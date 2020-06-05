Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) has seen a lot of dilution recently due to the effects of Covid-19 and the opportunistic redemption of outstanding warrants and units. Much of this dilution should not have happened recently which means that a lot of future pain has now been removed from investor concerns. Privately held SpaceX's (SPACE) recent launch of astronauts into space, for the first time since 2011, encapsulates investor's enthusiasm as the eventual reopening of Virgin Galactic's bookings could cause a similar liftoff in its stock price.

Picture from Virgingalactic.com

Virgin Galactic recently filed an S-1/A form freeing up to 150,464,840 shares of stock to be sold by current stockholders of the company such as Sir Richard Branson.

Screen shot from Virgin Galactic's form S-1/A

This form freed Sir Branson's Virgin Group specifically to sell 25M shares, in order to raise ~$445M in funds, primarily to support his Virgin Atlantic airline. Virgin Atlantic has had to cut over 3,000 jobs to mitigate the "devastating" effects of the coronavirus on the airline sector in particular. Add this to the recent "cashless" redemption of its former warrants and units for ~31M shares and investors can see why Virgin Galactic's stock has taken a hit over the past few months that it has yet to recover from.





However, now investors no longer have the overhang of future warrant and unit dilution that was originally scheduled for November 25th, 2024. Opportunistically redeeming these warrants in March allowed long-term shareholders to take a little pain now to avoid a potentially much more significant dilution or monetary hit in 2024. Sir Branson's forced coronavirus selling brings his Virgin Group's holdings in Virgin Galactic down to ~40%. This hopefully should be all the liquidity that he needs going forward as coronavirus concerns start to fade as the U.S. starts to fully open up again.

As dilution and forced selling in Virgin Galactic abates, investors can see the potential in the stock by its reaction in the first trading day after NASA and SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule successfully launched and docked with the International Space Station. Initial investor enthusiasm waned over the day, after a heady start, as this event really had nothing to do with Virgin Galactic itself except to rekindle some enthusiasm for its future prospects.





Interest and upside in the first and only public company focused on commercial human spaceflight could continue to grow as it inches ever closer to completing the FAA approval process for paying customers. According to the company's latest conference call, Virgin Galactic already has its commercial launch license and now officially has cleared 24 out of 29 FAA verification and validation elements. This is 4 more completed steps than it had completed in its February update. This also means that the company might have the last few elements of FAA compliance completed at or around its early August expected earnings call. This might be then be the catalyst the company is waiting for to officially reopen spaceflight bookings for future astronauts.

Slide from Virgin Galactic's Q1,2020 Earnings Presentation

Turning prospective high net worth individuals into qualified and future astronauts (at a future price yet to be determined) could be a significant catalyst for Virgin's Galactic stock. Turning potential astronauts into paying clients should also fundamentally help de-risk the stock in the future as it moves from a purely speculative play into one generating actual revenues from previous bookings. This could result in a new wave of investors as well known talking heads like Jim Cramer still can't officially recommend stocks like Virgin Galactic because their future earnings visibility isn't clear enough at this time. However, for those investors with a high risk tolerance, and a long-term time horizon, getting exposure to future space commercialization at a sub $3.5B valuation can have its appeal.

Virgin Galactic held its IPO back in October of 2019 and raised ~$400M. This gives the company an ~2-year runway as it has been burning about $200M a year preparing for spaceflight commercialization. Last quarter however, the company burned ~$61M in cash. This could be a signal that it might need a new cash infusion before the end of 2021, maybe even as soon as Q1 of 2021. Fortunately, by then Virgin Galactic could have full FAA approval for commercial spaceflight along with the reopening of future bookings. This could help clear up some of the revenue visibility concerns that the company currently has and help create demand for additional future investments.

Warrant redemption, and a Sir Richard Branson forced coronavirus sell-off, means that much of Virgin Galactic's future dilution is now built into its current valuation. Investors still show signs of significant interest in future spaceflight as shown by Virgin Galactic's response to SpaceX and NASA's recent launch. Virgin Galactic continues to make productive strides towards full FAA commercial spaceflight approval. This in turn could be the catalyst that the company is waiting for to officially reopen future spaceflight bookings. Virgin Galactic's cash situation should be fine until at least Q1 of 2021 as it works to create future earnings visibility. Enter risk stocks like spaceflight knowing the risks. However, also be aware of the potential gains in the decades to come. I continue to own a regular position in Virgin Galactic in my portfolio of ~60 stocks and mutual funds. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.