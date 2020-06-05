Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ilia Iliev as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

After OceanFirst Financial Corp's new preferred stock, OCFCP, was the first exchange-traded fixed-income security issued after the COVID-19 crisis, a few more companies followed its example, releasing their new preferred stock offerings. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is one of these companies, issuing its new fixed-reset rate preferred stock as in this article we want to shed light on the Wintrust's new IPO. Whether it will be of interest to us and our financial objectives or not, it definitely is worth it taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Wintrust Financial Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 10M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $250M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Wintrust Financial Corporation 6.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NASDAQ: WTFCP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.875% before 07/15/2025 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 6.507%. For reference, the current five-year treasury rate is at the rate of 0.31% translating into a hypothetical post-call date nominal yield at 6.817%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 07/15/2025. Currently, WTFCP trades at a price of $26.00 and has a 6.61% Current Yield and YTC of 6.18%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve: Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients. Through specialty finance segment, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other specialty finance businesses. The Company offers a range of wealth management services through its subsidiaries, including trust and investment services, asset management and securities brokerage services. The Company offers MaxSafe deposit accounts, which provide customers with expanded Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance coverage by spreading a customer's deposit across its banks.

Source: Reuters.com | Wintrust Financial Corporation

Below, you can see the market opinion of the common stock, WTFC.

Source: Tradingview.com

The yearly dividend paid by WTFC is constantly increasing for the last 11 years from $0.18 in 2009 to $1.00 in 2019, which is a 455% increase. Also, with the Q1 and Q2 dividends of $0.28, the expected annualized payout of the common stock for 2020 is $1.12. With a market price of $37.22, the current yield of WTFC is at 3.01%. As an absolute value, this means $64.48M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all preferred stocks (including the newly issued Series E Preferred Stock) of the company is around $25.35M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.91B, Wintrust Financial Corporation is one of the relatively largest 'Regional Banks' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Wintrust Financial Corporation's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, WTFC had a total debt of $2.34B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company, the Series D that totals $125M.

The Ratios We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of WTFC, but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,910/(2,340 + 375) = 0.70 , indicating the company is slightly high leveraged as the company market capitalization reaches to cover only 70% of the debt and the preferreds.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,910/(2,340 + 375) = , indicating the company is slightly high leveraged as the company market capitalization reaches to cover only 70% of the debt and the preferreds. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 321.16/(55.52 + 25.35) = 3.97, which is solid, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders so to be calm about the payments. This is also supported by the following table, where we can also see a steady performance of the company with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Income Statement

The Wintrust Financial Corp Family

WTFC has one more outstanding preferred stock: Wintrust Financial Corp 6.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: WTFCM): Source: Author's spreadsheet

WTFCM also pays a qualified fixed dividend, at a rate of 6.50% before 07/15/2025. Unlike, WTFCP, the Series D preferred stock then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.06%, while the Series E is related to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate, that is the main difference between the two. WTFCM also does not carry a Standard&Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 07/15/2025 (the same call date as the new IPO). Currently, with the price of $24.53, it has a Current Yield of 6.62% and YTC of 7.14%. With a Yield-to-Worst of 6.18%, equal to its Yield-to-Call, the new IPO has a 0.44% lower return than its "older" brother. However, the current rate of the three-month LIBOR of 0.33713%, converts the eventual future nominal yield (if WTFCM is not redeemed on its call date) at a rate of around 4.40%, way lower than the current one. Thus WTFCM's real current yield, which is also its YTW, will also be significantly lower than 6.62%. Even considering the LIBOR will be replaced with SOFR by the end of 2021, and take the SOFR for a benchmark, its current rate of 0.06% makes things even worse for the "older" preferred stock. In conclusion, I give a strong advantage to WTFCP.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the WTFC's Series D preferred stock, and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). What we see is a relatively close correlation between the two (WTFCM is a part of the benchmark's holdings though) before the start of this year, almost identical behavior during the COVID-19 panic selling, and a significant underperformance in the subsequent recovery.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are six corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of WTFCE, the 2024 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA | WTFC4134448

WTFC4134448, as it is the FINRA ticker, is not rated, it is maturing on 06/13/20204 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.876%. This should be compared to the 6.18% Yield-to-Call of WTFCP, but when making that comparison, remember that WTFCP's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This result is a yield spread of around 2.30% between the two securities, which can be explained by the higher rank in the capital structure and the shorter maturity of the Bond.

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all non-callable fixed-to-floating and fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by a midwest bank. Except for WTFCP, there are a total of 4 fixed-to-floaters (LIBOR related) and 9 preferred stocks with a fixed dividend rate. Understanding the disadvantages of such a comparison, I will give a visual idea of where the new IPO sits in terms of returns. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Almost all issues are trading above their par value. Except for FITBO, ASB-D, and WTFCM, the group Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Yield-to-Call while the three preferred stocks that sit below their PAR, their YTW is equal to their Current Yield. Therefore, the next bubble chart will present the stocks by their Current yield.

By % of Par and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Again, we must note that the fixed-to-floating preferred stocks after their call date will start paying a floating dividend which will be significantly lower than the current one whether we will look at the LIBOR or the SOFR, which immediately turns into a lower current yield.

Despite the differences between the dividend type in this group, WTFCP currently is giving the highest Current Yield and the second-highest Yield-to-Worst (right after WTFCM) of all. But as we have already specified, the floating element of WTFCM makes it less attractive than the newly issued preferred stock.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-to-floating or fixed-reset rate dividends and have a par value of $25. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

As will be seen in the following graph, the stocks are equally distributed between those that trade above their par value and such that trade below PAR, 16 of each. This also makes a difference in regards to their Yield-to-Worst. Those issues that are trading below $25 have their YTW equal to their Current yield (available below). The preferred stocks that have their last price above $25 also have their YTW equal to their Yield-to-Call.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. We are adding the Current Yields, in case the preferred stock doesn't get called, but after their call date, all f2f preferred stocks will be paying a floating dividend that is significantly lower than their current nominal yield.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

Subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve, at our option, we may redeem shares of the Preferred Stock in whole, but not in part, at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of a regulatory capital treatment event, such as a change or proposed change in law or regulation on or after the date hereof with respect to whether the Preferred Stock would qualify as an additional Tier 1 capital instrument. Although the terms of the Preferred Stock have been established to satisfy the criteria for additional Tier 1 capital instruments consistent with Basel III as set forth in the final rules issued by the U.S. federal banking regulators, it is possible that the Preferred Stock may not satisfy the criteria set forth as a result of official administrative or judicial decisions, actions or pronouncements interpreting those rules and announced after the issuance of the Preferred Stock, or as a result of future changes in law or regulations. Therefore, a regulatory capital treatment event could occur whereby we would have the right, subject to prior Federal Reserve approval, to redeem the Preferred Stock in accordance with its terms.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Wintrust Financial Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $241.4 million, or approximately $277.7 million if the underwriters exercise their overallotment option in full, in each case after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, investments at the holding company level, providing capital to support our growth, acquisitions or other business combinations, including FDIC-assisted acquisitions and reducing or refinancing existing debt. Accordingly, we will retain broad discretion over the use of these net proceeds.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Wintrust Financial Corporation

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $250M, WTFCP is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ: PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Despite, it is slightly high leveraged, the company's metrics are good, having excellent coverage of its debt and preferred stock payments. In terms of yields, WTFCP is already trading at a price of $26.00 (while there are quite a number of securities that trade well below their par value) and has a Yield-to-Worst of 6.18%. When compared to the other preferred stock of the company, WTFCP has 0.44% lower Yield-to-Worst, but its reset rate versus the LIBOR-related of WTFCM makes the new IPO quite better than its "older" brother. As regards the sector, the new Series E preferred stock has the highest Current yield and the second-highest Yield-to-Worst from the peer group, after WTFCE, but as we have noted, WTFCE is actually a worse choice than the new issue. As a negative, it can be pointed out that the Wintrust's preferred stocks are the only from the sector without a rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers at "Trade With Beta" on May 18, 2020, at a time when the security was still trading on the gray market.