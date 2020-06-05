Being the “only game in town” with a great supply of freshly-made vehicles makes the Hyundai Palisade seem like the shrimp boat “storm survival” scene from Forrest Gump.

The Hyundai Palisade’s superior sales result may be confirmed by the Mazda CX-9, which is made in Japan and saw a 21% U.S. sales jump in May also.

In contrast, not only the Kia Telluride but almost all other 3-row SUVs are made in North America or Europe, which had production shut down.

Analyzing the possible factors, it’s clear what caused it: The Hyundai Palisade is made in Korea, which was able to supply the market.

The large 3-row SUV Hyundai Palisade had its best month ever in May 2020. It also opened up a 3:1 sales gap against its sister vehicle Kia Telluride.

For the month of May 2020, the Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Palisade had its best month since it launched in the U.S. in late June 2019. It sold a whopping 7,866 units in the U.S. - simply the highest monthly number since inception.

Even though many automakers experienced a bit of a rebound in May 2020 from the generational lows of April 2019, that is not the same as the industry being back to where it was before April 2019, or even March 2019. The industry rebound is partial, not complete.

Yet, the Hyundai Palisade bucked this trend in a most dramatic way, getting back not just to where it had been in February 2020 or December 2019 - but easily trouncing every single sales number since inception, a year ago. This Superman-like performance from the Hyundai Palisade warrants an explanation.

But first, an important piece of background on the Hyundai Palisade itself.

Hyundai Palisade: A full-size upscale 3-row SUV

Hyundai had been selling a 3-row version of the Santa Fe for several years. It was not a product remotely comparable with the Palisade for primarily two reasons:

It was not full-size. The 3-row Santa Fe was simply not large enough, meaning that it was not a serious competitor to the Chevrolet Traverse or Honda Pilot, two of the class-leading entries in terms of interior space - for both people and their luggage. It was not upscale. While the Santa Fe of 2018 was no longer bargain-basement in its last iteration, it was also not a premium product. It was still competing closer to the bottom half of the mass market.

In the “old days,” the 3-row SUVs were body-on-frame and dominated by vehicles such as Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and Ford Expedition, with other entries including Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada. Those vehicles excelled in towing heavy trailers, over 6,000 lbs.

However, the expansion of the 3-row SUV segment meant that most consumers who were new to the segment had less need for the heaviest towing. Rather, these new consumers preferred ride/steering that felt more like a car, and they also wanted better fuel consumption.

This meant that almost all the new entries in the 3-row SUV segment over the last 10-20 years have been unibody vehicles, instead of body-on-frame. Here is the list of the 3-row SUV entries for which we have reported numbers, or at least estimates, as in the case of the Tesla (TSLA) Model X. Land Rover does no longer report U.S. sales numbers for the Discovery, so it has been omitted from this table:

US sales 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change 1 Ford Explorer 56310 61922 -9% 2 Toyota Highlander 47890 52621 -9% 3 Chevrolet Traverse 30095 34223 -12% 4 Honda Pilot 23898 32957 -27% 5 Chevrolet Tahoe 20403 20853 -2% 6 Ford Expedition 19790 21773 -9% 7 Nissan Pathfinder 18092 17354 4% 8 Kia Sorento 18055 23619 -24% 9 Dodge Durango 17805 17019 5% 10 GMC Acadia 17686 31200 -43% 11 Hyundai Palisade 17089 0 N/A 12 Kia Telluride 16826 5395 212% 13 Subaru Ascent 15624 19073 -18% 14 Volkswagen Atlas 14278 15979 -11% 15 GMC Yukon 14066 14947 -6% 16 Chevrolet Suburban 9495 11029 -14% 17 Infiniti QX60 9061 12830 -29% 18 Acura MDX 8941 10783 -17% 19 Buick Enclave 8752 12580 -30% 20 Nissan Armada 8027 9801 -18% 21 Mazda CX-9 7219 6418 12% 22 Audi Q7 6232 7117 -12% 23 Volvo XC90 6087 6659 -9% 24 Lincoln Aviator 5666 0 N/A 25 Cadillac Escalade 5620 6819 -18% 26 Infiniti QX80 5598 5789 -3% 27 Cadillac XT6 5074 0 N/A 28 BMW X7 4582 2186 110% 29 Lincoln Navigator 3826 4469 -14% 30 Mercedes GLS 6381 6017 6% 31 Tesla Model X 2700 3850 -30% 32 Toyota Sequoia 1408 2410 -42% TOTAL 452576 477692 -5% New entrants for 2019 48035 21259 Net of new entrants 404541 456433 -11%

Data source: Each company’s quarterly reporting, plus estimates (for Model X)

As you can see in the table above, this is a motley crew of different price points. I have also provided the additional data exclusive of five of the most recent segment entrants - Cadillac XT6, BMW X7, Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Lincoln Aviator. The segment was down 5% overall, but without the five newest entrants, it would have been down 11%. Of course, some of those who purchased the new entrants would likely have gone with the incumbents instead, had those new entrants not been available.

How the Hyundai Palisade stacks up against the other new entrants

In this table, I have lined up the Hyundai Palisade against the other most recent entrants in the unibody 3-row SUV market, for which we have had monthly sales data for a majority of the period. BMW stopped reporting monthly U.S. sales data at the beginning of 2020, and I have simply divided BMW’s Q1 result by 3, to arrive at a monthly set of numbers:

2019 US Kia Telluride Hyundai Palisade Subaru Ascent BMW X7 Jan 0 0 4981 0 Feb 315 0 6160 0 Mar 5080 0 7932 2186 Apr 5570 0 6512 2291 May 6273 0 7509 2123 Jun 5989 383 7014 2214 July 4559 4464 7296 1465 Aug 6374 5115 7319 1741 Sep 5049 3495 5319 1734 Oct 6075 4357 6091 2047 Nov 6824 5268 7545 2614 Dec 6496 5654 8280 3159 TOTAL 58604 28736 81958 21574 2020 US Kia Telluride Hyundai Palisade Subaru Ascent BMW X7 Jan 4919 5432 5606 1527 Feb 6754 6967 5982 1527 Mar 5153 3957 4036 1527 Apr 3087 3331 3954 May 2599 7866 5740

Data source: Each company’s monthly and quarterly reporting

As you can see in the table above, the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade quickly reached approximately the same level of sales after mid-2019. The two variants of “the same” underlying vehicle tracked each other within approximately 1,000 or so units per month - until May 2020.

Supplemental information: Subaru Ascent in 2018

The 2019 number may make you wonder when the Subaru Ascent started U.S. sales and how quickly it reached this kind of sales level. It launched a year before the Kia and Hyundai models, so here are the 2018 numbers for the Subaru Ascent in the U.S., which launched in June 2018:

2018 US Subaru Ascent May 0 Jun 1897 Jul 4589 Aug 4235 Sep 5859 Oct 6008 Nov 5890 Dec 7733

Data source: Subaru U.S. Media Center

Then came May 2020: USA vs. Korea

Look at the May 2020 results: After having been approximately neck-and-neck since meaningful inception (July 2019), the Hyundai Palisade suddenly sold approximately 3x as many units in the U.S. as its sister vehicle, the Kia Telluride. How do we explain this?

The answer is most certainly very simple: The Hyundai Palisade is made in Korea, compared to the Kia Telluride which is made approximately 75 miles South-West of Atlanta, Georgia.

I have driven both cars. They are both class-leading and very similar. There is nothing in the cars themselves that somehow warrant any meaningful discrepancy in sales. And that is what we had seen in the U.S. sales numbers since inception - similar sales numbers every month, plus or minus 1,000 or so units.

Rather, the only remaining variables are:

Pricing. I have not seen anything meaningful in terms of pricing actions that would differentiate the Telluride from the Palisade, in May 2020. Supply shortages. These two vehicles are so attractive, have been in short supply, and even sometimes sold above MSRP, that it seems obvious that a unique supply shortage for the Telluride seems to be the only obvious explanation to this divergence in May 2020 month U.S. sales numbers.

Basically, the Hyundai dealers had solid supply from Korea for the Palisade in May 2020, whereas there were no Telluride units being built by Kia in Georgia, USA. That would explain it all. And that will likely change, in the next few short months, as Kia’s U.S. production resumes and shipments reach the U.S. dealerships. But for now, that factor is stark in its impact on relative sales numbers, near-term.

Come to think of it, the Hyundai Palisade is relatively unique in one aspect

Look at the first table in this article again - the big one, with all 3-row SUVs that report U.S. sales results or for which we have good estimates. How many of those 32 nameplates in the table are not made in Europe or North America, which were shut down for much of the two previous months, manufacturing-wise? In other words, as a practical matter, which ones are made in Asia?

I see only four: Hyundai Palisade, Mazda CX-9, Infiniti QX80 and Nissan Armada. Only those four. One made in Korea, three in Japan. The rest are made in North America or Europe.

Nissan, which owns Infiniti, doesn’t report monthly U.S. sales numbers anymore - but Mazda still does: Mazda Reports May Sales Results | Inside Mazda. In May 2020, Mazda CX-9 sales were up 21%. It supports the Hyundai Palisade superior supply thesis.

Hyundai Palisade and Forrest Gump’s shrimp boat

With all but three competitors “out of production,” the right analogy for the Hyundai Palisade’s (and Mazda CX-9) May 2020 U.S. sales result, is the scene in the movie “Forrest Gump” in which they are the only shrimp boat that happens to be out to sea and becomes the only survivor of the storm, which destroyed the competition’s ability to produce. Hence, “Bubba Shrimp” was born. In May 2020, the Hyundai Palisade became the Bubba Shrimp of the U.S. 3-row SUV market.

And that’s a relatively good thing - for Hyundai.

