enthusiasts. In relation to their supply chain, Ulta is planning to open another fast fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Florida (Summer 2021) which is designed to accommodate the constant increase in e-commerce orders. Online orders are aiding overall sales as Ulta experienced over a 100% growth in online sales and is expected to increase over time as society becomes more reliant on online shopping.

J. C. Penney's bankruptcy and the Sephora stores inside of the department label will benefit Ulta Beauty. Oppenheimer stated that "every 10% of market share capture for Ulta could equate to a rough $0.22 EPS lift to longer-term earnings power". Michael Lasser, a UBS analyst, stated that "80 percent of Sephora stores within a J. C. Penney location faces competition from Ulta Beauty within a ten-minute drive and 89% have an Ulta store within 15 minutes". With these quotes in consideration, our group estimated that ULTA is bound to bounce back to their normalized basic EPS of $9.79 (price before coronavirus hit the US around Feb 2020) and will eventually result in an estimated EPS price of $11.06 by 2022. We expect this because of J. C. Penney closing, boost of ecommerce, new innovations, and the general reopening of states.

From a long-run perspective, the potential of growth that Ulta has post-COVID-19 is worth the investment now. Innovations like the examples mentioned above show how Ulta manages to stay relevant and has the power to bounce back and grow. With all being said, Ulta Beauty, Inc. is bound to recover from its Q1 2020 losses and lead the beauty retail industry. The company's success will follow soon after a vaccination is made available and people begin to purchase beauty products as stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN):

The stock is ~8% off its 52-Wk. high.

Penn has invested $163 million into Barstool Sports (~36% equity stake) with an option to take 50% equity stake in 2023.

This company, compared to other casinos, is poised for a quicker recovery due to a diversified regional footprint.

Revenue from Esports gambling is estimated to double YoY in 2020 ($7 Billion in 2019 with an estimate of $14 Billion in 2020).

Forecasted Stock Price

After a thorough valuation of the company, we have calculated a forecasted stock price for Penn National Gaming to be $110.00 in four years, showing a 235% upside from its current stock price. We were able to calculate a future value from their TTM revenues of $5.13 billion, compounded by the company's CAGR of 15%, a conservative number that does not necessarily reflect the acquisition of Barstool Sports. Over a period of four years, this allows us to arrive at a revenue estimate of $8.98 billion. In order to calculate net profit margins, we used the Q1 2020 industry net margin average of 8.72% (based on all of Penn's closest competitors in the casino and gaming sector).

From that, we established a future value net income of $783.137 million. This number was then multiplied by an earnings multiple estimate of 24X (a 2019 weighted average of the entire casino and gaming industry) resulting in a market cap of $18.79 billion (or $160.92/share). Adjusting for possible obstacles such as another outbreak, recessionary periods, competition, etc., we modified the price target accordingly to $110.00. This price target is reflected on the strategic acquisition of Barstool Sports, the increase in demand for online gambling as well as the uptick in regional casino performance.

Current Debt Situation

There is no hiding from the fact that Penn National Gaming's balance sheet isn't the strongest in the business. Penn's current debt is $11.8 billion, and this number is largely composed of capital leases which is $8.74 billion. This means that Penn does not effectively own their aforementioned properties unlike other casino companies, and this is the driver behind the accumulating debt. The reason we believe that Penn is well equipped to handle this issue is due to the management team's ability to raise cash and liquidity. On May 14th, Penn "closed on an underwritten public offering of $300 million of common share and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026." This gives the company more flexibility as Penn now has $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31st, 2020. With no capital leases of the newly acquired Barstool Sports and the development of the online gambling app in Q3 2020, this M&A will offset long term debt and help this company prosper in the near as well as the long term.

Potential

COVID-19 has expedited several trends within our everyday lives as we all shift back to normal, and gambling online is at the forefront of this category. Penn National Gaming is equipped to benefit in the years to come in the iGaming, iCasino, esports and online sports gambling industries in the United States. With 20 states now passing legislation to allow sports betting, this company looks to capitalize on the "new, younger demographic than traditional casino gaming." Penn National Gaming separates itself from the competition because it will now have a share in both the online casino and online sports/esports gambling markets. The omnichannel presence of Barstool Sports combined with Penn's core regional casino business allows for this company to gain substantial market share in each category.

First, Penn National Gaming has a leg up against other casinos in terms of reopening due to a diversification of locations. Penn does not rely on Las Vegas or Atlantic City for revenues as the states with a 10% share or more of Penn's revenue consist of Pennsylvania, Missouri, Louisiana, and Ohio. Penn refers to their respective locations as having a "low reliance on destination markets", and this company will not have to worry about its customers traveling far distances amid the reopenings.

Furthermore, data from the Great Recession was used to compare regional casinos (casinos not located in Las Vegas or Atlantic City) against the performance of casinos on the Las Vegas strip during this time frame.

Source: Penn Omni-Channel Growth Strategy Update on 5/14/20

This graph shows the dominance in regional casinos during the tenure of the previous recession, outgrowing Las Vegas revenues over the six-year period by 26%. This data proves how much stronger regional casinos are in comparison to Las Vegas in a recessionary period that we are currently experiencing. We forecast similar growth patterns during this COVID-19 driven recession.

Second, Penn's 36% equity acquisition of Barstool Sports (with the option to increase to 50% in 2023) provides an omnichannel approach to not only enter but dominate this market space. Barstool has a great deal of ethos established amongst the sports-betting realm, and its 66 million subscribers across platforms such as Tik-Tok, YouTube, Instagram, and podcasts allow for Penn to monetize these newfound customers. In terms of these Barstool users, or "Stoolies", data shows that 62% of users bet on sports with 41% saying that their average bet is greater than $51. Combined with Penn's already established iCasino and iGaming platform called mychoice, these 20 million users will now intertwine with this Barstool mobile sports betting app, set to release during Q3 2020.

Source: Penn + Barstool Sports Investor Presentation

This image above illustrates that Penn National Gaming could achieve a 13% market share if only 5% of both mobile app audiences (Barstool app and mychoice app) are converted to customers.

Penn National Gaming deliberately illustrates how a company can diversify by a strategic M&A along with complementing its outstanding business. This company will benefit from the online gambling environment that COVID-19 has created for years to come.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG):

The US Oil Fund (USO) is trading at -74.96% YTD.

The average total daily traveler through a TSA checkpoint was 302,297/day through 5/21/2020 - 5/31/2020. The average number of travelers per day from 4/1/2020 - 5/20/2020 was 142,551/day.

BKNG has a net income of 3.40B, a growth in revenue of 0.56%, and a current ratio of 2.24 (TTM).

We currently believe this stock is trading at 23% below fair market value. We are taking into consideration their current growth rate of 12.3%, a current P/E of 20.98X, however, a historical P/E average of 25X was used.

Forecasted Stock Price

After a valuation of the company (BKNG) and its competitors, we came up with a forecasted stock price of $2,305 per share, which shows a 41.6% growth from its current trading price. We were able to calculate a future value from their TTM revenues of $14.52 billion, compounded by the company's CAGR of 12.3%. Over a period of four years, this allows us to arrive at a value of $23.09 billion. In order to calculate net profit margins, we used the TTM industry net margin average of 16.57%, taking the average of BKNG, TRIP, and TCOM which was equal to $3.83 billion net income.

From their forecasted net income, we then multiplied our earnings estimate by a P/E multiple of 24.61 (the average ttm P/E ratio of BKNG, TRIP, and TCOM) resulting in a forecasted market cap of 94.26 billion. And finally, we translated the forecasted market cap to a price per share of $2,305, which would be a 40% increase from their current market cap (or a 4-year annualized return of 10.4%).

Potential

The world as we knew it was flipped on its head because of COVID-19. In a matter of weeks, everyone was staying put in their homes, only leaving to go get food and other essentials. This decimated the travel industry. The number of daily flyers and people using gas hit record lows. According to the department of homeland security, the average number of daily flyers from 4/1/2020 - 5/20/2020 was just 142,551 people. This means that for nearly 2 months, only 6.5% of the number of people that are normally flying continued to do so. These kinds of numbers can shatter businesses. However, in the past 5 days, we have seen a great increase in the number of daily flyers. From 5/21/2020 - 5/31/2020, we have seen the number of flyers increase to an average of 302,297 people. This is a significant increase in the number of travelers and there's no reason to expect this number to go back down.

Source: Euphoric Investment; Data from Department of Homeland Security

This graph above was made using numbers pulled from the Department of Homeland Security. It shows a day by day comparison of people that went through TSA checkpoints to board planes from the year 2019 to 2020. It also shows the increase in throughput as mentioned before, here in the last one to two weeks.

Source: Koyfin

This Koyfin graph shows how BKNG outperforms the airline industry on a long-term basis (5-yr), along with how travel industries perform better when the oil prices are lower.

Many of you might be questioning, Why not go with an airline if airline travel is picking back up? We have a few reasons why we think going with an online travel agency (OTA), is a better play than the airlines. The first thing we looked at was this 5-year performance graph showing BKNG, 3 major airlines (LUV, DAL, and AAL), and the US Oil Fund. The reason we included the USO was that one of the biggest costs for the airline industry is fuel, so when the USO is underperforming and gas prices are low, this, in turn, helps the airlines have better net margins. You see a correlation in this graph, as the oil prices fall, the airline stocks increase. However, what we noticed was that on top of all of this, BKNG, an OTA, was outperforming all of these airlines.

Source: Koyfin

This YTD koyfin graph shows how BKNG is still trading down YTD and has room to grow.

If we look at this second graph which is a YTD performance graph with all of the same stocks and indexes as before, you will see that BKNG is still trading down 17.63% YTD. We believe that going with an OTA such as BKNG is the strongest alpha play as they have proven to outperform their benchmark in the long run. Seeing them trading down YTD, makes us believe that there is strong room for growth in the coming months as travel picks up.

Since we believe going with an OTA is a stronger alpha move, we like BKNG in the OTA industry. They are the big dog in this industry with a market cap of 71.5B, whereas the second biggest player in this industry only has a market cap of 15.2B (TCOM). It is undeniable what COVID-19 has done to the world, especially the travel industry. It has just about decimated it over the past 3 months. With this being said BKNG has still been able to generate positive revenue growth of 0.56% (TTM), even with this past terrible quarter in the books. On top of that, they have also been able to generate a net income of 3.40B (TTM), which is also very impressive given the conditions of the past 3 months. Another thing that catches our eye with BKNG is its current ratio. They have a current ratio of 2.24 (TTM). This is a healthy current ratio for a company as it gives them a little more room for mistakes which is incredibly crucial in a time like this where income is going to be very restricted resulting in low cash flow. These numbers are what make BKNG very appealing to us.

Wrap-Up

We have seen the government take extreme measures in terms of pumping stimulus into Americans' pockets. With the CARES Act, HEROES Act along with the PPP programs that have been implemented, there is an abundance of data that illustrates its positive impacts on consumer spending. Past tax reliefs such as the 2001 Act highlight that these programs are effective in terms of positive market performance. For example, on September 24th, 2001, tax rebates totaling $38 billion had been sent out to every eligible American in response to the Dotcom burst. We saw that over the following 4 years, the stimulus bill supported the rise of the S&P 500 (raised it 28.67%). Due to past patterns, our group has concluded that the recent stimulus aids are bound to re-bounce the market.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan illustrated on his CNBC interview stating that the U.S. economy is starting to "come out of the hole." Moynihan then describes how the government stimulus is taking effect by highlighting the Bank of America customers with $5,000 or less in account value 12 weeks ago. Since the government took action, there has been a 30-40% increase in money in these accounts. The consumer confidence outlook is healthy and Americans are equipped to spend again. With an accumulation of demand in sectors such as gambling, beauty, and travel, we believe that these three companies will ride the coattails of this bull market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.