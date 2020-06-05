Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is a firm that, like most others, finds itself in turbulent territory with COVID-19. For value investors and income investors, however, this provides an excellent opportunity to start or add to a position with this agricultural Dividend Aristocrat.

The Chicago, Illinois-based Archer-Daniels-Midland is the dominant player in animal and human nutrition, in corn processing, in diversified oilseeds, and in origination. It is also the premier agricultural supply chain company. Over 38,000 employees serve customers in more than 200 countries through 800+ facilities. This dominant position may, at first glance, seem questionable in light of the fluctuation in revenue and net income which Archer-Daniels-Midland has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 67.64 billion 1.85 billion 2016 62.42 billion 1.28 billion 2017 60.84 billion 1.6 billion 2018 64.3 billion 1.81 billion 2019 64.69 billion 1.38 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Archer-Daniels-Midland's investor relations page.

These figures, plus the Q1 2020 revenue of $14.93 billion and net income of $391 million, have to be seen in light of the cyclical crop sector, however. In addition, consideration must be given to the acquisitions and divestments that Archer-Daniels-Midland has underwent in recent years. In October 2015, it acquired the Eatem Foods Company, in September 2016 acquired Caterina Foods, and in May 2017 announced ownership of a controlling stake in Israeli grains trader Industries Centers. Conversely, Brazil Foods was divested in May 2016, and Bolivian Oilseeds was sold off in December 2017. More recently, in January of this year Archer-Daniels-Midland acquired Yerbalatina Phytoactives, a Brazilian natural plant extract manufacturer.

The steady focus on improved growth is borne out by the strong balance sheet that Archer-Daniels-Midland can report to its shareholders. Long-term debt of $9.38 billion is offset by a net worth of $19.05 billion, and total current liabilities of $17.32 billion are offset by total current assets of $26.15 billion, cash-on-hand worth $4.73 billion, and total accounts receivable of $5.46 billion. Shareholders can also be pleased with the forty-four year record of consecutively rising dividends that makes Archer-Daniels-Midland a member of the S&P 500 (SPY) Dividend Aristocrats index (NOBL), a position that its tolerable payout ratio of 50.90% will enable it to retain.

COVID-19 will doubtless impact Archer-Daniels-Midland as it has most other areas of the economy. However, people still need to eat, which provides the firm with much greater prospects for profitability than many other firms. Furthermore, with so many companies working towards a vaccine - some with promising results, such as Sinovac (SVA) - and the timeline for a working vaccine to be a year to a year-and-a-half, the coronavirus outbreak is unlikely to be a multi-year event.

So, the quality of Archer-Daniels-Midland the business seems indisputable. What of Archer-Daniels-Midland, the stock?

Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/01/2020, Archer-Daniels-Midland traded at a share price of $38.89 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The current P/E is lower than Archer-Daniels-Midland's five-year average P/E of 15.74, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.99%. These factors suggest that Archer-Daniels-Midland is trading at a discount to fair value - raising the question of what fair value for Archer-Daniels-Midland is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.94 (14.08 / 15 = 0.94) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $41.37 (38.89 / 0.94 = 41.37). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (14.08 / 15.74 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $43.21 (38.89 / 0.90 = 43.21).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.81 (2.99 / 3.70 = 0.81) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $48.01 (38.89 / 0.81 = 48.01). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $44.20 (41.37 + 43.21 + 48.01 / 3 = 44.20). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 12% at this time.

In summary, Archer-Daniels-Midland is a dominant player in the agricultural sector, a global behemoth with a record of having rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for nearly half-a-century, and is in strong enough financial shape to make it through COVID-19. Investors should strongly consider this stock at a 12% discount to fair value.