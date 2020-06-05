Although the collapse of CBL's impact and significance is minimal compared to GGP's, this is nonetheless an important moment in REIT history.

General Growth Properties, whose retail assets are now scattered in the portfolios of various Brookfield and Blackstone portfolios, had more of a "technical" bankruptcy during the Great Recession.

Despite their reputations as "riskier" asset classes, no BDC has defaulted on a bond payment. Similarly, only one publicly traded equity REIT has declared bankruptcy.

This article was coproduced by Williams Equity Research.

A Headline We Saw Coming

As we discussed at length in the recent article titled "CBL & Associates Properties: Anytime Mall REIT Apocalypse", the writing was on the wall for this controversial name. There was little controversy in our opinion; CBL Property & Associates (CBL) was slowly but surely headed for bankruptcy.

This was based on the analysis of financial statements and covenants, not conjecture. The demise of CBL is more significant than it might seem. For context, let's discuss another important event that many readers may not be familiar with.

Source

The Predecessor Was, You Guessed It, Another Over-Leveraged Mall REIT

General Growth Properties (once GGP) was formed in 1970 after changing its name from General Management. Headquartered in Chicago, GGP was second only to Simon Property Group in terms of square footage. By the time it collapsed during the Great Recession, the portfolio included 125 properties encompassing 121 million square feet across 40 states.

GGP went on a massive buying spree in the 2000s resulting in $25 billion in debt. As leverage entered the teens, a figure that is unheard of in today's market, the CEO was removed but remained the Chairman of the Board. There is a long list of corporate governance failures within GGP's story.

In 2009 and in the midst of the greatest modern liquidity crunch, GGP missed a $900 loan payment backed by two Las Vegas properties. By the time that occurred, GGP's stock was down 98%. Bill Ackman of Pershing Square, a name many of us are familiar with, owned a 25% stake in GGP prior to its demise. The resulting bankruptcy was and still is the largest in real estate history.

By February 2010, the "smart money" arrived in the form of a $2.625 billion equity investment by Brookfield (BAM). These assets would later become the bedrock of Brookfield Property REIT (BRP) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). Despite the bad news and much in part due do Brookfield's investment in the troubled firm, GGP's creditors were paid in full with even equity investors receiving a favorable recovery rate. This is as rare as GGP's bankruptcy itself.

GGP stayed around in one form or another until it was acquired by Brookfield Property Partners in August of 2018. Before the final transaction, GGP's leverage remained elevated and issues cropped up as a result. Brookfield diversified out of the properties by selling large stakes to TIAA and the CBRE Group.

Covenants Are Officially Violated

As noted in our recent article, our financial analysis indicated that it was "highly likely" that not only one, but multiple covenants had been breached.

“All the firm's ratios have deteriorated and three are now within rounding errors of violating covenants. Based on the firm's own projections for May, it's likely that both of the total assets based covenants will be breached if they have not already.”

The company had a very short timeline to negotiate with lenders for relief. Based on our objective analysis, however, this seemed very unlikely albeit not impossible. CBL warned Friday, June 5th (today) that "its ability to continue as a going concern is in doubt."

CBL did not pay an $11.8 million interest payment due June 1st. As of today, it has also violated at least one covenant on its senior secured credit facility. Lenders now have the right to accelerate debt payments, something that will immediately push CBL into insolvency.

To our knowledge, no other real estate company has filed bankruptcy during the pandemic despite many retailers falling victim to this challenging environment. With 47 JC Penny stores in its portfolio and the collection of less than 30% of rent in both April and May, the math left no uncertainty about CBL's financial condition.

There were no more levers to pull. Fortunately, we've been warning readers of this increasing risk for many quarters. Here’s an excerpt from our December 2019 article “CBL & Associates: It’s No Time To Be A Hero”, well before the coronavirus impacted markets, on the elevated risk.

As cash flows weaken, creditors see the writing on the wall and interest costs rise. Management becomes reactive rather than proactive. And distributions – even for preferred shareholders – are no longer a priority. With little hope of preferred distributions reoccurring prior to the end of 2021… effectively zero chance of common distributions in the next two years… and continued deterioration of same-stores sales and portfolio level cash flow. We maintain a Strong Sell on CBL, Washington Prime, and Macerich (MAC).

A Textbook Example To Remember...

Tough times remain for the sector. Recent news has indicated that "The Mall of America," the largest shopping mall in the nation, is two months late on its mortgage payments. CBL won't have near the impact on the real estate market as GGP's bankruptcy; it was much easier to predict and the portfolio involved is much smaller and lower quality.

That said, it does serve as a humbling reminder that even sectors with extremely consistent track records of surviving difficult periods (one equity REIT bankruptcy during the Great Recession and potentially only one during this crisis) require performing serious due diligence. We cannot afford to take anything for granted as investors.

For these and other reasons, we are only considering the highest quality REITs in the sector with investment grade balance sheets and the ability to withstand many quarters of unusually difficult market conditions. When the data changes, our assessment changes. But in this case, the data has pointed in one direction since late 2018.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking

Become Part of Wide Moat Research iREIT on Alpha is one of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, BPYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.