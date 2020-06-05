You Want REITs, But Not These

Like industrial REITs? We do. However, we don't like ignoring amortization expense. When the amortization expense is substantial, the problem is even bigger.

Want a REIT that owns shopping centers? You might. Don't pick one that suspended the preferred dividend in December 2018 and still hasn't brought it back.

Did you think you should pay more than book value for a mortgage REIT because the assets might appreciation? Why? Other mortgage REITs trade at substantial discounts.

We've got one neutral rating and four bearish ratings here. Each REIT is seeing the share price bounce hard as COVID fears weaken, but the downside risk is massive.

We're highlighting a few REITs that we most certainly are not buying today.

We're going to run through a few of the REITs we don't recommend. Knowing what to avoid, or sell, can be just as important as knowing what to buy. Consequently, we don't want to leave out warnings about the REITs where we expect the risk-adjusted returns to be substantially lower. Let's get started.

Shopping Centers

Recent reopening efforts have driven a rally for REITs investing in retail real estate. We only have a few positions within the sector, but they are doing quite well. Are there any REITs you really don't want for this sector? You bet.

The list starts with Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR). What makes WHLR special? Preferred dividends! Why are preferred dividends so important to WHLR? Because they haven't paid them in a LONG time. Those cumulative dividends that would need to be paid before the common shareholders get anything just keep increasing.

WHLR suspended its preferred dividend back in December 2018.

We predicted the preferred dividend would have to be suspended because cash flows simply weren't going to be good enough. That was before the whole COVID-19 situation, which has been quite a bummer for retail. The company collected about 72% of base rent and tenant reimbursements due in April 2020. That's not bad, but the company would need to overcome some absurdly large hurdles.

Let's run through some of the latest developments using their Q1 2020 Supplemental. As of the end of Q1 2020, the accumulated undeclared dividends for the preferred stock reached $20.5 million. That's more than the market capitalization of the common stock. Just for perspective. As a reminder, if the preferred shares don't get paid, common shareholders get zip. Zero. Zilch. I'm not going to predict that preferred shareholders get paid, I'm just saying they would have an awfully big claim before there was anything for common shareholders.

To be fair to the current management: The current team isn't responsible for what happened years ago. Had they been in place back then, things might have turned out very differently. The company has a new CEO as of April 13, 2020. To his credit, the CEO is not receiving a salary. That's unusual and should be seen as a positive sign! It just can't offset all the other issues. That saves the company $400,000 per year. It would take 81 years for the savings from the CEO's lack of salary to offset the $20.5 million that preferred shareholders demand before common shareholders can get paid.

Mortgage REITs

There are still several attractive mortgage REITs. However, we also need a place to highlight some that look surprisingly expensive. The top 2 on the list are Invesco Mortgage (IVR) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT). What sets these two mortgage REITs apart? Both trade ABOVE recent estimates of book value per share. Investors may figure that book value is depressed by wide credit spreads and that it will rise. That's an interesting theory when several peers are trading at discounts between 15% and 60% to book value.

If you wanted to speculate on credit spreads coming in and driving book values higher, wouldn't you want to buy the equity at a huge discount? Of course, you would. That's why you're not buying IVR or MITT. You don't want to overpay.

We're also going with a neutral rating for Orchid Island Capital (ORC). Shares still trade at a moderate discount to estimated book value (price as of 6/4/2020 and book value estimated as of 5/29/2020). However, the discount is smaller for ORC than it is for some peers. Consequently, we've got them at a neutral rating.

Industrial REITs

There are lots of great industrial REITs. There are also some that are less great. Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) falls into that category.

Another author did a great job of describing the issue in PLYM:

Source: Seeking Alpha

We came to the same conclusion separately, but love the way he fit it all into a headline. Investors who use FFO or AFFO for evaluating the REIT are ignoring an absolutely massive expense. The company issued convertible preferred shares at some very rough terms. The buyer in that deal (buying securities from PLYM) got a solid deal for their investors. Unfortunately, that deal isn't available to regular investors. They just get PLYM. Say it with me, "yuck".

How do FFO and AFFO fall short in evaluating PLYM? It's actually pretty simple. The preferred shares have two major expenses, cash dividends and amortization. Both are treated as expenses under GAAP. However, when calculating FFO and AFFO (typical measures for equity REITs), we add back "Depreciation and Amortization". That's a problem because depreciation should be added back, but amortization is a real expense. It isn't a cash flow in that one period, but it is a very real economic expense.

Conclusion

We've got one REIT for a neutral outlook (that's ORC) and four REITs which look pretty unattractive.

We're not interested in buying a REIT which can't afford its preferred dividend, mortgage REITs trading well above book value, or an industrial REIT where FFO per share is inflated because the "amortization" cost is added back. None of these matches the kind of REITs we like to invest in.

Bearish Ratings: Bearish on WHLR, IVR, MITT, and PLYM

Neutral Ratings: Neutral on ORC

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVR.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own precisely 7 shares of IVR-C, from a trading position back in 2018. I sold the vast majority of the position for a nice gain, but had 7 shares leftover. Technically, that means I'm "long IVR-C". I didn't feel the need to dump those shares during the downturn.