The deferral of the expected Q2 start-up schedule of the coal mine will put pressure on the short-term performance, although diversification into non-oil sands market and strengthening the truck fleet.

NOA Has Many Short-Term Challenges

At the current energy market dynamics in the past-pandemic world, lower capex in the oil sands industry will keep the pressure on the Canadian energy services industry. So, in the short term, I do not expect North American Construction Group (NOA) to show any improvement in performance. Rather, higher-than-expected maintenance time in a coal mine project can set its Q2 revenues and margin at a much lower level compared to Q1.

NOA, which has long-term contracts with some of the largest oil sands producers, should see the top-line and margin stabilizing by the end of 2020. The company's strategy to diversify into the non-oil business, including operating ultra-class trucks, will offer stability to the cash flows. The company's balance sheet is not robust. Its leverage ratio was excessively high in Q1, which can be concerning in today's scenario when the credit market is getting tighter. To survive the downturn, the company needs to follow its stated debt reduction plans and increase cash flows. I think returns from the stock will remain muted in the short term but can increase once the drivers are in place in the energy industry.

The Current Challenges

Let us first discuss the impact of the changes due to the ongoing pandemic in NOA's operations. Although the oil sands business is barely profitable at the current low oil prices and weak demand, investors may note that it accounted for 75% of the company's EBIT in 2019 and, so, is still a crucial piece in NOA's portfolio. Since the company's oil sands customers have cut down the workforce to maintain social distancing protocol, the company has lost operations in at least one mine site since March. So, its top-line is likely to reduce in Q2. The company expects the process to resume in late-May.

On top of that, the prolonged depression in the crude oil price due to insufficient demand in the energy market worldwide and excess supply has also caused production shut-in and storage capacity issues. Another mining site expanded maintenance turnaround from early May until late June, which, again, will undermine the company's revenue potential. The mining site where NOA's operation has stalled ran a production train, and therefore, its services will suffer a second blow from the loss.

Strategic Advantages

Thankfully, NOA's contracts with the customers have provisions for such exigencies, and the customer can move the committed volumes between operations. So, over the medium term, I think the overall effect on production will be minimal, although most of the adverse effects will reflect in the Q2 results, and the following quarters will improve accordingly.

The company's truck operation fleet will be relatively resilient. In Nuna Logistics, its activities will be steady as seasonal work typically starts at this time of the year. Investors may note that NOA strengthened its fleet through the purchase of 31 used ultra-class truck fleet from an oil sands producer in late 2019. Along with the truck fleet, it received a long-term client usage commitment. In the past year, the value of its ultra-class assets has more than tripled, which explains the robust returns on investment. Read more about the company in my previous article here.

NOA is also diversifying into areas that can offer steady cash flows. During Q4 2019, two additions to NOA's revenue base were the maintenance facilities services & home machine rebuilds and inclusion of a second management contract for a coal mine in Texas. You can read more about this in my previous article here. However, due to the changed circumstances, the standard startup schedule, meant to be in place in Q2, will be deferred in the Texas lignite mine.

Resilience In Industry Growth

Source

The energy demand plunge following the pandemic has torpedoed the Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude oil price in 2020 so far. WCS is the benchmark price of oil from Canada's oil sands. The transformation in the energy industry is evident from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers' (or CAPP) recent report. Although it expects oil sands production to increase by 47% by 2035 compared to 2018, the latest growth estimate is 12% lower from its previous forecast. According to various reports, Canadian steam-driven production may see significant production cuts due to the steeply low oil prices.

According to another report, the Canadian oil sands industry shifts from its growth phase to its mature phase. Between 2000 and 2018, its production increased phenomenally (by 376%) and far outpaced the traditional crude oil production in the country. However, the annual production growth rate is expected to fall steeply to 1.68% from 2018 through 2040. Likewise, the capex and opex, too, have fallen sharply from 2014 to 2019, which has subverted growth for oil sands service companies like NOA. While the report expects some rebound in capex in 2020 and 2021, the new normal is expected to scale lower than earlier.

Q2 2020 Guidance

In Q2 2020, the company expects EBITDA to decline by ~35% compared to Q1 2020. It also expects the sustaining capital to reduce by 50%, following a restructuring of the cost and capital structure. Despite the current pressure, the company's management expects the oil sands industry to be profitable and free cash flow positive in Q2.

Analyzing The Recent Performance

From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, the company's total revenues decreased by 26% due primarily to the temporary closure of the mining site, as discussed above. Also adversely affecting the Q1 result was the change in the method of reporting for Nuna. Excluding Nuna, the company witnessed a 10% year-over-year organic growth due to higher equipment availability and utilization. It purchased growth capital equipment during Q1, which contributed to its results immediately. Nearly all of the company's Q1 revenues were generated through the Operations support services. The company also provides operations support services to the oil sands producers mining bitumen in the oil sands.

The Gross Margin Movement

In Q4 2019, the company's gross margin inflated to 17.4%, which was a 420 basis point improvement compared to a quarter ago. A stable weather condition helped keep the top-line relatively stable, while a fully integrated fleet lowered overall equipment idle time. However, the effect of COVID-19 led demand erosion started affecting the margin adversely in March as volumes reduced, and demobilization costs increased.

Backlog

NOA's backlog declined by 33% compared to a year ago, while it also deteriorated versus Q4 2019. A lower backlog indicates a fall in revenue visibility. However, during Q1 2020, it generated 14% of its revenues from the current backlog, which was the highest in at least the past eight quarters.

Investors may also note that although equipment utilization has fallen and will remain low for the rest of the year, the utilization level for the larger equipment has been relatively steady. Since the larger equipment is typically higher revenue-generating, we can expect some resilience in the utilization lever, and therefore, in the top-line in the coming quarters in 2020.

NOA's Dividend And Share Repurchase

NOA also pays a quarterly cash dividend of CAD 0.04 per share, which means a trailing-12-month annual dividend yield of 1.85%. In August 2019, the company doubled its dividend payout. Through share repurchase and dividend payment, NOA has returned ~CAD 12.8 million to the shareholders in Q1 2020.

Capex And FCF

In Q1 2020, NOA generated CAD 49 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was a marginal improvement compared to the previous year. The CFO increase reflects higher revenues during the period, although it was offset by lower cash from working capital. Its free cash flow (or FCF) increased by 19% in Q1 2020.

NOA's liquidity was CAD 108 million available, due primarily to the fund available from its revolving credit facility. Its senior debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.0x as of March 31, 2020, while its debt-to-equity was 2.0x as of that date. During Q1, its debt increased due primarily to lease financing for growth capital related to a hydraulic shovel commissioned in January. While its indebtedness is well below the target, its leverage was quite high, given the current energy market depression.

However, in April, the company redeemed 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, which will increase shareholders' equity by ~$40 million. This, plus its earlier plans to reduce debt by around CAD 150 million by 2021, will reduce its leverage in the medium term. I think the company does not face any significant financial risk, but unless free cash flow increases, investors can remain wary of its short-term risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NOA is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.0x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 4.3x. So, it is currently trading at a marginal discount to its past average. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analysts' Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five analysts rated NOA a "buy" in May (includes "very bullish"), while one recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating.

What's the take on NOA?

The Canadian Oil Sands industry, which was on a high-growth path until 2018, has significantly decelerated over the past couple of years. At the current price, the entire energy industry in Canada looks vulnerable. Although lower capex in the oil sands industry will put further pressure on the services industry, the oil sands industry will continue to grow at a lower rate despite the current depression in the crude oil price. Plus, demand for the ultra-class trucks will continue to rise as increased efficiency will be required from the service providers. Plus, NOA's long-term contracts with some of the largest energy producers in Canada will offer stability to the cash flows.

NOA's strategy to diversify into non-oil sand projects has hit a wall as one of its coal mining projects stalled. Higher-than-expected maintenance time in another coal project can set its Q2 revenues and margin at much lower compared to Q1.

While the company's leverage ratio went uncomfortably high in Q1, it has recently redeemed its convertible debentures, which would bring it down. I do not expect higher returns from the stock in the short-term, although the company has the ability to survive the current energy price onslaught.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.