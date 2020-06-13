SA Interview: Investing In Compounders With Thomas Lott

The focus on quality over quantity in the idea gen process, why buying international stocks isn’t really necessary and why value may (finally) outperform growth are topics discussed.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Feature interview

Thomas Lott is a former hedge fund portfolio manager that currently trades for his personal account. We discussed parallels between the dotcom era and today, why Zoom is one of the riskiest stocks and what he looks for in compounders.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Thomas Lott: Sure. There are two steps to the process. First, we spent months building a spreadsheet of only the highest quality stocks in the universe. About 150 names today, with a second tier of another 250 or so. We have focused exclusively on high free cash Compounders as we call them. These are names with a proven track record of growing earnings per share at faster than market rates. We chose only companies with lower risk balance sheets, high returns on equity, and good management teams that operate low capital intensity businesses. Levered cyclicals like autos, refiners and airlines have never made the cut. I consider our list the best stocks in the world. These are our hunting grounds.

Step two. We data mine this list pretty much every day. When a particular stock looks cheap relative to historic trading patterns, we get interested and really dig in. I have worked in research or portfolio management for over 20 years, and once I have a name, we build models, analyze comps, talk to management teams, etc. All the typical diligence items that professionals do. If the risk reward is compelling, then we will buy it and publish on it.

We feel it is a fairly potent combo of both quantitative investing coupled with traditional active manager analysis.

As for areas of the market, we are US focused. That is about our only limitation. Growth, value we are agnostic. We just care about quality at a solid entry point. In my view buying international stocks isn’t really necessary when US companies generate 40% of their sales abroad. That means I have plenty of overseas exposure already. I’d say that avoiding emerging markets has been a winning strategy too – historically higher risk, lower reward as I see it.

SA: What type of reader should follow your work?

Thomas Lott: Anyone who prefers to invest in quality, and trade less by buying only the best stocks. We are not interested in speculating, and don’t care to spend time on names with weak business models, narrow moats, or too much debt. We shy away from management teams also that extract excessive fees, or are acquisitive. Popular stocks often are poor business models.

I lived through the 2000 dotcom bust. Back then it was a “new economy.” Now investors are popularly buying “disrupters.” These names often trade at ridiculous valuations. We expect a de-rating on these at some point. We are happy outperforming the market, with our lower risk, higher quality names. It is far more efficient from both a time and tax basis to buy quality and hold.

SA: What qualitative or quantitative signs should investors look for to tell if value will finally outperform growth?

Thomas Lott: The proof is in the pudding, I guess. Quantitatively, the shift is already underway it seems. Since we published our piece May 10th, the S&P Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV), has jumped 15.9%. The S&P is only up 6.5%.

Qualitatively, value stocks tend to outperform coming out of recessions. So indications of an improving global GDP picture, unemployment levels dropping, viral containment and economic reopening. These are positives for value.

SA: Is shorting growth names trading at extreme valuations (at the same time as buying value) a good idea for a pair trade or do investors risk getting run over by the momentum and should stick to only buying value?

Thomas Lott: I have shorted periodically in my career, and all I can say is that it is an extremely difficult undertaking. I can name a dozen popular growth stocks with weak business models, that look insanely valued, but am not really willing to short them personally. I’d say only very aggressive traders should consider this, in conjunction with stop losses so as to avoid what’s happened to many in the long short community.

SA: Are there any parallels or differences between the dotcom era and today in terms of growth stocks?

Thomas Lott: The parallels are uncanny. Back then, dotcom IPO’s of course famously rallied 2-3x on day one of trading. Even if an “old economy” name decided to launch an online business, or buy one, then that stock would absolutely rip higher. Investors seemed only to care about revenue growth in 1999, and like today we are seeing valuations using revenue multiples more and more common. Investors “don’t care” about profits. Amazing.

Stocks like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) or Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) can move 10 to 20% in a few trading days. Zoom has quite a bit of growth to come, but even if they can grow revenue by 30% a year for half a decade, and generate 30% EBITDA margins, then the stock is still trading at 33x 2025 EBITDA. That is quite a stretch. Margins today are 17%. Considering that Facebook and Google and Microsoft all have or have recently launched competing video products, and for free in many cases, I’d say ZM is about as risky a stock as an investor can find.

I recommend that investors take a look at a few other bubbles in the past decade. Cannabis stocks, bitcoin, 3D printing, remember that mania? Look at 3D Systems ticker DDD. These bubbles tend to last 1-2 years, then die a painful death. Tilray or Canopy Growth are names that probably indicate where some of these current names are heading. Holders might get lucky and ride this wave until 2022, but I hope they are prepared to sell once they turn.

SA: What specific lessons about long or short investing did you learn trading through that time period that you apply in your investing today?

Thomas Lott: Invest where others are not. The herd is chasing tech disrupters and those benefiting from the global economies switch to online. Some of these are and will continue to be winners. I am long Amazon, they are crushing it and will for years to come. But Peloton? I would have reservations about owning that one. There are many many landmines overearning today with stretched valuations. I suspect the world normalizes in a year or two. That could spell trouble for the highflyers out there.

On the other hand, there are scores of left for dead value stocks out there. Like we pointed out in the article, value greatly outperformed growth coming out of both the dotcom bust as well as post the Great Recession. We see even more extreme valuation differentials today, likely meaning that value will be the next winner. Place some bets there.

SA: In your last interview we discussed how it was difficult to find value in the market and now it appears value (or admittedly value traps) is everywhere you look following the sell off – which industries or stocks are the most opportunistic and which are value traps?

Thomas Lott: We have actually been quite cautious on the banks. Zero percent interest rates will cause a permanent shift downward in earnings. Defaults will also linger probably well into 2021. I am not too excited there; they could be value traps.

That said, certain financials, notably credit card names and the wealth managers like Ameriprise and Raymond James are so beaten up that they look attractive. AMP we highlighted in the value article as we consider it a misunderstood name. It's up 23% vs the S&P up 6.5% since then, but still only a 10x multiple business.

I’d also highlight midstream MLP’s. You have to be quite careful in selecting one, given management teams are all over the map talent wise. But EPD is a fantastically well-run Compounder we recommend. Plains (NYSE:PAA) is another we recommended at $5. It has generated 7.2% returns since its IPO in 1998 – that is better than the S&P at 6.6%. And that after taking into account its 80% drop since 2015. Today, the shares trade at 5x 2021 cash flow (DCF), and at 7.6x earnings. This stock has doubled lately, but could be a double or triple over the next 2-4 years.

SA: You have a great track record of investing in compounders – what are the traits you look for in them?

Thomas Lott: Wide moats, good management teams, solid balance sheets and high free cash flow. While I am lately wary of growth names, we truly are agnostic as to classification. But we are not agnostic to valuation. We continue to find Amazon, Google and Facebook to be solid Compounders to own for the next ten years perhaps. At the right valuation, Apple and Microsoft are fantastic names to own too. I am pretty impressed with the CEO’s of all of these.

We often find opportunity in political noise, like the healthcare insurers last year amidst Medicare for All. Cigna has been a big winner for us. Amazing free cash flow generator and growth name too. Still Cigna trades at only 11x earnings, but is growing EPS by 10-12%.

We like to invest in what we call complexity arbitrage too. Dell is a perfect example. It reminds me quite a bit of Fox or Vodafone years ago. Ultimately sum of the parts stories work given a little patience. With Dell, we get to indirectly invest in a double-digit revenue and EPS grower in VMware for a net 14x earnings multiple. That won’t last more than a couple of years. VMware is a fantastic Compounder.

SA: What are some of the most difficult aspects of finding – and holding onto – compounders?

Thomas Lott: You have to train yourself to have patience and to weather some volatility. Tech Data didn’t do much for about a year after we purchased it and recommended the name. But at 7.5x earnings, it was vastly undervalued. Ultimately steady and growing free cash flow attracted Apollo (and even Buffett too), to bid for the company. It underperformed for a bit, but then more than made up for it.

Synnex might be similar. It has rallied 20%+ since we recommended it just a few weeks ago. But it could easily drop back to our original purchase price. Ultimately, there is a ton of value here. But weathering the bad months is part of the game.

SA: To follow up, for investors looking for a hedge or outright shorts, could you invert these traits to find a destroyer of capital?

Thomas Lott: Absolutely. On January 16th, we wrote up 5 specific short ideas, stocks that we called Non-Compounders. These were names with sub-market EPS growth, perhaps in secular decline industries, bad balance sheets or in capital intensive names. We suggested shorting an E&P stock too (we listed three, which are down 31%, 39% and 62% since then). Just using the best performing one, Exxon down 31% as a proxy for the E&P category, these 6 names are down 25% as a group, vs the S&P equal weighted index down 14%.

So, I think there is a good case for buying Compounders, and shorting Non-Compounders. I shorted one of these stocks, happily, but have covered now. Like I said, I prefer the long game. I am not sure I would fight the Fed either today.

SA: How do you use screens in the idea gen process? What are their limitations? Do you see screens being misused by investors and if so, how?

Thomas Lott: I do extensive screening, literally every day on our 400 stocks including about 50 metrics on each stock. Trading levels, earnings estimates, valuations just to name a few. Even with the data mining capabilities of my Bloomberg, there are many many mistakes in numbers. Just to give one example, operating leases now must be included on company balance sheets as of last year. CECL accounting has also mucked up comparable numbers for any lender. You really have to dig in and figure out the right cash flow metrics. I recommend if anyone sees an article citing Yahoo Finance, then the reliability of this is probably pretty low. Ultimately, we only invest using models built with source financials, 10-K’s, 10-Q’s, etc.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

Thomas Lott: We mentioned Dell above. I continue to be astounded at how cheap the stock is. It's trading at 7.4x earnings next year, and revenue was actually up almost 2% last quarter, currency adjusted that is. Hewlett Packard revenue fell 16% in the same April quarter, and it trades at the same multiple. With VMware by far the biggest piece to the Dell puzzle, by far, we think an appropriate DELL consolidated multiple is 12-14x. That is $70 to $80 per share. The stock is $49 today. There is a compelling sum of the parts story too, should Dell ever spin off the VMware business. VMW continues to grow revenue 12%. We think in a couple years, based on anticipated EPS at VMware, that that piece will trade to over $200 per share. That alone implies Dell is worth $80. And in my view, Michael Dell is one of the smartest CEO’s out there.

***

Thanks to Thomas for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL, SNX, EPD, CI, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.