Equinix also gains from the deal Bell Business Markets as the first Equinix Platinum Partner in Canada.

We resume EQIX past purchases, and note the company's great track record when it comes to "Equinizing" its targets - i.e. transform Telecom data-centers into neutral, interconnection-rich facilities.

Since inception, Equinix has grown both organically and inorganically. Its latest Canadian acquisition joins a long and successful list of asset integrations worldwide.

Equinix's (EQIX) relatively long history is a great mix of both organic and inorganic growth.

The company has a proven track record when it comes to integrating new assets into its network-neutral business model, and maximizing their value.

First, let's have a quick and mostly visual look at the company's past acquisitions, before addressing its latest Canadian move, and analyzing the implications of this new development.

Equinix inorganic growth

After the 2000 bubble burst, when it seriously risked bankruptcy, EQIX inflection point was represented by its 2002 merger with i-STT, the Internet infrastructure service subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Telemedia, and Pihana Pacific.

The deal was a financial transaction that reduced the company's debt and increased Equinix's footprint, located in key USA hubs, to several Asia Pacific markets.

A few years later, the company had gained the financial strength necessary to start an acquisition spree, that allowed Equinix to become the worldwide leader in network-neutral colocation and interconnection services.

We separated Equinix acquisitions into two main categories: Key acquisitions, that gave EQIX a new entry or full leadership in some areas, and smaller, minor acquisitions that allowed the company to penetrate or strengthen in selected markets.

Equinix acquisitions have ranged, in price, from $67 million (Itconic) to roughly $3.6 billion (Telecity Group and Verizon).

Here is a quick overview of the same acquisitions, on a world map:

The end result of this mix of organic and inorganic growth is a clear leadership worldwide, as recently resumed by Cloudscene:

Gaining market leadership in Canada, and a new Platinum Partner as a bonus

On May 11th, Equinix announced a public offering of $1,250 million of its common stock, in what every investor would consider a difficult environment for raising money.

The company stated that it was "currently in advanced discussions with a seller to acquire selected data center sites and their operations".

Cowen analyst immediately nailed Equinix's target, as reported by Lightreading:

Data center giant Equinix is preparing to purchase 17 data centers from BCE, according to a new analyst report. BCE is Canada's largest telecom company and offers services through the Bell brand. Citing unnamed industry contacts, the Wall Street analysts at Cowen wrote in a note to subscribers Monday that they believe Equinix is raising money to pursue the purchase.

The deal closely resembles another acquisition made in the USA by Equinix, as noted by Rich Miller at DataCenterFrontier:

The deal is similar to a 2016 acquisition in which Equinix bought 24 data centers from Verizon for $3.6 billion. In both transactions, Equinix has expanded by purchasing a portfolio from a telecom provider that is more interested in selling cloud and interconnection services than being a data center landlord.

We see the deal as the latest proof that Equinix's network-neutral business model is far superior to the average Telecom's approach to running data centers, and that by acquiring Telecom assets, Equinix can leverage its expertise and create a more valuable eco-system for all participants.

For Bell (BCE), this probably represents a low return on the original Q9 acquisition costs, but a great opportunity to handle their assets to a better operator, partner with Equinix and concentrate on its core business.

At the recent Morgan Stanley Cloud Secular Winners Virtual Conference, Katrina Rymill, Equinix's VP of IR, resumed some of the key aspects of EQIX acquisition [edited for clarity]:

Simon William Flannery, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD Katrina, you very nicely announced a deal for us this morning to have something else to talk about. You bought some data centers up in Canada from BCE. Perhaps you could just highlight what interested you about that market and those assets and the kind of the parameters of the deal? Katrina Rymill, Equinix, Inc. (REIT) - VP of IR [T]his morning, we announced the acquisition of 13 data centers from Bell. This is very exciting for us because we've had good presence in Canada, but it's just in the Toronto market. [W]ith this acquisition, we're essentially going from 1 to 8 metros. We've been very successful in the Canadian market, but it's primarily been multinational selling into Canada. 500 of those [acquired customers] are net new, primarily enterprise. From a financial structuring perspective, it's attractive. It will be AFFO accretive day 1. And we purchased it at roughly a 15x EBITDA multiple. Simon William Flannery, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD Great. And I think you've had a lot of success with other acquisitions of taking these customers. Katrina Rymill, Equinix, Inc. (REIT) - VP of IR Yes, 61% of our customers are deployed across all 3 regions, 87% are multi-metro. And you even hear it with some of the stats that Bill's talking about in terms of like ECX Fabric adoption, right? That's much better with multi-metro customers. We see better traits around lower churn, better pricing. So there's a whole bunch of factors that want to lead us to having customers with larger footprints. Simon William Flannery, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD Yes. And so you presumably will go in and remodel those data centers so they start to have that IBX look over time. Is that right? Katrina Rymill, Equinix, Inc. (REIT) - VP of IR That's correct. If we look at the current assets, it's roughly at 60% utilization. So we do have some existing capacity to sell on day 1. There's a variety of different sites. Ottawa is very strong with the governments. Montreal is a good market for the hyperscale. So it's very different use cases there.

Equinix new Canadian locations - from Equinix's P/R

Conclusion

With this acquisition, Equinix strengthens its leadership in the retail North American market and gets to the number 1 spot for data center and interconnection services in Canada, too.

It also gets Bell as an Equinix Platinum Partner for Canada, which is like an added bonus to the deal. Channel partners represented roughly 30% of bookings for EQIX in the last quarter.

Being able to close such a large deal in a difficult financial environment is a testament to the strength of Equinix's business model and to its management's capacity to think long term.

The company's track record for similar acquisitions made in the past makes us optimistic about EQIX capacity to maximize the potential of the acquired assets.

While evaluating today's metrics for the acquisition is important, it is usually the trajectory where Equinix can lead these assets that represents the added value that EQIX can bring to the table when growing inorganically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.