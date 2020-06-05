Summary

Despite their reputations as "riskier" asset classes, no BDC has defaulted on a bond payment. Similarly, only one publicly traded equity REIT has declared bankruptcy.

General Growth Properties, whose retail assets are now scattered in the portfolios of various Brookfield and Blackstone portfolios, had more of a "technical" bankruptcy during the Great Recession.

Although the collapse of CBL's impact and significance is minimal compared to GGP's, this is nonetheless an important moment in REIT history.