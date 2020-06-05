Any weakness in SGOL in June should prove transient, in our view.

But ETF investors continue to buy gold at a healthy clip, seeking to protect their portfolios against adverse implications of the Fed’s epic policy support to the economy.

Gold’s spec positioning remains heavy, hence the room for additional profit-taking in the weeks ahead.

But long-term US real rates continue to rise, which could eventually lead to a wave of profit-taking in gold.

SGOL is presently supported by an accelerating weakness in the dollar.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL).

SGOL attempts to conquer $17 per share once again, supported by increasing dollar weakness on easier financial conditions thanks to the Fed’s epic support to the economy.

However, US real rates continue to rebound, with the 30-year US TIPS yield approaching 0%. A further increase in long-term US real rates could trigger some speculative selling in the gold futures markets.

In light of the negative seasonality of gold prices, we would not be surprised should SGOL experience some profit-taking this month.

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL) is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community cut by the equivalent of 43 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to May 26, according to the CFTC.

Gold’s spec positioning remains heavy, with a net spec length at 46% of open interest.

Given the rise in long-term US real rates on stronger economic growth expectations, speculators could cut further their net long exposure to the yellow metal.

Implications for SGOL: A reduction in net long positions in COMEX gold would push the COMEX gold price lower, all else equal. This would be negative for SGOL.

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought 16 tonnes of gold in the week to May 29, marking the 11th consecutive week of inflows, according to our estimates.

ETF investors bought 146 tonnes of gold in May, representing a 5th consecutive month of buying.

ETF holdings have jumped by nearly 600 tonnes since the start of the year, marking a 25% increase.

Even though the COVID-19 shock is deflationary in the short term, investors fear a return to uncontrolled inflation in the long run given the unprecedented policy support provided by the Fed to save the economy.

Implications for SGOL: Investment demand for gold should continue to grow because more and more investors seek to protect their portfolios against the long-term negative consequences of the Fed’s substantially easy policy stance. This is positive for the COMEX gold spot price and thus SGOL.

Closing thoughts

While SGOL is presently supported by accelerating weakness in the dollar, we maintain that a wave of profit-taking could emerge this month, considering the steady rise in long-term US real rates.

While ETF investors continue to buy gold at a healthy clip, we think that the sell-off could stem from the speculative community, which continues to reduce its heavy net long exposure to COMEX gold.

After such a run-up in SGOL, we think that SGOL could come under transient weakness in June, which would be consistent with the negative seasonal price patterns of gold prices.

We would view any weakness in SGOL as an opportunity to reinforce our core long-term positions.

